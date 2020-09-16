Tour de France fireworks expected on spectacular Col de la Loze – Preview

The first day in the Alps on Tuesday, in the final week of this Tour de France, was a quiet day for the overall contenders, but there'll be no place to hide on the spectacular Col de la Loze for stage 17 on Wednesday – the first instalment in back-to-back stages that will define this race before the penultimate-day time trial has the final say.

While Thursday's stage, with climbs from start to finish, seems set for one of those madcap days of racing where anything could happen at any moment, Wednesday has a much clearer focal point: it's 21.5 kilometres long and rises to 2,304 metres above sea level.

Even the venerable Col de la Madeleine, jutting up just past the half-way point, does little to divert the gaze. That's partly due to the figures and to its position at the very end of the stage, but it's also due to its novelty; the Col de la Loze is not only new to the Tour, but new to the world.

It's a traffic-free cycle-path of a high-mountain pass, built only last year to connect Méribel and Courchevel. Previously, it was only possible to ride and drive up to the altiports that lie a few kilometres above each of the two ski resorts, but the local authorities have completed an ambitious project to pave seven-kilometre bike paths on either side of the mountain's peak.

Barely four metres wide, with gradients that at times touch 24 per cent, it was always, quite understandably, the most highly anticipated point of this year's Tour.

It's quite unlike anything that's found in the Alps – a region with awe-inspiring peaks, but with a sort of default setting of roads built as access to ski resorts, with pretty regular gradients of around six or seven per cent. That's exactly what the first 11 kilometres are, from Brides-les-Bains in the valley to the centre of Méribel at 1,415m. Four more kilometres take you to the altiport, but suddenly the Loze path begins and everything changes.

There are hairpins, and there are longer straight sections, but above all there are nasty ramps that jut up almost vertiginously. This is far beyond the more irregular gradients found in the Pyrenees, and race director Christian Prudhomme has spoken of "a series of walls". He even name-dropped the Mur de Huy – the ultra-steep climb used at the end of Flèche Wallonne.

"You go around a hairpin, and you're coming up to a 'wall', but you're on a false flat – it's a continual changing of rhythm," Prudhomme said. "It's going to be an incredible finale because we've never had that kind of breaking-up of gradient, at that altitude. It doesn't exist – or it didn't, until now."

As such, comparisons with previous visits to Méribel are somewhat redundant – not that there are many. The only time it has hosted a finish was way back in 1973, when Bernard Thévénet won a split stage at the altiport, although the Critérium du Dauphiné went to the resort in 2016, when Thibaut Pinot got the better of Romain Bardet.

There is, however, a precedent for the Col de la Loze, as it was first trialled on the under-23 peloton at last year's Tour de l'Avenir. Remarkably, the climb was the stage – a 23km mass-start rush from Brides-les-Bains to the summit, some 1,691 metres above. Australia's Alexander Evans won that day as Tobias Foss, finishing fifth at 42 seconds, took the yellow jersey from future Deceuninck-QuickStep rider Mauri Vansevenant.

That stage was filmed in parts, and the footage shows just how savage some of the inclines are. Vansevenant, considered one of the brightest talents, was reduced to slaloming across the road in a desperate bid to ease the gradient.

Altitude

One key factor that makes the Col de la Loze all the more enticing are the words 'Souvenir Henri Desgrange' you can see just below it on the stage profile. That means it's the highest point in this year's Tour de France, with an award for the first rider to reach it – in this case the stage winner.

In contrast to the 2019 Tour, which was billed as one of the 'highest' in history, the 2020 edition, despite its proliferation of climbing, doesn't actually take in much altitude. Much is made of the '2,000-metre barrier, and this will be the first and only time we break it.

The Col de la Madeleine is listed as 2,000 metres exactly, but is said to actually be a slightly less glamorous 1,993m. Even so, the Loze, at 2,304m, takes us very much into the 'extreme'; it's the seventh-highest mountain pass in the whole of France.

