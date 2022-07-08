Tadej Pogacar - Dominant Tadej Pogacar wins on La Super Planche des Belles Filles to extend Tour de France lead - AFP

Tadej Pogacar wins second stage in as many days to extend lead

Jonas Vingegaard is agonisingly denied a maiden stage win

Geraint Thomas loses time – but moves to third overall

Tadej Pogacar won stage seven of the Tour de France to extend his lead in yellow on La Super Planche des Belles Filles after the main contenders broke the heart of breakaway rider Lennard Kamna almost in sight of the line.

Kamna was the last survivor of an 11-man breakaway on the 176.5km stage from Tomblaine and looked as though he would just hang on for victory but gradients touching 24 per cent on the gravel section at the top of this punishing climb proved too much.

Jonas Vingegaard was the first to pass him as he charged for the line but Pogacar, the two-time defending champion, showed once again why he is a cut above as he came around just before the line to take the win.

Geraint Thomas had followed the wheel of Pogacar all the way up the climb but lost touch on the final bend to concede a handful of seconds as he came in fifth.

Kamna held an advantage of just under a minute as he passed under the flamme rouge a kilometre from the finish, but that lead disintegrated on the toughest parts of a climb that made its debut in the Tour 10 years ago - when Sir Bradley Wiggins moved into yellow and Chris Froome took his first stage win.

It was a second consecutive stage win for Pogacar, who moved into the yellow jersey with his win in Longwy on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Slovenian now leads overall by 35 seconds from Vingegaard, who moved up to second place as Neilson Powless fell away.

Thomas sits third, 70 seconds down and eight seconds ahead of his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Adam Yates in fourth.

05:17 PM

Wiggins: ‘We’ve got a real battle on our hands’

Sir Bradley Wiggins, speaking on Eurosport, said he reckoned the performance we saw from Jonas Vingegaard, proved the Jumbo-Visma man would be the one to watch in the high mountains.

“Tadej Pogacar – 50 metres to go – it didn’t look like [Lennard] Kämna was going to win then Vingegaard goes over the top, distances Pogacar and Roglic, you could see the moment when he thought ‘I’m going for this’ – amazing,” 2012 Tour winner Wiggins said.

Jonas Vingegaard - REUTERS

“There are no gifts in cycling any more. There was an era, there was a time where the yellow jersey – it was a gentleman’s agreement that you didn’t sprint for the line and take the stage win, almost not to be too greedy but cycling’s really changed now and they’ll go for anything.

"It was only when it started flattening out a bit that Vingegaard stopped pulling out that time gap – that was where Tadej Pogacar was able to use his sprint. We’ve seen the acceleration Pogacar’s got but Vingegaard, I’ll tell you what, he’s going to be a real threat in the high mountains in this race. But Tadej Pogacar, one day in yellow and two stage wins, incredible performance.

"The thing we’ve got to remember now is that Ineos [Grenadiers] had three guys there right until 900 metres to go, so did Jumbo-Visma. They’re playing the numbers game. What’s exciting for me is Geraint Thomas is third overall, fifth on the stage. We’ve got a real battle on our hands.”

04:44 PM

Pogacar: 'I'm really happy and proud to take the win'

Speaking after taking his second stage win in as many days, Tadej Pogacar said: "It was really difficult, especially in the end. The last part, when Jonas [Vingegaard]attacked he was so strong but I [thought] 'My boys have been working all day, I have to push to the finish line'.

Tadej Pogacar thanks his team-mates following his stage win - GETTY IMAGES

"Especially with Urska (Zigart, his fiancee) here and my family at the bottom of the climb, it was a special day. We opened a foundation today for cancer research, I was wearing special shows for today so I'm really happy and proud to take the win on La Planche des Belles Filles.

Stage 7 - Tomblaine › La Super Planche des Belles Filles

"It was a big goal. [Jonas] is right now one of the strongest climbers in the world, probably the best climber in the world. He's a compact rider and he's got a really strong team around him. A little bit is always good but still in cycling no gap is enough."

04:13 PM

Pogacar wins stage seven at the Tour de France!

Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) attacks! The Dane catches Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), but the maillot jaune responds. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) overhauls the Jumbo-Visma rider before launching himself for the line in what looked like a slow-motion lunge to take yet another stage win on Planche des Belles Filles ahead of Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) who took third. Absolutely breath-taking dust-up on the gravel.

Kämna finished in fourth, ahead of Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), the Welsman who lost 24sec to Pogacar after the 10sec time bonus for the stage win was taken into account but moved up to third on general classification. David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) was sixth, Enric Mas (Movistar) seventh, Romain Bardet (DSM) eighth, Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) ninth – the Briton keeping fourth overall, but losing 39sec – and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) was 10th.

04:11 PM

200 metres to go

Adam Yates has been dropped on this viciously steep climb. To be fair to the 29-year-old, he is not the only one who had faded in the final few hundred metres.

04:10 PM

400 metres to go

I think Lennard Kämna may just do this, but it will be close.

04:10 PM

Pogacar attacks!

Here we go! Maillot jaune Tadej Pogacar attacks, Jonas Vingegaard is the first to respond and the Dane jumps onto his wheel, followed by team-mate Primoz Roglic.

04:09 PM

1km to go

Lennard Kämna is riding through a dust storm as he hits the gravel. He still leads the stage by a narrow margin.

04:08 PM

1.2km to go

Sepp Kuss is moving up the left-hand side of the reduced peloton, but all eyes are on Tadej Pogacar ahead of the inevitable attack from the race leader.

04:08 PM

1.5km to go

Michael Storer leads team-mate David Gaudu, Rafael Majka takes care of Tadej Pogacar. This is a brave ride from Lennard Kämna who is holding on, he leads by 45sec as he hits the steepest part of the climb.

04:06 PM

2.5km to go

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) is the latest climber to crack. George Bennett peels off, his work for the day is done. David Gaudu is riding alongside the maillot jaune. Geraint Thomas and Adam Yates are well positioned, but will Tadej Pogacar attack?

04:05 PM

2.8km to go

Adam Yates is out of his saddle, watching the wheel of Tadej Pogacar. The field is in absolute tatters, riders popping like peas.

04:04 PM

3km to go

Lennard Kämna gets rid of his bidons and any unwanted weight. His lead has dropped slightly to 48sec, but the worst part of the climb is still to come. Further back, George Bennet is pulling for team-mate Tadej Pogacar.

04:02 PM

3.5km to go

Dylan Teuns has been caught by the peloton. Aleksandr Vlasov is struggling, as is Warren Barguil. Adam Yates is pedalling smoothly, the Briton is looking good.

04:01 PM

4km to go

Lennard Kämna looks to be labouring. His lead has dropped to below a minute, but that can vanish very quickly on gradients like those that are very much in the post.

03:59 PM

4.2km to go

Thibaut Pinot is dropped on his home climb. Oh dear.

03:59 PM

4.5km to go

Tadej Pogacar has three team-mates shepherding him up this gnarly climb, Geraint Thomas is sat on the wheel of the maillot jaune. Groupama-FDJ are sat off the left shoulder of the Welshman.

03:57 PM

5km to go

After riding with Simon Geschke for a few hundred metres, Lennard Kämna kicks on. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider leads the peloto by 1min 6sec.

03:57 PM

5.5km to go

Jonas Vingegaard is positioned up near the front of the reduced peloton, as is Nairo Quintana, Warren Barguil and, of course, Tadej Pogacar. Further up the road Lennard Kämna has launched himself off up the road like an excoet and has managed to bridge over to Simon Geschke.

03:55 PM

6km to go

Simon Geschke is riding solo off the front. Chris Froome has been spotted for the first time today, and he looks to be labouring.

03:53 PM

6.5km to go

Simon Geschke rolls off the front, the German leads the peloton by 1min 20sec: surely he cannot go all the way, can he? I recall saying that in 2015. . . before he made me look a little silly.

03:51 PM

7km to go

And then there were four: Maximilian Schachmann popped first, before Cyril Barthe joined him. Dylan Teuns is out of his saddle in the early metres of the climb that pitches up to 13% in places.

03:50 PM

7.5km to go

The six-man breakaway of Cyril Barthe, Luke Durbridge, Simon Geschke, Lennard Kämna, Maximilian Schachmann and Dylan Teuns is fighting for their lives, desperately trying to hold onto their lead over the chasing bunch.

03:48 PM

8.5km to go

Here's a reminder of what this final climb will feel like, video from Eurosport.

03:46 PM

10km to go

The breakaway is starting to splinter, Imanol Erviti is out the back. Filippo Ganna takes over on the front of the peloton, the world time trial champion slips it into the biggest gear he has and winds the pace up on the descent. Geraint Thomas is on the wheel of his Italian team-mate, not wanting to get caught out by bad positioning once they hit the bottom of La Planche des Belles Filles.

03:44 PM

12km to go

Dylan Teuns takes the breakaway over the top of an uncategorised climb, the Belgian is looking fairly relaxed. Impressed that Luke Durbridge is still in the break, but surely the time trial-meets-classics man will be dropped once he is onto the Planche des Belles Filles?

03:43 PM

13.2km to go

The breakaway's lead is holding at the 1min 55sec mark.

03:42 PM

13.5km to go

Just heard from our man on the ground Tom Cary who spoke to Chris Froome this morning. Froome, of course, won his first Tour de France stage on Planche des Belles Filles 10 years ago yesterday. The Israel-Premier Tech rider said it would be an emotional return to this modern-day fans' favourite and he was hoping to go well and test his legs on this tough finale.

03:39 PM

16km to go

Ineos Grenadiers are looking lively near the front, no doubt trying to get into position ahead of the finale. Groupama-FDJ are also there.

03:36 PM

17.5km to go

Arkéa-Samsic have a few riders up near the front now, do Warren Barguil or Nairo Quintana fancy a crack? Groupama-FDJ are also attempting to shuffle their way up the pack, remember this if Thibaut Pinot's manor – although I suspect David Gaudu is their man this afternoon.

03:33 PM

20km to go

Marc Hirschi, who has not had the greatest Tour de France following his late call-up, has gone out of the back. The rest of his UAE Team Emirates team-mates are positioned on the front of the peloton marshalling things for Tadej Pogacar. Jumbo-Visma have started to position themselves up near the front along with Ineos Grenadiers. An increase in pace from the peloton has resulted in the breakaway's lead dropping to below two minutes.

03:29 PM

22.5km to go

The road has started to rise as the breakaway nears the business end of the day. The final 10km of the stage will be where the real action starts, right now the peloton is nibbling away at the breakaway's advantage, as each kilometre clicks on by.

Maximilian Schachmann rides on the front of the breakaway - EPA

03:25 PM

03:21 PM

27.5km to go

The seven-man breakaway is working well together and are holding off the chasing peloton. The gap is holding at 2min 46sec, but will that be enough? Suspect not, but we will see.

Dylan Teuns - EPA

03:16 PM

32.5km to go

Dylan Teuns squeezes a gel, the Belgian getting some much-needed carbohydrates down his neck. The gap between the stage leaders and the peloton is 2min 44sec.

03:13 PM

35km to go

The peloton crests the Col des Croix. Luke Rowe is on the front of a line of Ineos Grenadiers riders, positioned to the left of a mob of UAE Team Emirates boys who appear intent on taking Tadej Pogacar to the foot of the final climb in a position to take the stage win.

Geraint Thomas - GETTY IMAGES

03:07 PM

40.2km to go

Maximilian Schachmann's head wobbles a little as he battles with the gradients on the category three Col des Croix. The German's team-mate Lennard Kämna looks a little more relaxed, while Dylan Teuns has his jersey unzipped as he starts to feel the heat.

Once again, Simon Geschke takes maximum points at the summit – two – which sees the Cofidis rider move up to second in the mountains classification behind Magnus Cort.

02:58 PM

45km to go

Not for the first time this afternoon, Primoz Roglic has been spotted dropping back to the team car. Again the Slovenian has Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tiesj Benoot for company. A little further up the road, UAE Team Emirates are still setting the pace, but the peloton has lost some ground on the seven-man break now leads by 3min 12sec.

02:53 PM

50km to go

Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar) have managed to bridge over to the stage leaders, while by contrast Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) have dropped back into the peloton and were soon spat out the back.

02:44 PM

02:42 PM

Analysis of the final climb

02:41 PM

60km to go

The five-man breakaway comprising Luke Durbridge, Simon Geschke, Lennard Kämna, Maximilian Schachmann and Dylan Teuns gain another handful of seconds on the descent of the Col de Grosse Pierre, their advantage has grown to 2min 45sec.

02:36 PM

63.5km to go

Having got rid of some of the deadwood in the breakaway, the five leading riders managed to gain 30 or 40 seconds on the breakaway on that climb. As it stands, their advantage has grown out to 2min 35sec.

02:33 PM

67km to go

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) managed to bridge over to the leading trio of Luke Durbridge, Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann, before the man from Cofidis clipped off the front just shy of the summit where he opened his account in the mountains classification with two points, while Kämna took the other one.

02:27 PM

70km to go

With the road rising now, heading up the category three Col de Grosse Pierre, Italian climber Giulio Ciccone has popped which is a big surprise. In fact, the whole group has been blown to smithereens while Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) press on. Kämna, of course, won a Tour de France stage two years ago from a breakaway and also did well in the recent Giro d'Italia where he added another mountain stage to his palmarès.

02:21 PM

73.5km to go

Wout van Aert adds five points to his tally in the race for the green jersey, which currently rests on his shoulders, following a quite bizarre 'battle' between Jumbo-Visma and Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl. Michael Morkov opened up the sprint early, but ultimately helped Christophe Laporte and Van Aert to 11th and 12th, while Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl's sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was 13th, ahead of Morkov in 14th and Florian Sénéchal in 15th.

02:18 PM

75km to go

Mads Pedersen rolls on through the intermediate sprint in Gérardmer to add 20 points to his tally, a result that propels the Dane up to ninth in the points classification.

02:10 PM

80km to go

Primoz Roglic was just spotted working his way back into the bunch having dropped back to his team car. The Slovenian has Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tiesj Benoot for company. There appears to have been a slight easing off in the pace, resulting in the breakaway's advantage growing out a little to 1min 59sec.

01:57 PM

90km to go

UAE Team Emirates have seven riders on the front of the peloton, so much for their team not being up to it. The breakaway's lead drops to 1min 35sec.

Stage gets off to fast start before - GETTY IMAGES

01:55 PM

92.5km to go

After dropping out of the breakaway, Vegard Stake Laengen collected a load of bidons, or water bottles, from his team car before slowing a little and allowing the peloton to catch up with him. After distributing said bidons among his team-mates, the Norwegian fell into the UAE Team Emirates line where he will help with what very much looks like a chase. The breakaway's lead has dropped to 1min 40sec.

Tadej Pogacar - EPA

01:51 PM

95km to go

Vegard Stake Laengen has dropped out of the breakaway, another rider who has clearly been instructed by the UAE Team Emirates team car.

01:44 PM

100km to go

The breakaway – which has ridden at an average speed of 50.1km/h – has failed to gain any more time on the peloton. Despite having some serious firepower in that 11-man group, they may struggle today if UAE Team Emirates continue to chase in the same manner as they are doing right now. It very much looks like Tadej Pogacar wants to win back-to-back stages which would see him extend his lead in the general classification.

Tadej Pogacar - GETTY IMAGES

01:40 PM

102.5km to go

UAE Team Emirates are clearly monitoring the breakaway and have three riders on the front of the peloton, with maillot jaune Tadej Pogacar sitting on fourth wheel. Tucked in behind the defending champion is the Ineos Grenadiers squad who are wearing yellow helmets to signify that they are leading the teams classification.

UAE Team Emirates - AP

01:37 PM

105km to go

Maximilian Schachmann, by the way, has become the virtual leader of the Tour de France. If he were to take the yellow jersey this afternoon he would become the first German since Tony Martin in 2015 to wear the fabled garment.

01:30 PM

110km to go

Mikaël Cherel and Kobe Goossens have given up the chase and been swallowed up by the bunch. The breakaway gains a few more seconds: it leads by 2min 12sec.

01:24 PM

115km to go

The breakaway has increased to 11 riders, that group now comprises Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates). They have gained 1min 51sec on the peloton that features the maillot jaune, while there are two riders – Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-Citroën) and Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) – stuck in no man's land a 1min 33sec.

breakaway - GETTY IMAGES

01:15 PM

125km km to go

Decent looking 10-man breakaway has formed – featuring Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) who won the Planche des Belles Filles stage when it finished here in 2019. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who was second that day before taking hold of the leader's yellow jersey, also managed to get into the move.

01:09 PM

128km to go

Filippo Ganna has sat up, the Italian drops back to the peloton. Guessing he was instructed to do so, rather than rip his legs off up the road for very little gain – the Italian's horsepower may be better utilised elsewhere later this afternoon.

01:06 PM

130km to go

Simon Geschke (Cofidis), the 36-year-old who has one Tour de France stage on his palmarès, clipped off the front a few minutes ago before the German was caught with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). The duo have started to work with each and have gained 16sec on the peloton. Suspect they may want a few others to bridge over to lend some helping hands.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

There has been a flurry of attacks, but as yet a breakaway has failed to form. The peloton is strung out in a long line as a result of the fast pace of the bunch – the average speed so far has been 51.9km/h and they have covered 41.5km since passing through KMO 46mins ago. It looks like a beautiful day out in eastern France this afternoon, perfect day for a bike ride, although not too sure about riding at this pace.

Tour de France 2022 stage seven live: La Super Planche des Belles Filles awaits speeding peloton - AP

Interesting to note that not for the first time, UAE Team Emirates team-mates Marc Soler and George Bennett both endured mechanical issues earlier in the stage, but have managed to regroup with the peloton.

Marc Soler - GETTY IMAGES

07:40 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage seven of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 176.3-kilometre run from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

First Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) went off on a kamikaze mission on the longest stage of this year’s race at 219.9km, then Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took hold of the leader's jersey in a thrilling finale. Yesterday's stage was a rolllercoaster of a ride that, at time, defied logic and any sort of logic. For those that were unable to watch or follow yesterday's stage, here are the highlights. . .

Thanks to the 10sec time bonus he earned from the stage win, Pogacar took hold of the leader's yellow jersey after leapfrogging Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) to top spot, while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) moved up to third.

Van Aert extended his lead in the points classification after winning the intermediate sprint from the breakaway and will wear the green jersey having relinquished the maillot jaune on Thursday.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) kept top spot in the mountains and so will wear the polka dots for a fifth successive day.

Pogacar also leads the young rider classification, but his white jersey will be worn by while Britain's Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

So, what's on today's menu?

Following yesterday's stage of two halves, the Tour heads into the mountains later this afternoon. Admittedly they are not high mountains, but the first category one climb of the race should see another little shake-up in the general classification battle.

Tour de France stage seven profile - tour de france 2022 stage 7 live updates result tadej pogacar

Although just 7km long with an average gradient of 8.7%, the final climb of the day will provide a tough test for the riders, with the climbers and general classification contenders expected to come to the fore. Although this climb has become a popular feature in the Tour since its first appearance in the 2012 edition when Chris Froome took the stage and Bradley Wiggins seized the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, today the climb has been ramped up to 11 with an additional stretch of gravel road near its summit. Although riders are unlikely to switch bikes near the top, put on some baggies and attach bar-bags to their handlebars, it should add a further element of layer of drama to what has over the past decade proved fertile ground for riders wanting to grow their ambitions for yellow.

tour de france 2022 stage 7 live updates result tadej pogacar

Having won yesterday to take his first yellow jersey of this year's edition, most are expecting defending champion Pogacar to win the second stage of his career on Planche des Belles Filles following his dramatic Tour-winning exploits here in 2020. However, despite his obvious super-powers, nobody in the peloton will be planning on gifting him anything later on this afternoon.

Tadej Pogacar - tour de france 2022 stage 7 live updates result tadej pogacar - EPA

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will be riding on home roads and in years gone by may have been expected to have a crack, but the Frenchman may be on shepherding duties for team-mate David Gaudu who on Thursday looked good. Fellow Frenchmen Romain Bardet (DSM) or Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) may also fancy their chances, but can they match Pogacar if the Slovenian is riding with the fire in his belly that led to Wiggins yesterday saying “the Tour is over”? Unlikely. From a British perspective, the steep incline on the final climb may suit Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), the 29-year-old who starts the day fourth on general classification. Let us not forget Jumbo-Visma double act Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic who will also be keen to take back time they have lost to Pogacar in the opening week – 31sec and 2min 27sec respectively.

There are three categorised climbs – Col de Grosse Pierre, Col des Croix and La Planche des Belles Filles – with a maximum of 14 points up for grabs in the mountains classification, meaning if Cort manages to get in the breakaway and take maximum points on the first two climbs and completes the stage within the time limit, then he will retain his polka dot jersey going into the second weekend.

And finally, the weather . . .

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 1pm (BST).