Tour de France peloton poised for short and punchy Pyrenean test

Tour de France 2022 stage 17

11:20 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 17 of the 109th Tour de France, the 130-kilometre run from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes.

Following yesterday's Pyrenean amuse-bouche, today's menu looks a little more hearty with four categorised climbs – Aspin, Hourquette d'Ancizan, Val Louron-Azet and Peyragudes – but before we have a quick look at what lies ahead, let us cast our eyes back 24 hours.

Simone Velasco and Olivier Le Gac - tour de france 2022 stage 17 live updates results pogacar vingegaard - GETTY IMAGES

It was the emotions of Hugo Houle's stage win – the first professional victory of the 31-year-old's career – that made the headlines, but it was the nature of the win that impressed most. Israel-Premier Tech entered the Tour in desperate need of a win and UCI points in an effort to avoid relegation from the WorldTour and have now, against all the odds, taken two following Simon Clarke's win in the cobbled stage in the opening week of the race. While most will have expected Michael Woods, the veteran puncheur, to be challenging for the stage win after getting into the day's 29-man breakaway, Houle managed to ghost off the front while his team-mate and fellow Canadian, marked every move of Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar). Through a combination of tactically astuteness and opportunism, Houle was able to realise his dream and win a Tour stage which he later dedicated to his late brother Pierrick, who was killed by a drunk driver in a hit-and-run 10 years ago.

Michael Woods (left) and Hugo Houle - EPA

There was a little shake-up in the general classification as Romain Bardet (DSM) dropped five places, while Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) moved up two spots to fourth. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rode valiantly to keep himself on the coattails – just – of race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) after the pair had dropped him on the final climb, before the Welshman clawed his way back on.

Vingegaard, the 25-year-old Dane, will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a sixth day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) will remain dressed in the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

Three category one mountains and one category two climb packed into the final 80km of this short and punchy mountain stage should, in theory, deliver some exciting racing. There will be plenty of opportunities for riders to launch ambushes on their rivals and so those focusing on the general classification will have to be on high alert.

Tour de France 2022, stage 17 profile

And finally, the weather. . .