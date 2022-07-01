Tour de France 2022: Stage one live updates and latest news

John MacLeary
·15 min read
In this article:
tour de france 2022 stage 1 live updates start ineos time trial - Tour de France 2022: Stage 1 live updates and latest news
tour de france 2022 stage 1 live updates start ineos time trial - Tour de France 2022: Stage 1 live updates and latest news

04:32 PM

Cort into top 10

Decent time for Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) who sets the ninth fastest time at 15min 38.12sec. The Dane, of course, won three stages at last year's Vuelta a España and rode the recent Giro d'Italia. He suffered with illness earlier in the season, but that result would suggest he may be back to his stage-winning best.

04:28 PM

Calm after the storm . . .

While the bulk of the favourites for today's stage and main general classification contenders may have completed their races, there are still just under 100 riders who need to complete their races. One of those is Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) and he has just rolled down the starting ramp, while Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), the former Danish national champion, is also out on the course.

04:22 PM

Pogacar in pole position

Tadej Pogacar, the two-time Tour de France champion, sets the second fastest time of the day, placing the UAE Team Emirates rider in pole position among the general classification riders. To put that into context, Pogacar beat the world time trial champion, the European time trial champion and a whole host of national time trial champions.

04:20 PM

Van Aert is flying

Filippo Ganna completes his race 2.64sec faster than Mathieu van der Poel, but Wout van Aert goes another 5.67sec quicker. Crikey.

04:16 PM

Ganna up against it

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), who has said he is not targeting the general classification, finished over a minute down on Van der Poel. Filippo Ganna, meanwhile, is starting to look a little ragged in the rain. But can he make up his losses in the final 2.5km of his time trial?

04:13 PM

Pogacar easing into title defence

Tadej Pogacar appears to be taking things cautiously. Ganna, meanwhile, was the sixth fastest at the halfway point, while Wout van Aert was the fourth quickest.

04:10 PM

Ganna going like clockwork

Unsurprisingly, Filippo Ganna is looking good. The Italian appeared to have a brief moment of hesitation on a left-hand corner, but pressed on and was soon back to pedalling smoothly. Wout van Aert followed, the Belgian, however, had no such issue on that corner.

04:06 PM

Van Aert and Pogacar on the road

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) followed a minute after Ganna, then defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) who looked unnervingly relaxed, rolled down the starting ramp.

Tadej Pogacar - GETTY IMAGES
Tadej Pogacar - GETTY IMAGES

04:05 PM

Ganna gets his Tour debut under way

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna is out on the course. Speaking earlier, the Italian told Eurosport x GCN’s The Cycling Show:  “This year I raced a lot in conservative mode, the first big goal is the yellow jersey. We will see if the prologue can give me a nice present or if I have been suffering for nothing. We hope there is not a lot of strong wind. And we hope my legs can spin well.

“I think about it a lot because the yellow jersey is on a different level. It's going to be my first Tour, but I don’t know. Everyone is saying it's fantastic, we will see. Maybe after the Tour de France we can do more and I say if it's true or not.”

04:00 PM

Thomas finishes safely; Vingegaard beats Roglic

Aleksandr Vlasov has finished safely, 15sec down on the highest placed of the general classification riders Primoz Roglic. Geraint Thomas, meanwhile, was just 9sec slower than the Slovenian (even though he was wearing his gilet), while Jonas Vingegaard is slightly faster than his team-mate – around 0.25sec – finishing as the third fastest on the day, just behind compatriot Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) who is a rider that always goes well in the rain.

Mads Pedersen - GETTY IMAGES
Mads Pedersen - GETTY IMAGES

03:55 PM

Vlasov's odd helmet update

03:52 PM

Küng's crown slips

Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), another Swiss time trial specialist and European champion in the discipline, has just crossed the line. There will be no yellow jersey for the 28-year-old who finished a smidge over 10sec down on the current leader Mathieu van der Poel.

03:49 PM

'Vingegaard, Vingegaard, Vingegaard'

The young Dane who was runner-up here last year, is being cheered on like a rock star. Jonas Vingegaard is a decent time trial rider and will be hoping to repay his loyal supporters with a decent performance, but it may be tricky with the amount of resting water there is on the Copenhagen roads.

03:43 PM

Big guns out on the course

Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) has caught his minute-man Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal), while Romain Bardet (DSM) is, as you may expect, is taking things carefully. Meanwhile, Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) is out on the course with the Russian wearing a snood [Correction: Vlasov was wearing one of Specialized's new aerodynamic helmets]. Then Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), the 2018 Tour de France champion, rolled down the starting ramp a minute or so ago, followed by home favourite Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). Cannot underestimate how horrible the conditions are out in Copenhagen where the road resembles a skating rink.

03:38 PM

Roglic impresses in the rain

Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) has competed his race, the Colombian finished around 30sec off the pace. Shortly afterwards, Primoz Roglic powered his way over the finishing line to set the second fastest time of the day, just 2.55sec slower than Mathieu van der Poel. The rain is absolutely teeming it down now. Horrible conditions for a road bike, never mind one of these delicately poised time trial machines.

03:32 PM

Gaudu finishes; Roglic looking good

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) is the first of the general classification riders to complete his race, the Frenchman finishes around 37sec down on Mathieu van der Poel. By contrast, Primoz Roglic was under 1sec slower than the Dutchman at the intermediate time check at the half-way point of the stage, suggesting the Jumbo-Visma rider is in fine form.

03:27 PM

Van der Poel sets new benchmark time

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has set the fastest time of the day thus far, completing the 13.2km course in 15min 30.62sec, a little under 4sec faster than compatriot Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) who a few minutes ago clocked 15min 34.18sec.

Mathieu van der Poel - GETTY IMAGES
Mathieu van der Poel - GETTY IMAGES

03:22 PM

Roglic is out on the course

Can Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) stay upright and complete the stage unscathed? Let's hope so. The Slovenian set off a minute after fellow general classification contender Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) so it will be interesting to see how the two fare.

Primoz Roglic prepares for his time trial - TOM CARY
Primoz Roglic prepares for his time trial - TOM CARY

03:20 PM

Bissegger rolls over again

Stefan Bissegger is having a nightmare. The Swiss has crashed for a second time. That's his stage definitely over. You have to feel for him, first he has the wear that awful kit his team give him, now he has crashed twice.

Stefan&nbsp;Bissegger&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Stefan Bissegger - GETTY IMAGES

03:18 PM

Morkov leads himself out

Jérémy Lecroq has completed his time trial, finishing the stage in 16min 19.01sec. And local lad  Michael Morkov (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) is the next big name to get his race under way. Unsurprisingly, the lead-out specialist and Olympic track champion is roared on by the roadside spectators.

03:15 PM

Bissegger crashes!

Jérémy Lecroq is into the final 3km of the stage and it is interesting to see a few small bridges with tight chicanes which may cause a few issues.

Stefan Bissegger has gone down on a right-hand corner. Yet again it looked as if his rear wheel locked up before he lost control as he went over the painted road signs on the asphalt. The Swiss will not, I suspect, be winning today's stage after that misfortune.

03:12 PM

Van der Poel sets off

They are coming thick and fast, and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is now out on the course.

03:10 PM

Here comes 'Mr 64'

Stefan Bissegger has opted for an obscenely large gear of 64-10. Not sure most of us mere mortals could even turn a gear like that, but the young Swiss will have no issues. That said, he had a minor issue going into a wet corner when his rear brake appeared to lock up forcing him to slow a little more than he will have wanted. Slowing and having to speed up with that sort of gearing will be a tough task and may cost dearly. Thankfully it is a short time trial today.

03:06 PM

Mollema rolling with it

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), the recently crowned Dutch time trial champion, has got his Tour started and will be followed soon by the Swiss Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) who has been tipped by many as a possible winner here today.

03:00 PM

And he's off . . .

Jérémy Lecroq (B&B Hotels-KTM) has got the 109th edition of the Tour de France under way. The 27-year-old is making his Tour debut – it is also his grand tour debut – and it taking things carefully. The crowds that are five or six people deep in places, appear enthusiastic.

Jérémy Lecroq&nbsp; - GETTY IMAGES
Jérémy Lecroq - GETTY IMAGES

02:50 PM

Weather report . . .

Not great news for the time trial specialists, many of whom have targeted this stage since the start of the seson. In some cases, perhaps longer. The heavens, unfortunately, opened earlier making the streets of Copenhagen wet and slippery. My colleague Tom Cary who is on the ground in Denmark says the rain has stopped now, but there are several puddles along the course.

The wet roads may change how the stage is raced. I suspect those with general classification ambitions may take the corners a little more gingerly than they would have done had the roads been bone dry, while the stage will more than likely be won by a rider who is willing – and able – to take a few risks on the corners. I think it is safe to say, this opening day time trial has just got a whole lot more interesting, and nerve-racking, for all involved. Let's just hope everybody gets around the course safe and sound. I'm sure Geraint Thomas fans will be hoping their man can pull off a repeat of what he did in the Düsseldorf rain back in 2017 when he took the opening day yellow jersey. It could happen, but his team-mate Filippo Ganna still is probably the favourite for me, slightly ahead of Wout van Aert. I would not be surprised if Dutch powerhouse Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) gets involved also.

02:30 PM

Storm clouds rising . . .

Europol has announced that raids which took place in 14 locations across Europe this week are focused on "possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France", writes Ian Parker from the Press Association.

The European law enforcement agency said it had conducted searches in France, Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland, and Slovenia between Monday and Thursday.

The announcement came a day after Danish police, acting on a request from French authorities, searched the hotel of the Bahrain Victorious team in Copenhagen, where the Tour de France gets under way in 30mins.

Earlier this week, riders and staff from the team had their homes searched prior to leaving for the Tour.

Europol said the searches were part of an investigation being led by French authorities under the supervision of the French public prosecutor's office in Marseille "to look into possible doping allegations of a cycling team participating in the Tour de France".

"Three people were interrogated," the statement added. "The investigation is ongoing and the evidence seized is being forensically examined.

"The properties of several riders and their staff were searched in Belgium, Spain, Croatia, Italy, Poland and Slovenia."

Europol did not name any of the individuals involved. Bahrain Victorious, whose hotel was also searched during last year's Tour, have denied any wrong-doing.

In a statement issued on Monday following the searches at individuals' homes, the team said: "The investigation into the members of the team, which started almost a year ago and did not yield any results, continues just before the start of the most important cycling race, the Tour de France, and damages the reputation of individuals and Team Bahrain Victorious.

"Due to recent investigations, the team feels the timing of this investigation is aimed at intentionally damaging the team's reputation."

On Thursday, the team's pre-Tour press conference in Denmark was cut short after only eight minutes with the team refusing to take any questions in relation to the searches.

Reading a short statement, performance director Vladimir Miholjevic said: "We'd like to have more details from the investigators so we can understand such action.

"At this moment the team is fully focused on the biggest cycling race in front of us and on achieving our goals over the next three weeks."

09:45 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from the opening stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 13.2 kilometre individual time trial around the streets of Copenhagen, Denmark.

Stage one profile
Stage one profile

The first rider down the starting ramp will be Jérémy Lecroq (B&B Hotels-KTM), the Frenchman setting off at 3pm (BST), while Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) of Spain will conclude the race with the Spaniard getting his Tour under way a little under three hours later at 5.55pm. Each rider will set off with a one-minute gap between themselves and the rider ahead.

The winner of the stage – it is an official stage, and not a prologue as the course is longer than 8km – will become overall leader and take the first maillot jaune, or yellow jersey, of the race.

The course is panflat, though it has 18 corners which may make all the difference, especially if the weather turns. Early forecasts suggest the early part of the race should be dry, but there is a threat of some light rain in the early evening. The last thing any rider needs on the opening day of a grand tour is the additional stress of having to navigate their way around a city centre circuit on a time trial bike in the rain – cast your mind back to Düsseldorf in 2017 when Alejandro Valverde came a cropper on a left-hand bend. Hopefully that rain holds off until Soler has completed his race.

stage one map
stage one map

Interesting to not that the overall general classification favourites – Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) – and the rest of the field that will be having a crack at yellow – Ben O'Connor (Ag2r-Citroën), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) – are all setting off relatively early, as are those that are expected to challenge for the first maillot jaune of the race.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), two of the favourites for the stage, are separated by just one minute which should make for an exciting duel between the pair.

It is worth considering that while both riders as individuals will want to win the stage, their teams would also benefit should one of their riders start Saturday's second stage dressed in yellow. As I am sure you will know, rules dictate that team cars that trail the peloton – or breakaway should one form – are lined out in order of the general classification, and so if Ganna were to win today ahead of Van Aert, with Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost) third, then the Ineos Grenadiers team car would be allowed to drive at the head of the convoy of support vehicles following the riders. Jumbo-Visma would be second in line, and then EF Education-EasyPost and so on.

While the ordering of team vehicles may not make a great deal of difference on Saturday or Sunday, once the race reaches France on Tuesday and, potentially more crucially on Wednesday, it could make all the difference to a riders' hopes and ambitions. With Saturday and Sunday's stages likely to finish in bunch sprints, it is highly likely that whoever wins today will hold yellow until Tuesday. With Wednesday's stage tackling the treacherous cobbles of northern France where crashes are common and mechanical issue can cost dear, the position of a support vehicle on the tight and narrow roads may make all the difference between a rider staying in contention or totally losing contact – and crucial seconds – with his rivals. In summary, there could be a lot more at stake today than simply the stage win.

Anyway, live coverage of today's stage will get under way at 2.45pm.

