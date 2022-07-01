Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 1 latest updates as Tadej Pogacar eyes third straight Yellow Jersey

(AFP via Getty Images)

It’s Stage 1 of the Tour de France 2022 with Copenhagen today’s host for the Grande Depart, with the final stage on Sunday 24 July. The expectations are firmly on a three-peat for Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogacar, who hopes to wear yellow once again, with compatriot Primoz Roglic his main competition.

Pogacar’s form is ominous after victories in the Tirreno-Adriatico and the UAE Tour this year, and the unprecedented long-distance solo attack to win the Strade Bianche in March shows there could be fireworks over the next three weeks.

The wildcard of the Tour is Covid: Three teams and about 30 riders pulled out of the Tour de Suisse two weeks ago, with everybody on high alert to avoid a similar fate in the Grand Tour. But Geraint Thomas conceded teams are “less stressed,” with the 2018 Tour champion happy that two or more positive tests no longer lead to automatic team exclusion. The Welsh rider will lean on Ineos teammates to bolster his bid for a second yellow jersey, including Colombian climber Dani Martinez, as well as potential stage winners Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock.

Follow below for live updates, times and reaction from this time trial to kick off the 2022 Tour de France:

Tour de France 2022 - Stage 1

Tour de France 2022: Jumbo-Visma contenders enjoy training session

11:40 , Jack Rathborn

Jumbo-Visma team's Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic cycles during a training session (AFP via Getty Images)

Jumbo-Visma team's Belgian rider Wout Van Aert cycles during a training session (AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tour de France 2022: How to watch on TV and online

11:37 , Jack Rathborn

Tour de France coverage can be found this year on ITV4, Eurosport, Discovery+ and GCN+ (Global Cycling Network).

Live racing each day will be shown on ITV4 before highlights typically at 7pm each day. ITV’s website lists timings here.

Story continues

Eurosport and GCN+ will show every minute of every stage. More on Eurosport’s coverage here and the GCN+ coverage here.

It is also being shown on Eurosport’s Discovery+ streaming service, with broadcast info here.

Tadej Pogacar: The invisible champion out to win historic third Tour de France

10:39 , Jack Rathborn

In Monaco, Tadej Pogacar blends into the city. He walks invisibly through the streets and potters freely around his local supermarket. Even in his favourite bike shop, the best cyclist in the world queues among the muggles without being disturbed. “I like to go inside and see what’s new, and of course I don’t mind if there’s customers in front of me, it’s normal,” he says.

By all measures a double Tour de France champion should be one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet, a bonafide global superstar unable to walk through a hotel lobby without dark glasses and an entourage, but somehow Pogacar has not yet transcended the sport. One suspects if he was from cycling’s European heartlands or the US with a name that rolled off the tongue, his profile might be a little different. His “TP” brand with an eagle motif and a “never give up” tagline is yet to take off quite like Roger Federer or Tiger Woods.

But understated and low-key is how Pogacar approaches life and cycling, just riding for the joy of it, an ethos which has brought rich rewards so far. After winning back-to-back Tours de France, an historic third next month would set him firmly on course to becoming one of cycling’s all-time greats, and what makes it all possible is just how little he is driven by his own sporting legacy. “For me that’s not something that I would enjoy after [my career] too much and brag about it. I work hard to win a lot of races, but for me the priority is just to be a good friend to my friends and have good relations with the people I want in my life.”

Pogacar is sitting in a lodge in the Italian Alps where he’s been preparing for the Tour, which begins on Friday. He likes it here because he can drive over the border and be home in a few hours – Monaco might be his place of residence these days but it is clear that “home” to Pogacar still means Slovenia. “For me honestly the hardest part of racing is being away from your home so much. It’s our passion and we live a good life so I will not complain, but if you don’t enjoy it anymore, the cycling life, if everything starts to bother you then it’s better if you just find something else that makes you happy.”

Among his 10 victories this season have been many different ways to win, from the gradual grinding of opponents into the dirt to late solo bursts and even what he describes as a “stupid, dangerous move” to win the prestigious Strade Bianche with an attack over treacherous gravel 50km from home. Of the final three stages of the Tour of Slovenia this month, the only one he didn’t win was decided over a game of rock, paper, scissors with his teammate approaching the finish line (Pogacar chose paper to Rafal Majka’s rock and so finished second).

Tadej Pogacar: The invisible champion out to win historic third Tour de France