Tour de France alters Stage 20; rain, land slides could impact close finish

A hail storm brought a sudden end to Stage 19 of the Tour de France and is impacting the race's final weekend.

There are just two stages remaining in this year's Tour de France, and with the top of the leaderboard being as close as it has been in recent years, Mother Nature has now thrown another wrench into one of the most unpredicatable finishes in some time.

A sudden and violent hail storm in Friday's Stage 19 brought a sudden and chaotic finish to the day's cycling. As cyclists began their descent down the Alps from the Tour's highest elevation of 9,090 feet, the sudden storm caused a landslide further down the valley, covering the road with debris and making it too dangerous for cyclists to continue.

The decision was made to prioritize cyclists' safety, and as a result, the times for the stage were taken from when the cyclists reached the top of the mountain.

Due to damage from the storm, two of the three climbs from Saturday's Stage 20 have been eliminated, reducing the day's course from 81 to just 37 miles.

Stage 20 is the penultimate stage of the race before it concludes in Paris on Sunday, but it is typically the last stage in which any jockeying atop the standings is made. Stage 21 is nearly completly flat as it rolls to the ceremonial finish.

Friday's abrupt end created more chaos in the standings as Frenchman Julian Alaphlippe — the owner of the coveted yellow jersey for most of this year's race — was passed by Colombian Egan Bernal, the youngest rider in the Tour at 22.

Bernal takes a 48-second lead over Alaphlippe and a 1:16-lead over reigning Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas into the shortened Stage 20.

