Tour de France live stream: How to watch 2021 race online and on TV

The Tour de France will begin this weekend (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Tour de France began on Saturday, kickstarting what is set to be an intense 21 days of cycling for riders and fans alike.

Supporters will be excited to get their teeth into the 108th tour which features three summit finishes and two time trials.

And there are plenty of contenders to claim the yellow jersey at the end of the event in July.

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej PogaÄar is back to try and defend his title and his main rival Primoz Roglic is also one of the favourites to claim the win.

Here’s all you need to know about watching the event.

When does it start?

The Tour de France started at12.10pm CEST (11.10 BST) on Saturday 26 June and will run to 18 July.

Where can I watch?

The race will be shown on ITV4 and Eurosport with coverage beginning on the opening day at 9am.

Fans will also be able to stream coverage online as well as catch up with anything they missed on the ITV Hub.

Who is going to win?

It promises to be one of the most exciting editions of the Tour following last year’s dramatic finale which saw Slovenians Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar duke it out on the penultimate day, with the latter prevailing with an epic individual time trial.

Ten months on, Roglic and Pogacar remain the men to beat among the top contenders.

But then you look at Team Ineos Grenadiers and start to feel their strength in depth could prove vital as the race goes on.

Dave Brailsford’s outfit boasts four men who are all capable of winning the race in 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas, Giro d’Italia winners Richard Carapaz and Tao Geoghegen Hart, and Tour podium placer Richie Porte.

Read More

Tour de France 2021: Stage 2 route map, preview and prediction as race meets Mur-de-Bretagne

Tour de France result: Julian Alaphilippe wins stage 1 as Chris Froome caught in major crashes

Tour de France crash: Grinning fan wipes out most of peloton on stage 1 with cardboard sign