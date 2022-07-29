Tour de France Femmes 2022 route: When is it, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?

Tour de France Femmes 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV? - GETTY IMAGES
What is this race and why should I care about it?

It's the inaugural edition of the Tour de France Femmes, the women's edition of the Tour de France.

When did the Tour de France Femmes start?

The Tour de France Femmes started on Sunday with a 82-kilometre stage through Paris.

How long is the Tour de France Femmes?

The eagerly-anticipated race comprises eight stages over 1,029 kilometres – that's 639.4 miles in old money – which is an average of 128.6km (79.92 miles) per day.

And when does the Tour de France Femmes finish?

The Tour de France Femmes concludes on Sunday 31 with a mountain-top finish on La Super Planche des Belles Filles following a 123km race from Lure.

Where does each stage start and end?

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast the action from all eight stages.

Stage results

Sunday, July 24 – stage one 
Paris (Tour Eiffel) to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 82km

Monday, July 25 – stage two
Meaux to Provins, 136km

Tuesday, July 26 – stage three
Reims to Épernay, 133km

Wednesday, July 27 – stage four
Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube, 127km

Thursday, July 28 – stage five
Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 175km

What teams ride the Tour de France Femmes?

In total, 24 teams of will be in action. All 14 teams from the Women's WorldTour will be in attendance...

Women's WorldTour teams

Canyon-Sram, EF Education-Tibco-SVB, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Human Powered Health, Liv Racing Xstra, Movistar,  Roland Cogeas Edelweiss, BikeExchange-Jayco, DSM, Jumbo-Visma, SD Worx, Trek-Segafredo, UAE Team ADQ, Uno-X.

While the three best Women’s Continental teams from the 2021 season will be there...

Women’s Continental teams

Ceratizit-WNT, Parkhotel Valkenburg, Valcar-Travel & Service.

Race organisers ASO have invited the following seven teams...

AG Insurance-NXTG, Arkéa, Cofidis, Le Col-Wahoo, Plantur-Pura, Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime and St Michel-Auber93 WE.

