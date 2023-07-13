Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Cofidis' Ion Izaguirre rode in on his own to win stage 12, his first stage win at the Tour in seven years - Getty Images/Marco Bertorello

Ion Izaguirre soloed to victory at the end of an explosive stage 12 of the Tour de France to Belleville-en-Beaujolais.

Eleven days after Victor Lafay ended a 15-year wait for a stage win for the Cofidis team, Izaguirre doubled up with a perfectly-timed attack from the breakaway.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Basque rider, 34, went solo during the final climb, still with 31 kilometres remaining of the 169km stage through wine country from Roanne that was again raced at a ferocious pace.

The much-reduced peloton came in more than four minutes after Izaguirre, with Jonas Vingegaard retaining his 17-second lead over Tadej Pogacar as the Alps loom this weekend, but only after putting a big effort in over the first part of the stage which could come with a price to pay in the days ahead.

The Tour now heads into the Alps with Friday’s stage a 138km test that ends with the climb of the Grand Colombier. PA

Tour de France: Stage 12 – top five

Tour de France: General classification top 10 after stage 12

Tour de France: Other leaders after stage 12

Friday’s stage

Friday July 14, stage 13 – starts at: 12.55pm

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 1.30-6pm, ITV4 2-5pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 13 Profile- Tour de France 2023

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C.

In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer.

Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport.

Stage results so far on the 2023 Tour de France

Saturday 1, stage one: Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Winner: Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates)



Sunday 2, stage two: Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Winner: Victor Lafay (Cofidis)



Monday 3, stage three: Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 193.5km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)



Tuesday 4, stage four: Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)



Wednesday 5, stage five: Pau to Laruns, 163km

Winner: Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Thursday 6, stage six: Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Winner: Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates)

Friday 7, stage seven: Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Saturday 8, stage eight: Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Winner: Mats Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

Sunday 9, stage nine: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Winner: Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech)

Monday 10: Rest day

Tuesday 11, stage 10: Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Winner: Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious)

Wednesday 12, stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Winner: Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck)

Thursday 13, stage 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km

Winner: Ion Izaguirre (Cofidis)



Friday 14, stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Saturday 15, stage 14: Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Sunday 16, stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Monday 17: Rest day

Tuesday 18, stage 16: Passy to Combloux, 22.4km- ITT

Wednesday 19, stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Thursday 20, stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km

Friday 21, stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Saturday 22, stage 20: Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Sunday 23, stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs-Élysées, 115.5km

Story continues

What is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France is one of the three grand tours – the others being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España – that form the backbone around which the cycling season is structured.

This is the biggest and most important bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team’s sponsorship income being based around the Tour.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L’Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.

How long is this year’s Tour de France?

The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,409 kilometres (2,118 miles). This year’s Tour consists of eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, one individual time trial and two rest days.

Tour de France 2023 map - Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

When does the Tour de France finish?

The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 23. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.5km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Which teams will ride the Tour de France?

Twenty-two teams are taking part in the race. As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all 18 of them are contracted to compete in the grand tour. In addition they are joined by four UCI ProTeams – the two highest placed UCI ProTeams in 2022 (Lotto-Dstny and TotalEnergies), along with Uno-X Pro and Israel-Premier Tech who were selected by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the Tour.

Which riders are in action at the Tour de France?

WorldTeams

Ag2r-Citroën (Fra)

Clément Berthet (Fra), Benoît Cosnefroy (Fra), Stan Dewulf (Bel), Felix Gall (Aut), Oliver Naesen (Bel), Ben O’Connor (Aus), Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra), Nans Peters (Fra)

Alpecin-Deceuninck (Bel)

Silvan Dillier (Swi), Michael Gogl (Aut), Quinten Hermans (Bel), Soren Kragh Andersen (Den), Jasper Philipsen (Bel), Mathieu van der Poel (Ned), Jonas Rickaert (Bel), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned)

Arkéa-Samsic (Fra)

Warren Barguil (Fra), Jenthe Biermans (Fra), Clément Champoussin (Fra), Anthony Delaplace (Fra), Simon Guglielmi (Fra), Matis Louvel (Fra), Luca Mozzato (Ita), Laurent Pichon (Fra)

Astana Qazaqstan (Kaz)

Cees Bol (Ned), David de la Cruz (Spa), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Kaz), Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz), Gianni Moscon (Ita), Harold Tejada (Col)

Abandoned: Luis León Sánchez (Spa, DNS stage five), Mark Cavendish (GB, DNF stage eight).

Bahrain Victorious (Brn)

Nikias Arndt (Ger), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Pello Bilbao (Spa), Jack Haig (Aus), Mikel Landa (Spa), Matej Mohoric (Slo), Wout Poels (Ned), Fred Wright (GB).

Bora-Hansgrohe (Ger)

Emanuel Buchmann (Ger), Marco Haller (Aut), Jai Hindley (Aus), Bob Jungels (Lux), Patrick Konrad (Aut), Jordi Meeus (Bel), Nils Politt (Ger), Danny van Poppel (Ned)

Cofidis (Fra)

Bryan Coquard (Fra), Simon Geschke (Ger), Ion Izagirre (Spa), Victor Lafay (Fra), Guillaume Martin (Fra), Anthony Perez (Fra), Alexis Renard (Fra), Axel Zingle (Fra)

DSM-Firmenich (Ger)

Romain Bardet (Fra), John Degenkolb (Ger), Matthew Dinham (Aus), Alex Edmondson (Aus), Nils Eekhoff (Ned), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Kevin Vermaerke (US), Sam Welsford (Aus)

EF Education-EasyPost (US)

Andrey Amador (Crc), Alberto Bettiol (Ita), Esteban Chaves (Col), Magnus Cort (Den), Neilson Powless (US), James Shaw (GB), Rigoberto Urán (Col)

Abandoned: Richard Carapaz (Ecu, DNS stage two)

Groupama-FDJ (Fra)

Lars van den Berg (Ned), David Gaudu (Fra), Kevin Geniets (Ned), Stefan Küng (Swi), Olivier Le Gac (Fra), Valentin Madouas (Fra), Quentin Pacher (Fra), Thibaut Pinot (Fra)

Ineos Grenadiers (GB)

Egan Bernal (Col), Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa), Omar Fraile (Spa), Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol), Daniel Martínez (Col), Tom Pidcock (GB), Carlos Rodríguez (Spa), Ben Turner (GB)

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty (Bel)

Lilian Calmejane (Fra), Rui Costa (Por), Biniam Girmay (Eri), Louis Meintjes (SA), Adrien Petit (Fra), Dion Smith (NZ), Mike Teunissen (Ned), Georg Zimmermann (Ger)

Jayco-Alula (Aus)

Lawson Craddock (US), Luke Durbridge (Aus), Dylan Groenewegen (Ned), Chris Harper (Aus), Christopher Juul-Jensen (Den), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Elmar Reinders (Ned), Simon Yates (GB)

Jumbo-Visma (Ned)

Wout Van Aert (Bel), Dylan van Baarle (Ned), Tiesj Benoot (Bel), Nathan van Hooydonck (Bel), Wilco Kelderman (Ned), Sepp Kuss (US), Christophe Laporte (Fra), Jonas Vingegaard (Den)

Lidl-Trek (US)

Giulio Ciccone (Ita), Tony Gallopin (Fra), Alex Kirsch (Lux), Juan Pedro López (Spa), Mads Pedersen (Den), Mattias Skjelmose (Den), Jasper Stuyven (Bel)

Abandoned: Quinn Simmons (US, DNS stage nine)

Movistar (Spa)

Alex Aranburu (Spa), Ruben Guerreiro (Por), Gorka Izagirre (Spa), Matteo Jorgenson (US), Gregor Mühlberger (Aut), Nelson Oliveira (Por), Antonio Pedrero (Spa)

Abandoned: Enric Mas (Spa, DNF stage one)

Soudal-Quick Step (Bel)

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Rémi Cavagna (Fra), Tim Declercq (Bel), Dries Devenyns (Bel), Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

Mikkel Bjerg (Den), Felix Grossschartner (Aus), Rafal Majka (Pol), Tadej Pogacar (Slo), Marc Soler (Spa), Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor), Matteo Trentin (Ita), Adam Yates (GB)

ProTeams

Lotto-Dstny (Bel)

Jasper De Buyst (Bel), Victor Campenaerts (Bel), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned), Caleb Ewan (Aus), Frederik Frison (Bel), Maxim Van Gils (Bel), Florian Vermeersch (Bel)

Abandoned: Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita, DNS stage five)

TotalEnergies (Fra)

Mathieu Burgaudeau (Fra), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Valentin Ferron (Fra), Pierre Latour (Fra), Daniel Oss (Ita), Peter Sagan (Svk), Anthony Turgis (Fra)

Abandoned: Steff Cras (Bel, DNF stage eight)

Israel-Premier Tech (Isr)

Guillaume Boivin (Can), Simon Clarke (Aus), Hugo Houle (Can), Krists Neilands (Lat), Nick Schultz (Aus), Corbin Strong (NZ), Dylan Teuns (Bel), Michael Woods (Can)

Uno-X Pro (Nor)

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor), Anthon Charmig (Den), Jonas Gregaard (Den), Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Rasmus Tiller (Nor), Torstein Traeen (Nor), Soren Waerenskjold (Nor)

How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.

Saturday July 1, stage one

Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km

Stage One Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 2, stage two

Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km

Stage Two Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Monday July 3, stage three

Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 187.5km

Stage Three Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 4, stage four

Dax to Nogaro, 182km

Stage Four Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 5, stage five

Pau to Laruns, 163km

Stage Five Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 6, stage six

Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km

Stage Six Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 7, stage seven

Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km

Stage Seven Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 8, stage eight

Libourne to Limoges, 201km

Stage Eight Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 9, stage nine

Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km

Stage Nine Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 11, stage 10 – starts at: 12.20pm

Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km

Stage 10 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 12, stage 11 – starts at: 12.25pm

Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km

Stage 11 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Thursday July 13, stage 12 – starts at: 12.20pm

Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4 2-5pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 12 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 14, stage 13 – starts at: 12.55pm

Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 1.30-6pm, ITV4 2-5pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 13 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 15, stage 14 – starts at: 12.20pm

Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4 12-5pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 14 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 16, stage 15 – starts at: 12.20pm

Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4 12-6pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 15 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Tuesday July 18, stage 16 – starts at: 12.05pm

Passy to Combloux, 22.4km – individual time trial

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12.45-6pm, ITV4 2pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 16 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Wednesday July 19, stage 17 – starts at: 12.05pm

Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 12-6pm, ITV4 11.15am, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 17 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Stage 17 | TV and liveblog timings

Thursday July 20, stage 18 – starts at: 12.35pm

Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ 1-6.15pm, ITV4 2pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 18 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Friday July 21, stage 19 – starts at: 12.30pm

Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ TBC, ITV4 2pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7-8pm, S4C 8.25pm

Stage 19 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Saturday July 22, stage 20 – starts at: 12.45pm

Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ TBC, ITV4 12.30pm, S4C 2pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 7pm, S4C 9.30pm

Stage 20 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

Sunday July 23, stage 21 – starts at: 15.40pm

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 115.5km

Live television details

Eurosport 1/ GCN+ TBC, ITV4 4.30pm, S4C 3.30pm

Highlights

Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4 9-10pm, S4C 10pm

Stage 21 Profile- Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.