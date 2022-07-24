Tour de France: Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard wins his first title as British racer Geraint Thomas finishes third

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard has won the 109th Tour de France as the world famous race came to its traditional conclusion on Paris' grand Champs Elysees.

The Dane crossed the line safely in Paris on Sunday's largely ceremonial final stage arm-in-arm with his teammates, deciding to enjoy the celebrations in the main pack rather than be part of the battle to cross the line first.

Vingegaard took the comfortable overall tour victory, coming ahead of his nearest rival, Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, by more than three-and-a-half minutes.

"It's just incredible," the Dane said after crossing the line.

"Now I've finally won the Tour. Now nothing can go wrong anymore and I'm sitting here with my daughter and it's just incredible.

"It's the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one you can win and now I've done it and nobody can take this away from me.

"I'm super happy about my victory now. Of course I want to celebrate, I want to relax, but then I always want more."

Vingegaard also won the polka dot jersey, which is awarded to the rider who wins the most points from the tour's various climbing stages.

Former winner Geraint Thomas, 36, completed the overall podium, after finishing more than seven minutes off Vingegaard's pace.

"I'm still making the most of it," the Welshman said.

"As I've said now many times, I'm much closer to the end of my career than the start, so really make the most of it, soak it all in and enjoy days like this because they don't come around too often."

The battle for the coveted yellow jersey is traditionally wrapped up during Saturday's final time trial stage, so that most riders are able to enjoy Sunday's dash through Paris with glasses of champagne, while the sprinters take centre stage.

It was instead Belgian racer Jasper Philipsen who won the sprint finish in the final stage in the Paris sunshine, followed by Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and Norway's Alexander Kristoff.

"I cannot believe it, it's a childhood dream coming true," said Philipsen, who took his first Tour win on stage 15 in Carcassonne. This will take a while to realise. I'm just super proud of the team. That we could finish a Tour like this is the cherry on the cake.

"I think it went ideal for me. I was in a great position and I think Dylan was forced to launch early and I could stay in his wheel and do my final sprint when I wanted to. I'm super happy and proud - to win on the Champs-Elysees is the dream of any sprinter."

The green jersey, awarded to the rider who wins the most points from sprints, went to Belgium's Wout van Aert.

