Tour de France 2023 route, teams and how to watch on TV
What is this race and why should I care about it?
It is the 110th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.
This is the biggest and most important bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team’s sponsorship income being based around the Tour.
Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L’Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard will be hoping to defend his yellow jersey, but two-time winner Tadej Pogacar will want to dethrone him.
When does the Tour de France start?
This year’s Tour de France starts with a 182km hilly stage starting and finishing in Bilbao on Saturday July 1, 2023. It is the second time The grand départ has taken place in the Basque Country before after previously starting in the autonomous region in 1992.
How long is this year’s Tour de France?
The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,404 kilometres (2,115 miles). This year’s Tour consists of eight flat stages, four hilly stages, eight mountain stages with four summit finishes, one individual time trial and two rest days.
And when does the Tour de France finish?
The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 23. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.5km stage from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.
How can I follow the race?
Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport.
Which teams will ride the Tour de France?
Twenty-two teams are scheduled to take part in the race. As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all 18 of them are contracted to compete in the grand tour. In addition they are joined by four UCI ProTeams – the two highest placed UCI ProTeams in 2022 (Lotto–Dstny and TotalEnergies), along with Uno-X Pro and Israel–Premier Tech who were selected by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO), the organisers of the Tour.
All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.
Saturday July 1, stage one – starts at: 11.55am (BST)
Bilbao to Bilbao, 182km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1/ GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm
Sunday July 2, stage two – starts at: 11.25am
Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastián, 209km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Monday July 3, stage three – starts at: 12.15pm
Amorebieta-Etxano to Bayonne, 187.5km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm
Tuesday July 4, stage four – starts at: 12.20pm
Dax to Nogaro, 182km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Wednesday July 5, stage five – starts at: 12.25pm
Pau to Laruns, 163km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Thursday July 6, stage six – starts at: 12.25pm
Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, 145km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Friday July 7, stage seven – starts at: 12.30pm
Mont-de-Marsan to Bordeaux, 170km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm
Saturday July 8, stage eight – starts at: 11.45am
Libourne to Limoges, 201km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Sunday July 9, stage nine – starts at: 12.45pm
Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme, 182.5km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Tuesday July 11, stage 10 – starts at: 12.20pm
Vulcania to Issoire, 167.5km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Wednesday July 12, stage 11 – starts at: 12.25pm
Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins, 180km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Thursday July 13, stage 12 – starts at: 12.20pm
Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Friday July 14, stage 13 – starts at: 12.55pm
Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier, 138km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm
Saturday July 15, stage 14 – starts at: 12.20pm
Annemasse to Morzine Les Portes du Soleil, 152km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Sunday July 16, stage 15 – starts at: 12.20pm
Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, 179km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Tuesday July 18, stage 16 – starts at: 12.05pm
Passy to Combloux, 22.4km – individual time trial
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Wednesday July 19, stage 17 – starts at: 12.05pm
Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to Courchevel, 166km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Thursday July 20, stage 18 – starts at: 12.35pm
Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse, 185km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
Friday July 21, stage 19 – starts at: 12.30pm
Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny, 173km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 8.25pm
Saturday July 22, stage 20 – starts at: 12.45pm
Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, 133.5km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 2pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 9.30pm
Sunday July 23, stage 21 – starts at: 15.40pm
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 115.5km
Live television details
Eurosport 1/ GCN+, ITV4, S4C 3.30pm
Highlights
Eurosport 1, GCN+ on demand, ITV4, S4C 10pm
All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO