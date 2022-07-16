Tour de France 2022, stage 14: Live updates as 23-man breakaway leads race through Massif Central

John MacLeary
·8 min read
Thibaut Pinot, who missed out in Mende in 2015, got into the day's breakaway - GETTY IMAGES
Thibaut Pinot, who missed out in Mende in 2015, got into the day's breakaway - GETTY IMAGES

02:02 PM

Meintjes into the maillot jaune?

Louis Meintjes is the highest placed rider in general classification in the breakaway after starting the stage 15min 46sec behind Jonas Vingegaard, but will Jumbo-Visma be getting added to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux's Christam card list later on today?

LM
LM

01:54 PM

95km to go

Nathan Van Hooydonck rides on the front of the peloton, with his Jumbo-Visma team-mates tucked in behind. The breakaway's lead edges above the 10-minute mark for the first time todays and, I think, during the whole of this year's race. Think it is safe to say the stage winner will be coming from the leading group, but that doesn't mean there will be no action in the battle for the yellow jersey.

01:45 PM

Soler stops at the ice cream van . . .

Marc Soler, the lone UAE Team Emirates man in the break, has been spotted riding along keeping himself cool with what looks like an ice lolly – possibly a Calippo, thought he would have preferred a Soler-o.

soler
soler

01:34 PM

105km to go

The breakaway's advantage over the lined-out peloton has increased to 9min 10sec. Not much chatting going on back in the main group suggesting that despite losing some time to the stage leaders, the pace is relatively high – or the riders are struggling in the heat.

01:32 PM

Wish you were here?

Breakaway - GETTY IMAGES
Breakaway - GETTY IMAGES
The peloton navigates its way around a right-hand turn - GETTY IMAGES
The peloton navigates its way around a right-hand turn - GETTY IMAGES
Spectators watch as the race passes by - GETTY IMAGES
Spectators watch as the race passes by - GETTY IMAGES

01:23 PM

112.5km to go

Interesting to not that three teams – Bora-Hansgrohe, EF Education-EasyPost and Israel-Premier Tech – each have a trio of riders in the breakaway, while Groupama-FDJ and Trek-Segafredo have two apiece. From a purely numbers perspective, you would have to favour riders from one of those teams to win the stage today. Thibaut Pinot will not have fond memories of the tough finale after he was pick-pocketed by Steve Cummings here in 2015. There are plenty of strong riders in here able to challenge for this type of stage.

01:17 PM

117.5km to go

It is extremely hot out on the road today and the temperature is expected to rise as the stage nears boiling point in Mende. Riders will need to keep hydrated throughout the afternoon. Jumbo-Visma were just spotted taking on some liquids.

Jumbo
Jumbo

01:11 PM

123km to go

That little Jakob Fuglsang group has been pulled back by the breakaway, the 23-man group now leads the peloton by 7min 32sec.

01:07 PM

130km to go

As the road pitched up on an unclassified stretch of road, Jakob Fuglsang shifted to the front of the breakaway and pressed down on the pedals a little harder in an effort to cause a split. Stefan Küng, Neilson Powless and Luis León Sánchez manage to go with the veteran monument winner, but I suspect they will be reined back in pretty soon – it is probably a little too early in the stage to blow the group to pieces, an with a stage win up for grabs nobody will be too keen on that quartet chipping off already.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

It was a fast and frenetic start to the stage with wave after wave of attacks flowing off the front of the peloton. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), for a while, was caught out as the group splintered and at one point trailed by 3min 30sec, but he has subsequently chased his was back into the group alongside his team-mates and race leader Jonas Vingegaard. There is less good news for Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) who has been dropped and trails the stage leaders by over 15 minutes now – the Australian sprinter faces a huge challenge if he is to avoid missing the time cut. He has no team-mates helping him, so ha may be saying ‘adieu’ to the Tour de France later on this afternoon.

Tour de France 2022: Stage 14 live updates and latest results - AP
Tour de France 2022: Stage 14 live updates and latest results - AP

Eventually a big breakaway formed and it leads the maillot jaune by 6min 48sec with 132.5km of the stage remaining.

That breakaway in full. . .

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost), Franck Bonnamour (B&B Hotels-KTM), Benoît Cosnefroy (Ag2r-Citroën), Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Felix Grosschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Hansgrohe), Andreas Kron (Lotto-Soudal), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Matthews (BikeExchange-Jayco), Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar), Krists Neilands (Israel-Premier Tech), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost), Luis León Sánchez (Bahrain Victorious),​ Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) and Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech).

08:30 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 14 of the 109th Tour de France, the 192.5-kilometre run from Saint-Étienne to Mende.

Mads Pedersen and Fred Wright -&nbsp;tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard - EPA
Mads Pedersen and Fred Wright - tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard - EPA

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) finished second on stage 13 from Le Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Étienne, well beaten by former world champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) in a three-up sprint at the end. But the signs are encouraging, wrote Tom Cary following yesterday's action at the Tour.

The 23-year-old south Londoner is enjoying a brilliant second Tour de France, having made his debut last year. His growing confidence has been evident in the fact he has made the breakaway three times in the last week.

Wright was the last to surrender as the break was swallowed up on the road to Lausanne last Saturday, getting to within 3km of the finish. He then finished ninth on Tuesday, fighting for the win on a tough stage to Megeve.

Friday was his best effort yet, even if Pedersen – the 2019 road world champion – always looked in control having whittled the six-man lead group down to just three riders with an attack 12km from the finish. The Dane led out the sprint and never looked in any real danger of losing.

For those who missed the action, or simply want to relive the stage, here is a short highlights reel . . .

Following two huge days in the Alps, the general classification riders had a relatively quiet day and there was not a single movement in the top 20. As a result, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be wear the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a third day running.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will again be in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as overall leader of the points classification.

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) kept hold of the maillot à pois, or the polka dot jersey, as the leader of the mountains classification.

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

With five categorised climbs – Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont, Côte de Châtaignier, Côte de Grandrieu, Côte de la Fage and the Côte de la Croix Neuve – scattered over this long haul of a stage through the baking Massif Central, today will be a tough day in the saddle for what must be an exhausted peloton. Although there are no major passes, the rolling terrain features over 3,500 metres in vertical elevation and so if a breakaway rider is to prevail, then he will be one of the stronger riders in the peloton, your Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) or Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) type of rider.

Tour de France 2022, stage 14 profile -&nbsp;tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard
Tour de France 2022, stage 14 profile - tour de france 2022 stage 14 live live updates results pogacar vingegaard

The final climb has produced some excited racing over the years, and I would ne be surprised to see general classification riders lose time here. Although short at just 3km long, the steep gradients that nudge the 14 per cent will bite. It will be fascinating to see how Pogacar tackles the climb, with most assuming he will try to test the maillot jaune. Elsewhere in the leading riders in the general classification, a certain young Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who starts the day in eighth at 7min 39sec is unlikely to be allowed to get in any breakaway, but should the race come together near the end he may be able to launch a late assault. It was his directeur sportif Steve Cummings, who will be sat in the team cars today, who memorably won here in 2015 after ambushing Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet.

And finally, the weather. . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).

