Jonas Vingegaard all but seals Tour de France after Wout van Aert wins penultimate day time trial

Jonas Vingegaard - GETTY IMAGES

Jonas Vingegaard passes final test to all but seal Tour de France

Wout van Aert wins penultimate time trial ahead of Vingegaard

Green jersey winner Van Aert sets modern-day points record

Jumbo-Visma complete domination with three jerseys

Tadej Pogacar best young rider; Geraint Thomas third overall

Jonas Vingegaard will win the Tour de France after finishing second to his Jumbo-Visma team-mate Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time trial to Rocamadour.

Van Aert won the 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival in a time of 47 minutes 59.86 seconds, 19 seconds faster than Vingegaard, who needed only to ride defensively given his sizable cushion over Tadej Pogacar, but instead attacked the stage and was fastest over the first half.

He then faded, almost running wide on a descent late on, but his second place was enough to confirm him in yellow ahead of Sunday's ride into Paris, his advantage over Pogacar now three minutes and 34 seconds.

Geraint Thomas finished fourth on the stage, behind Pogacar in third, to confirm his third place overall, ensuring the podium was rounded out by two former Tour winners.

It is a first overall Tour crown for the 25-year-old Vingegaard, coming in an edition of the race that set out from his home nation of Denmark three weeks ago.

Vingegaard, second to Pogacar last year, wrestled the yellow jersey off the Slovenian when the UAE Team Emirates man suffered a crisis on the Col du Granon in the second week of the race, and successfully defended it through the Pyrenees as he was able to mark every move Pogacar made.

It means that Jumbo-Visma, who lost one of the pre-race favourites Primoz Roglic in the second week and have only five riders left, head to Paris boasting the yellow, green and polka-dot jerseys.

Van Aert - who became the first man to win a Tour time trial in the green jersey since Bernard Hinault in 1979 - cannot be caught in the points classification, while Vingegaard is top of both the general classification and the king of the mountains competition.

04:50 PM

Van Aert wins stage 20. . . as Vingegaard all but seals yellow

And Tadej Pogacar bumps Geraint Thomas down after the Slovenian finished 27.12sec down on Wout van Aert with a time of 48min 26.98sec. Minutes later, Jonas Vingegaard crosses the line in second place, 19sec down on stage winner Wout van Aert. Jumbo-Visma's domination is almost complete: six stage wins with three different riders – Van Aert, Vingegaard and Christophe Laporte – while on Sunday they will take home three jerseys – yellow, green and polka dots – a feat that was last done in the days of Eddy Merckx.

04:47 PM

Thomas second best... for now

Geraint Thomas completes his race 31.99sec down on Wout van Aert, provisionally in second place, but we will have to see what time Jonas Vingegaard posts.

04:44 PM

2.5km to go

Jonas Vingegaard slightly overcooks it on a left-hand bend, but stays upright.

04:44 PM

4km to go

This is touch-and-go: Jonas Vingegaard has slowed a little and trails by 4sec, but there is still that 1.5km climb to come. Wout van Aert jokes to the cameras, gesturing that his team-mate should slow down a little.

04:41 PM

5km to go . . .

Wout van Aert gives the TV cameras the thumbs up as he watches team-mate Jonas Vingegaard inch towards the final drag up to the line. The Dane is around 4sec up with 5km to go.

04:38 PM

Can Vingegaard win his first time trial here today?

Jonas Vingegaard is just 1.33sec faster than Wout van Aert at the final time check, Geraint Thomas was third quickest at 5sec.

Jonas Vingegaard - AP

04:34 PM

Meintjes losing time; Thomas closes in on Van Aert

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) is struggling with this time trial and has, as it stands, dropped to below Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the general classification. Nairo Quintana, meanwhile, is holding onto his fifth place by his fingertips. Geraint Thomas is getting closer to Wout van Aert and is just 3.67sec down on Wout van Aert at the third and final time check.

04:29 PM

Thomas in blistering form

Geraint Thomas flies beyond his two-minute man David Gaudu. Poor David.

Geraint Thomas - REUTERS

04:27 PM

Vingegaard to cement title in style

Tadej Pogacar appears to be slowing, but that should not have any impact on his second place on general classification. Jonas Vingegaard, meanwhile, was fastest at the second time check, 7.18sec better than his team-mate Wout van Aert.

Jonas Vingegaard - AP

04:23 PM

Thomas going great guns

Geraint Thomas, who left his ice vest back in the team bus today, is flying and was second fastest at the second time check. The Welshman was just 5.78sec slower than Wout van Aert, and around 20sec quicker than world champion and team-mate Filippo Ganna.

04:20 PM

Vingegaard motoring towards Tour title

Wout van Aert is sat in the hotseat, watching on expressionless as team-mate Jonas Vingegaard motors on. To my eyes, it looks as if the Dane is not holding back and I must say I wish he would ease off a little on some of the bends. With a lead of 3min 26sec he does not need to take any risks.

04:14 PM

Vingegaard faster than the lot at first check

Jonas Vingegaard is 7sec faster than Tadej Pogacar at the first time check. This is beyond strange.

Jonas Vingegaard - REUTERS

04:12 PM

Pogacar is on fire

Geraint Thomas was second fastest through the first time check, before shortly under two minutes later Tadej Pogacar set the fastest time of the day – 1.18sec ahead of Wout van Aert.

04:08 PM

Wow, Wout, wow!

Bauke Mollema went second fastest on the day at 49min 21.74sec, before a minute or so later Wout van Aert became the first rider of the day to set a sub48min time – 47min 59.86sec – the Belgian all-rounder going a massive 41.24sec quicker than world time trial champion Filippo Ganna. C'est pas normal!

Tour de France 2022, stage 20 live: latest updates as Jonas Vingegaard aims to seal maillot jaune - GETTY IMAGES

04:02 PM

Vingegaard on course . . .

And he's the last man down the starting ramp. He leads Tadej Pogacar by 3min 26sec and so should not be too worried here today, but at the same time the Dane and his Jumbo-Visma team be mindful of what happened two years ago when Primoz Roglic lost his maillot jaune in dramatic fashion in the penultimate day time trial.

03:58 PM

Thomas is on the road . . .

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) rolls down the ramp. Must say, the Welshman has had a near faultless Tour de France, just a shame for him that he was up against the calibre of rider of Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. Two minutes after Thomas set off, Pogacar got his race under way.

03:56 PM

Calm before the storm . . .

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) fist bumps Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) as the with to get their races under way, while the maillot jaune Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) remains focused and he spins his legs on the smart trainer. Back on the road, Wout van Aert still leads world champion Filippo Ganna, but has drops a couple of seconds with 5km to go.

03:51 PM

The big guns are coming . . .

Wout van Aert is eating up the road and just caught his two-minute man Nick Schultz (BikeExchange-Jayco). Back in the general classification, top-10 riders Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan), Romain Bardet (DSM), Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) are out on the road now. Suspect there will be a big battle between Vlasov and Meintjes.

03:46 PM

Van Aert charging towards stage win . . . or is he?

Wout van Aert has gained another 10sec on world time trial champion Filippo Ganna. The TV cameras focus on the Italian who looks a little bemused. Is there any discipline Van Aert cannot win at? He absolutely monstered the Hautacam on Thursday, is on course to win this long time trial today and has won stages better suited to the puncheurs. He is the best all-round cyclist in the world right now.

Wout van Aert - EPA

03:42 PM

Dutchman Mollema flying the flag

Bauke Mollema, the recently crowned Dutch time trial champion, was second fastest at the second time check which is a very impressive ride. Stefan Küng, meanwhile, could only manage sixth at the line with a time of 49min 54.23sec – 1min 13.13sec down on Filippo Ganna.

Bauke Mollema - REUTERS

03:32 PM

Van Aert on course for points record

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) set the quickest time at the first split, while Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)was almost 50sec down on Filippo Ganna at the third and final time check. The big news, though, is that Wout van Aert was almost 14sec faster than Ganna after just 10km. The green jersey is looking smooth on the corners, confident on the downhills. If Van Aert finishes fifth or higher today he will set a modern-day record – held by Peter Sagan – of number of points won in the race for the green jersey (470).

Wout van Aert - AP

03:21 PM

Pidcock almost at end of of debut Tour

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who will get his race started at 3.28pm, is looking very relaxed and even has time to lend himself to two cycling fans stood outside his team bus. They wanted a selfie with the Yorkshire tyro, he did not seem too keen, but obliged.

03:18 PM

Schachmann narrowly misses out on virtual podium

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes fourth fastest at 49min 36.55sec. Moments after the German crossed the line, it was the turn of​ Wout van Aert to get his race under way, and the Belgian received a very loud cheer from the crowds lining the route.

03:14 PM

Van Aert ready and waiting

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), one of the favourites today and a rider who earlier in the day Filippo Ganna, perhaps playfully, tipped, is sat waiting to start his race. The Belgian looks focused, relaxed and ready to roll.

03:11 PM

Quintana warming up

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), who will roll down the starting ramp at 3.52pm, has been spotted getting a sweat on on the smart trainer. The Colombian will start fifth on general classification and while it is unlikely he would be able to catch David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) who he trails by 2min 30sec, he will not want to lose any more than 8sec to

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) who is sixth.

03:00 PM

Wright produces breakthrough time trial ride

Solid performance from Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) who goes ninth fastest, before he drops down to 10th after Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) sets the fourth quickest. However, Fred Wright goes faster still with a time of 49min 31.67sec – 50.57sec down on Filippo Ganna. Wow, he's come a long way since riding for the Telegraph AllStars at the Revolution Series back in 2015.

Fred Wright - GETTY IMAGES

02:48 PM

Wright gaining time

Fred Wright was fourth fastest at the third time check. He was around 2sec down on Jan Tratnik, but can the lad who learned his trade down at Velo Club Londres in Herne Hill do something very special in the uphill finale to his race? Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), the European time trial champion, is about to roll down the starting ramp but the Swiss has a tendency to finish second or third best in these Tour de France tests. Can he improve on that today?

02:40 PM

Wright drops off the pace

Fred Wright has slowed quite considerably, the 23-year-old was fifth quickest at the second time check – it very much looks like may may have burned a few too many matches at the beginning of his race.

02:37 PM

Wright, said Fred

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), the young Briton who has enjoyed a brilliant Tour having got into three breakaways and twice got to within touching distance of a stage win, has set the fastest time at the first time check! Wow, the south Londoner reached the key point in Aynac in a time of 12min 22.65sec, 0.71sec faster than Filippo Ganna!

02:33 PM

Tratnik takes final step on podium. . . for now

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) knocks Mikkel Bjerg off the third spot of the podium with a very good time of 49min 47.04sec, but was 1min 5.94sec off the pace of Filippo Ganna.

02:28 PM

Hello, what's this?

🇸🇮 @JTratnik holds the 3rd best time after 3 sectors - he's gonna need to fly over the final climbs to recover his gap of 41'' to 🌈@GannaFilippo #TDFdata #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/IQdLZNTrKJ — letourdata (@letourdata) July 23, 2022

02:27 PM

Bissegger speaks

Stefan Bissegger has just been speaking on Eurosport saying he was riding without a team radio, and nor did he have a water bottle and was struggling in the heat. He looked, understandably, disappointed but managed a little smile at the end. The course, by the way, looks a little more technical than I had expected and thankfully the roads are dry today. There have been reports saying the wind may start stirring later which may play havoc for some who are not especially strong once a disc wheel is attached to their bike.

02:17 PM

Swiss rolls over the line – well off the pace

Stefan Bissegger has completed his completed his race, but disappointingly for the Swiss rider he was 4min 10.01sec adrift of Filippo Ganna. Pretty much finished his Tour as he started it, and one suspects Bissegger will want to forget his afternoon.

Stefan Bissegger - GETTY IMAGES

02:05 PM

Forza Italia!

Mattia Cattaneo makes it an Italian one-two at the top of the current standing after the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl rider completed the course in 49min 24.91sec, but that's a whopping 43.81sec down on clubhouse leader Filippo Ganna.

Mattia Cattaneo - GETTY IMAGES

02:00 PM

Bissegger wobbles

Stefan Bissegger appears to have had a wobble. The Swiss was spotted sharing a bidon with, I think, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ). Fairly certain that's not normal in a top level time trial. Any pace Bissegger had appears to have fizzled out. Poor old Bissegger.

01:54 PM

Ganna is the new stage leader

Filippo Ganna managed to catch four riders, the last of which – compatriot

Alberto Dainese (DSM) – set out six minutes before him, while monstering the final climb in the big ring. The world champion leads Mikkel Bjerg by 1min 41sec, that's an average speed of 50.161km/h. Very impressive, but can it be beaten?

Filippo Ganna became to first rider to break the 50km/h mark for the 40.7km course - GETTY IMAGES

01:52 PM

Ganna closing in on his finishing line

Interesting to not that Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) was, despite having to take that bike change earlier, fifth fastest at the first two time checks. Filippo Ganna is onto the final short climb and is out of his saddle, the rainbow bands are being cheered to the rafters by huge crowds who are lining the route to Rocamadour

01:44 PM

Ganna gunning for glory

Filippo Ganna, who is hoping to win the first Tour de France stage of his career today, is motoring his way along this course and has already caught two riders – Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) – who set out before him. The Italian was fastest at all three time checks and was 1min 9sec quicker than Mikkel Bjerg with 8.2km of his race remaining.

Filippo Ganna - AP

01:35 PM

As it stands . . .

A number of big-name time trial specialists are currently out on the course, including world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), while Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), the three-time world Under-23 champion in the discipline, has set the fastest time of the day. Ganna and fellow Mattia Cattaneo (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), however, set the fastest time at the first of the three time splits after around 10km of the race. Bissegger, the Swiss who had a nightmare in the opening time trial in Copenhagen three weeks ago where he crashed in the rain at least twice, is having another bad day at the office and was, a few minutes ago, forced into taking a bike change. If there was no bad luck, Bissegger would have no luck at all!

08:15 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 of the 109th Tour de France, the 40.7-kilometre individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.

Before we have a very brief look at today's stage, here's my colleague Tom Cary with a re-cap of yesterday's stage;

If there was one thing this thrilling edition of the Tour de France lacked, it was a local winner. In 2022, however, seemingly all things are possible. Particularly if you ride for Jumbo-Visma. Having all but secured the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys – Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert need only stay upright in Saturday's penultimate day time trial and Sunday's sprint finale in Paris to be sure of securing them – the crack Dutch squad on Friday managed to provide the host nation with their first winner at this year’s race. Christophe Laporte was the man to do it, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alberto Dainese (DSM) on the uphill drag into Cahors in the Occitanie region of southern France for what was the first Tour stage win of his career. Laporte’s win meant heartbreak once again for Britain’s Fred Wright. The south Londoner, who has gone close on a number of occasions in this race, was once again last man standing, having infiltrated a late three-man breakaway with 30km remaining. But Wright’s loss – he was passed with 500m remaining – was France’s gain. There have been only two editions in the entire history of the Tour, in 1926 and 1999, when the host nation has ended up with no winners and it felt as if the crowd was aware of that statistic as they roared Laporte home.

Champion elect Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a ninth day running and leads by second-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by an almost unassailable 3min 26sec.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) mathematically secured the green jersey on Wednesday, but can break Peter Sagan's modern-day record of points today if he finishes fifth or higher. Providing the Belgian completes the Tour in Paris on Sunday, he will seal the points classification.

After winning on Hautacam on Thursday, Vingegaard wrestled the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, off the shoulders of Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and will, assuming he finishes the next two stages within the time limits, will win the mountains classification.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

By modern-day standards, it is a long time trial course that should, in theory, suit the specialists. There are, however, a couple of short climbs towards the end – the final one into the clifftop village of Rocamadour being 1.7km long with an average gradient of around 7/8 per cent – that may bite. Riders such as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will start as favourites, but do not be surprised if one of the leading general classification riders – Vingegaard, Pogacar and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) – all of whom are very good time trialists are there or there abouts.

Tour de France 2022, stage 20 profile

The first rider down the starting ramp will be Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), the Australian who sits last in the general classification setting off at 12.05pm (BST), while race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) of Denmark will conclude the race a little under four hours later at 4pm. The first 82 riders down the starting ramp will set off with a 1min 30sec gap between themselves, thereafter two minutes will separate the competitors.

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 2pm (BST).