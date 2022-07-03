Tour de France 2022 start times for each stage, route map and how to watch on TV

Regardless of what some believe, this is the biggest and brashest bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team's sponsorship income being based around the Tour.
Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L'Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.
The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,328 kilometres – that's 2,068 miles in old money – which is an average of 158.47km (98.46 miles) per day.
And when does the Tour de France finish?
The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 21. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.6km saunter from Paris La Défense Arena on the outskirts of the city.
Where does each stage start and end?
How can I follow the race?
Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will be ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost every stage will be live blogged by our team – details to follow – while selected race details and standings in the main classifications will also be published.
Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a
TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres
The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s
Add another accomplishment to Sarah Mitton's growing list this season. The Canadian achieved a career-best Diamond League result on Thursday in Stockholm, placing second in shot put with a top throw of 19.90 metres. Just last week, Mitton launched a Canadian-record throw of 20.33 metres. It also briefly marked a season-leading distance, only to be broken 24 hours later by American Chase Ealey. A throw from China's Song Jiayuan earlier in June was also later recorded at 20.38 metres. Ealey took t
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po
CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w
SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor
TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete. Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press. Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season,
The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw
VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail
Kevin Durant may be taking his quest for more titles elsewhere. Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision that undoubtedly will have teams scrambling to put together offers for the perennial All-Star. The Nets have been working with Durant to find a trade partner, and he has multiple teams on his preferred list, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because neither the pl
Caleb Agada scored a game-high 19 points, including the dagger to seal an 86-75 Hamilton Honey Badgers' win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in Hamilton. The top-seeded Honey Badgers (9-3) picked up their second straight win, following an uncharacteristic two-game skid. For Ottawa (3-8), the loss stings as it looked to build on its momentum from a dazzling comeback victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Hamilton was able to open the game strong, turning a 10-7 lead into a 25-13 edge
SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Saturday. The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou Trivino (1-6) walked Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana singled and Cal Raleigh reached on shortstop Nick Allen's error. Toro then singled home pinch-runner Marcus Wilson for the victory. Diego Castillo (6-1) got the win. Upton se