Tour de France LIVE: Stage 3 latest updates today on 182km route to Sonderborg

Wout van Aert wears overall yellow today (AFP via Getty Images)

Stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France concludes this opening three-day jaunt in Denmark with a 182km route down the east coast of the mainland, finishing in the town of Sonderborg, a small town which straddles the Strait of Alssund. The old town is on the island of Als and the peloton must cross King Christian X’s Bridge before sweeping round the southern and eastern edges of the town, which will bring them to a sharp left bend before a sprint finish line into the heart of Sonderborg.

Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men. That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a stage, with riders like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) aiming to challenge Jakobsen at the finish. Wout van Aert will look to hold on to the yellow jersey before tomorrow’s rest day as the Tour switches to northern France.

Follow the latest updates from stage 3 of the 2022 Tour de France below.

Stage 3 under way on 182km route down Danish coastline

Sprinters likely to contest bunch finish in Sonderborg

Stage 2 report: Wout van Aert keeps yellow as Fabio Jakobsen wins sprint

12:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

170km to go: Denmark’s very own Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education) is in the King of the Mountains’ polka dot jersey today, and he’s straight off up the road looking to get to the first climb of the day before the rest to ensure he will still wear the polka dots come the Tour’s arrival in France on Tuesday.

12:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go then – stage 3 is under way in Denmark! Just 180km to go...

Stage 2 report

12:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s what happened yesterday, as Fabio Jakobsen claimed his maiden Tour de France stage win after a chaotic finish on day two:

Fabio Jakobsen avoided the pitfalls of a chaotic finish to stage two of the Tour de France to deliver an emotional victory in Nyborg, Denmark.

Jakobsen, making his Tour debut less than two years after suffering life-threatening injuries in a crash at the Tour of Poland, stayed clear of late spills at the end of the 202.5km stage from Roskilde to come around Mads Pedersen and beat Wout van Aert – who consoled himself by taking the yellow jersey.

The day had been designed to build up to fireworks on the 18km-long Great Belt Bridge in the finale, but it was after the peloton returned to dry land that the key incidents occurred as a crash blocked the road inside the final three kilometres, leaving a select group of sprinters to contest the honours.

Jakobsen claims maiden Tour de France stage win after chaotic finish on day two

Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide

11:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Once this three-day jaunt in Denmark is over, Tte Tour will pack its bags and head to north-west France over Monday’s first rest day. Here’s what’s to come:

Tour de France 2022 stage-by-stage guide

How to watch on TV and online

11:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

Stage 3 start time

11:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

The stage is scheduled to begin at around 12:15pm BST and should finish around 4:15pm BST.

Stage 3 map

11:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here’s a look at the route, from Vejle to Sonderborg:

Stage 3 map (letour)

Stage 3 profile

11:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are three category four climbs which the man in the King of the Mountains’ polka dot jersey, Magnus Cort Nielsen (EF Education), will target for more points to strengthen his grip. There is also an intermediate sprint shortly after the second of those climbs where the man in sprinters’ green, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), will hope to pick up some points.

Crosswinds could play a factor, especially in the second half of the route when the road hugs the coastline, and the main contenders will need to be wary of any potential attacks which could split the bunch. After yesterday’s crashes, staying safe and making to the finish intact will be the overriding priority of those hoping to challenge near the top of the general classification, like double champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) and Denmark’s very own Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

Stage 3 profile (letour)

11:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen triumphed on stage 2 to silence anyone questioning Quickstep’s decision to leave Mark Cavendish at home, and he will be hunting for another win amid a Tour de France with very few opportunities ahead for the fast men.

That means his sprint rivals will be equally determined to get their hands on a stage, with riders like Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) aiming to challenge Jakobsen at the finish in Sonderborg

11:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

