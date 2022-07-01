Tour de France 2022 route: When the race starts, a guide to each stage, and how to follow live on TV

John MacLeary
·7 min read
Tour de France 2022 route map When does the race start ineos tour de france team - AP
What is this race and why should I care about it?

Why, it's only the 109th edition of the Tour de France, one of the three grand tours, the others being the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

Regardless of what some believe, this is the biggest and brashest bike race in the world, with an estimated 80 per cent of most WorldTour team's sponsorship income being based around the Tour.

Founded in 1903 by Henri Desgrange, editor of L'Auto newspaper, the Tour may not be the favourite stage race of the cycling cognoscenti but it is one that captures the imagination of the wider sporting public. As a result, the race is the biggest annual sporting event in the world with more live spectators than even the Olympics or football World Cup.

When does the Tour de France start?

This year's Tour de France starts with a 13.2-kilometre individual time trial through Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, on Friday July 1, 2022.

How long is this year's Tour de France?

The second grand tour of the season comprises 21 stages and will be contested over 3,328 kilometres – that's 2,068 miles in old money – which is an average of 158.47km (98.46 miles) per day.

Tour de France 2022 map
Tour de France 2022 map

And when does the Tour de France finish?

The Tour de France concludes with its traditional final stage in Paris, on Sunday July 21. The race will again end on the famous cobbled Champs-Élysées boulevard following a 115.6km saunter from Paris La Défense Arena on the outskirts of the city.

Where does each stage start and end?

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport (through discovery+ Sport and Entertainment pass) or GCN+ are in luck, both will broadcast every day, as will be ITV4 and Welsh terrestrial channel S4C. In Wales S4C is available on Sky 104, Freeview 4, Virgin TV 166 and Freesat 104, while in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland it can be found on Sky 134, Freesat 120 and Virgin TV 166 and also on iPlayer. Live shows and highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport if you have a sports package with the likes of Sky and BT or GCN+ – or cannot access S4C – then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost every stage will be live blogged by our team – details to follow – while selected race details and standings in the main classifications will also be published.

What teams will ride the Tour de France?

As with all WorldTour races, each team from the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invitation and in the case of the Tour de France, all are contracted to compete in the grand tour.

In addition, Alpecin-Fenix and Arkéa-Samsic qualified as the top ranked ProTeams from 2021, while race organisers ASO handed wild card spots to French squads B&B Hotels-KTM and TotalEnergies.

You can find the full list of teams in action in France in July and the riders scheduled to line-up in Copenhagen right here.

How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing.

Friday July 1 – stage one

Copenhagen to Copenhagen, 13.2km (time trial)

Tour de France 2022, stage one profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage one profile

Saturday July 2 – stage two

Roskilde to Nyborg, 202.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage two profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage two profile

Sunday July 3 – stage three

Vejle to Sonderborg, 182km

Tour de France 2022, stage three profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage three profile

Tuesday July 5 – stage four

Dunkirk to Calais, 171.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage four profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage four profile

Wednesday July 6 – stage five

Lille to Wallers-Arenberg, 154km

Tour de France 2022, stage five profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage five profile

Thursday July 7 – stage six

Binche to Longwy, 220km

Tour de France 2022, stage six profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage six profile

Friday July 8 – stage seven

Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles, 176.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage seven profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage seven profile

Saturday July 9 – stage eight

Dole to Lausanne, 186.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage eight profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage eight profile

Sunday July 10 – stage nine

Aigle to Châtel Les Portes du Soleil, 193km

Tour de France 2022, stage nine profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage nine profile

Tuesday July 12 – stage 10

Morzine to Megève, 148.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 10 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 10 profile

Wednesday July 13 – stage 11

Albertville to Col de Granon, 152km

Tour de France 2022, stage 11 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 11 profile

Thursday July 14 – stage 12

Briançon to Alpe d'Huez, 165.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 12 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 12 profile

Friday July 15 – stage 13

Bourg d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne, 193km

Tour de France 2022, stage 13 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 13 profile

Saturday July 16 – stage 14

Saint-Étienne to Mende, 192.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 14 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 14 profile

Sunday July 17 – stage 15

Rodez to Carcassonne, 202.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 15 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 15 profile

Tuesday July 19 – stage 16

Carcassonne to Foix, 178.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 16 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 16 profile

Wednesday July 20 – stage 17

Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes, 130km

Tour de France 2022, stage 17 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 17 profile

Thursday July 21 – stage 18

Lourdes to Hautacam, 143.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 18 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 18 profile

Friday July 22 – stage 19

Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, 188.5km

Tour de France 2022, stage 19 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 19 profile

Saturday July 23 – stage 20

Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, 40.7km (time trial)

Tour de France 2022, stage 20 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 20 profile

Sunday July 24 – stage 21

Paris La Défense to Paris (Champs-Élysées), 116km

Tour de France 2022, stage 21 profile - Tour de France 2022 route: When does the race start, how long is each stage and how can I follow live on TV?
Tour de France 2022, stage 21 profile

All maps and stage profiles supplied by race organisers ASO

