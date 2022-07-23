Tour de France 2022, stage 20 live: latest updates as Jonas Vingegaard aims to seal maillot jaune

Filippo Ganna became to first rider to break the 50km/h mark for the 40.7km course - GETTY IMAGES

03:42 PM

Dutchman Mollema flying the flag

Bauke Mollema, the recently crowned Dutch time trial champion, was second fastest at the second time check which is a very impressive ride. Stefan Küng, meanwhile, could only manage sixth at the line with a time of 49min 54.23sec – 1min 13.13sec down on Filippo Ganna.

Bauke Mollema - REUTERS

03:32 PM

Van Aert on course for points record

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) set the quickest time at the first split, while Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ)was almost 50sec down on Filippo Ganna at the third and final time check. The big news, though, is that Wout van Aert was almost 14sec faster than Ganna after just 10km. The green jersey is looking smooth on the corners, confident on the downhills. If Van Aert finishes fifth or higher today he will set a modern-day record – held by Peter Sagan – of number of points won in the race for the green jersey (470).

Wout van Aert - AP

03:21 PM

Pidcock almost at end of of debut Tour

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), who will get his race started at 3.28pm, is looking very relaxed and even has time to lend himself to two cycling fans stood outside his team bus. They wanted a selfie with the Yorkshire tyro, he did not seem too keen, but obliged.

03:18 PM

Schachmann narrowly misses out on virtual podium

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes fourth fastest at 49min 36.55sec. Moments after the German crossed the line, it was the turn of​ Wout van Aert to get his race under way, and the Belgian received a very loud cheer from the crowds lining the route.

03:14 PM

Van Aert ready and waiting

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), one of the favourites today and a rider who earlier in the day Filippo Ganna, perhaps playfully, tipped, is sat waiting to start his race. The Belgian looks focused, relaxed and ready to roll.

03:11 PM

Quintana warming up

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), who will roll down the starting ramp at 3.52pm, has been spotted getting a sweat on on the smart trainer. The Colombian will start fifth on general classification and while it is unlikely he would be able to catch David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) who he trails by 2min 30sec, he will not want to lose any more than 8sec to

Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) who is sixth.

03:00 PM

Wright produces breakthrough time trial ride

Solid performance from Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) who goes ninth fastest, before he drops down to 10th after Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) sets the fourth quickest. However, Fred Wright goes faster still with a time of 49min 31.67sec – 50.57sec down on Filippo Ganna. Wow, he's come a long way since riding for the Telegraph AllStars at the Revolution Series back in 2015.

Fred Wright - GETTY IMAGES

02:48 PM

Wright gaining time

Fred Wright was fourth fastest at the third time check. He was around 2sec down on Jan Tratnik, but can the lad who learned his trade down at Velo Club Londres in Herne Hill do something very special in the uphill finale to his race? Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), the European time trial champion, is about to roll down the starting ramp but the Swiss has a tendency to finish second or third best in these Tour de France tests. Can he improve on that today?

02:40 PM

Wright drops off the pace

Fred Wright has slowed quite considerably, the 23-year-old was fifth quickest at the second time check – it very much looks like may may have burned a few too many matches at the beginning of his race.

02:37 PM

Wright, said Fred

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), the young Briton who has enjoyed a brilliant Tour having got into three breakaways and twice got to within touching distance of a stage win, has set the fastest time at the first time check! Wow, the south Londoner reached the key point in Aynac in a time of 12min 22.65sec, 0.71sec faster than Filippo Ganna!

02:33 PM

Tratnik takes final step on podium. . . for now

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain Victorious) knocks Mikkel Bjerg off the third spot of the podium with a very good time of 49min 47.04sec, but was 1min 5.94sec off the pace of Filippo Ganna.

02:28 PM

Hello, what's this?

🇸🇮 @JTratnik holds the 3rd best time after 3 sectors - he's gonna need to fly over the final climbs to recover his gap of 41'' to 🌈@GannaFilippo #TDFdata #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/IQdLZNTrKJ — letourdata (@letourdata) July 23, 2022

02:27 PM

Bissegger speaks

Stefan Bissegger has just been speaking on Eurosport saying he was riding without a team radio, and nor did he have a water bottle and was struggling in the heat. He looked, understandably, disappointed but managed a little smile at the end. The course, by the way, looks a little more technical than I had expected and thankfully the roads are dry today. There have been reports saying the wind may start stirring later which may play havoc for some who are not especially strong once a disc wheel is attached to their bike.

02:17 PM

Swiss rolls over the line – well off the pace

Stefan Bissegger has completed his completed his race, but disappointingly for the Swiss rider he was 4min 10.01sec adrift of Filippo Ganna. Pretty much finished his Tour as he started it, and one suspects Bissegger will want to forget his afternoon.

Stefan Bissegger - GETTY IMAGES

02:05 PM

Forza Italia!

Mattia Cattaneo makes it an Italian one-two at the top of the current standing after the Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl rider completed the course in 49min 24.91sec, but that's a whopping 43.81sec down on clubhouse leader Filippo Ganna.

Mattia Cattaneo - GETTY IMAGES

02:00 PM

Bissegger wobbles

Stefan Bissegger appears to have had a wobble. The Swiss was spotted sharing a bidon with, I think, Olivier Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ). Fairly certain that's not normal in a top level time trial. Any pace Bissegger had appears to have fizzled out. Poor old Bissegger.

01:54 PM

Ganna is the new stage leader

Filippo Ganna managed to catch four riders, the last of which – compatriot

Alberto Dainese (DSM) – set out six minutes before him, while monstering the final climb in the big ring. The world champion leads Mikkel Bjerg by 1min 41sec, that's an average speed of 50.161km/h. Very impressive, but can it be beaten?

01:52 PM

Ganna closing in on his finishing line

Interesting to not that Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) was, despite having to take that bike change earlier, fifth fastest at the first two time checks. Filippo Ganna is onto the final short climb and is out of his saddle, the rainbow bands are being cheered to the rafters by huge crowds who are lining the route to Rocamadour

01:44 PM

Ganna gunning for glory

Filippo Ganna, who is hoping to win the first Tour de France stage of his career today, is motoring his way along this course and has already caught two riders – Andrea Bagioli (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) – who set out before him. The Italian was fastest at all three time checks and was 1min 9sec quicker than Mikkel Bjerg with 8.2km of his race remaining.

Filippo Ganna - AP

01:35 PM

As it stands . . .

A number of big-name time trial specialists are currently out on the course, including world champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), while Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), the three-time world Under-23 champion in the discipline, has set the fastest time of the day. Ganna and fellow Mattia Cattaneo (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), however, set the fastest time at the first of the three time splits after around 10km of the race. Bissegger, the Swiss who had a nightmare in the opening time trial in Copenhagen three weeks ago where he crashed in the rain at least twice, is having another bad day at the office and was, a few minutes ago, forced into taking a bike change. If there was no bad luck, Bissegger would have no luck at all!

08:15 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 20 of the 109th Tour de France, the 40.7-kilometre individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour.

Before we have a very brief look at today's stage, here's my colleague Tom Cary with a re-cap of yesterday's stage;

If there was one thing this thrilling edition of the Tour de France lacked, it was a local winner. In 2022, however, seemingly all things are possible. Particularly if you ride for Jumbo-Visma. Having all but secured the yellow, green and polka dot jerseys – Jonas Vingegaard and Wout van Aert need only stay upright in Saturday's penultimate day time trial and Sunday's sprint finale in Paris to be sure of securing them – the crack Dutch squad on Friday managed to provide the host nation with their first winner at this year’s race. Christophe Laporte was the man to do it, beating Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Alberto Dainese (DSM) on the uphill drag into Cahors in the Occitanie region of southern France for what was the first Tour stage win of his career. Laporte’s win meant heartbreak once again for Britain’s Fred Wright. The south Londoner, who has gone close on a number of occasions in this race, was once again last man standing, having infiltrated a late three-man breakaway with 30km remaining. But Wright’s loss – he was passed with 500m remaining – was France’s gain. There have been only two editions in the entire history of the Tour, in 1926 and 1999, when the host nation has ended up with no winners and it felt as if the crowd was aware of that statistic as they roared Laporte home.

Champion elect Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for a ninth day running and leads by second-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) by an almost unassailable 3min 26sec.

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) mathematically secured the green jersey on Wednesday, but can break Peter Sagan's modern-day record of points today if he finishes fifth or higher. Providing the Belgian completes the Tour in Paris on Sunday, he will seal the points classification.

After winning on Hautacam on Thursday, Vingegaard wrestled the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, off the shoulders of Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and will, assuming he finishes the next two stages within the time limits, will win the mountains classification.

Two-time Tour winner Pogacar, who has led the young rider classification since stage one, will be dressed in the white jersey.

So, what's on today's menu?

By modern-day standards, it is a long time trial course that should, in theory, suit the specialists. There are, however, a couple of short climbs towards the end – the final one into the clifftop village of Rocamadour being 1.7km long with an average gradient of around 7/8 per cent – that may bite. Riders such as Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) will start as favourites, but do not be surprised if one of the leading general classification riders – Vingegaard, Pogacar and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) – all of whom are very good time trialists are there or there abouts.

Tour de France 2022, stage 20 profile

The first rider down the starting ramp will be Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), the Australian who sits last in the general classification setting off at 12.05pm (BST), while race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) of Denmark will conclude the race a little under four hours later at 4pm. The first 82 riders down the starting ramp will set off with a 1min 30sec gap between themselves, thereafter two minutes will separate the competitors.

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 2pm (BST).