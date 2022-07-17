Tour de France 2022 LIVE: Stage 15 route updates today as Jonas Vingegaard leads standings

Wout van Aert riding on the front of the race with Nils Politt (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live updates from stage 15 of the Tour de France, in a day that should be set for the sprinters after a gruelling week in the Alps and two transitional days for the breakaway. Michael Matthews earned his first stage win at the Tour de France in five years yesterday beating Alberto Bettiol and Thibaut Pinot up the steep Cote de la Croix Neuve in a perfect ride from the breakaway. He launched his attack 50km from the finish and almost lost the stage when Bettiol overtook him with 2km to go. Matthews dug deep in sweltering conditions to reach the peak first and glided over the final 1.5km to claim the victory.

Yellow jersey holder Jonas Vingegaard twice held of attacks from GC contender and Tour de France reigning champion Tadej Pogacar to keep his lead in tact but Geraint Thomas slipped further away from the lead despite holding onto third in the standings. A remarkable ride from South African Louis Meintjes propelled him into the GC top-10 as he finished over 10 minutes ahead of the other contenders.

Today, the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and Jasper Philipsen will eyeing up a stage win here but one man stands in their way. Wout van Aert has already won two stages of this year’s race and will want to continue his dominance of the green jersey competition. Will anyone be able to beat him to Carcassonne?

Follow all the action from Stage 15 of the Tour de France:

Today’s route sees riders travel 202.5km on the flat from Rodez to Carcassonne

Michael Matthews wins stage 14 after brilliant effort from breakaway

Jonas Vingegaard holds on to yellow jersey despite repeated attacks from Tadej Pogacar

14:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

No mean feat of water-carrying, this, by Toms Skujins, a proper team player:

😉 @Tomashuuns playing the "Let's see how many bottles can fit in this jersey" game.



😉 @Tomashuuns testant les capacités de stockage de son maillot.#TDF2022

13:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are the latest King of the Mountains points in the race for the polka dot jersey:

Simon Geshke (Cofidis), 46 points Louis Meintjes, (Intermarche), 39 Neilson Powless (EF Education), 37 Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo Visma), 36 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), 35

13:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

130km to go: Pollit crests the Cote d’Ambialet (4.4km, 4.6%) just ahead of Honore, and thus takes the two King of the Mountains points on offer.

13:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

140km to go: Wout van Aert has been called back to the peloton by his team, so that’s the end of his early jaunt up the road. Not sure what he achieved, there. That leaves Nils Politt and Mikkel Frolich Honore in a two-man break, and they are almost three minutes clear of the peloton.

13:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

Temperatures are expected to reach 40C along the road to Carccassonne today. Eesh. One man who has often said he doesn’t like extreme heat is Tadej Pogacar, though hailing from Slovenia he surely has more experience of hot summers than the Dane in yellow, Jonas Vingegaard.

13:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Worth noting that due to the extreme weather today, there are plenty of rules loosened to allow the riders to keep hydrated and the time cut has been slackened too so that strugglers can afford to take it easy. Water bidons are allowed to be taken at any point during the race, where normally they cannot be taken until at least 30km.

12:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

The peloton’s pace is so high that there are already several breaks in the peloton, with a few riders sliding off the back already. One of those is Michael Morkov, the master lead-out man of QuickStep, which means Fabio Jakobsen will have to win this stage without his bodyguard.

12:57 , Lawrence Ostlere

The breakaway trio has moved around 1min 40sec clear of the main chasing pack.

12:47 , Lawrence Ostlere

Simon Clarke bids farewell to the Tour, one he will never forget:

Goodbye Tour de France.

Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID and am on my way home to Andorra.

Although it's disappointing to have to leave the race. It has been an amazing 2 weeks and I wouldn't change it for the world! #TDF22

Thanks to my team for all their support!

12:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

185km to go: We have an early three-man breakaway and oddly enough Van Aert is among them – he does what he wants on this Tour and more often than not it comes off, though I’m surprised he hasn’t just sat tight and waited for a bunch sprint later in the day. They are: Wout van Aert, Nils Politt and Mikkel Frolich Honore.

12:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

What do we think, today, then? I fancy a small breakaway to form early and get themselves a lead of four of five minutes but no more, as teams like Jasper Philipsen’s Alpecin-Deceuninck, Wout van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma, Fabio Jakobsen’s QuickStep, Lotto-Soudal’s Caleb Ewan and BikeExchange’s Dylan Groenewegen do everything in their power to keep the peloton’s pace high to force a bunch sprint for the stage win.

Stage 15 is under way!

12:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Christian Prudhomme pops his head out of the sunroof in what remains the most low-budget element of the world’s biggest bike race... and with a flap of his arms, we’re off!

Stage 15 map and profile

12:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

A look at today’s route – is this a day for the man in the green jersey, Wout van Aert?

Stage 15 map (letour)

Stage 15 profile (letour)

And Roglic is not the only one to withdraw...

11:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

Magnus Cort Nielsen and Simon Clarke became the latest COVID-19 casualties on the Tour de France when the two stage winners were pulled out of the race by their respective teams on Sunday.

“Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for COVID-19. He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing,” his EF-Easy Post said in a statement.

Dane Cort Nielsen won the 10th stage in Megeve.

“After an internal routine test carried out by the team, unfortunately Simon Clarke has returned a positive Covid test. Therefore, Simon wonâÂÂt take the start of stage 15,” Israel-Premier Tech said of their Australian rider.

Clarke won the fifth stage of the Tour in Arenberg.

Clarke’s and Cort Nielsen’s withdrawals mean that eight riders have now been pulled out of the Tour because of COVID-19.

Breaking: Primoz Roglic has abandoned the Tour de France

11:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

Primoz Roglic suffered more Tour de France heartbreak when he abandoned the race on Sunday to recover from injuries sustained in a crash during the first week.

“To allow my injuries to heal properly, we have decided that I won’t start today,” Roglic said before the start of the 15th stage, a 202.5-km ride to Carcassonne.

Roglic, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and a back injury when he crashed in the fifth stage, had sacrificed his own chances this week with repeated attacks that eventually allowed his team mate Jonas Vingegaard to take the overall lead from defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

“I’m proud of my contribution to the current standings and I trust that the team will realise our yellow (jersey) and green (jersey for the points classification) ambitions,” Roglic added.

One of the favourites in the Tour for the third year in a row, Roglic has now abandoned the last two editions after pulling out before the sixth stage last year following a crash in the third stage.

Two years ago, he took a commanding lead into the final time trial, only for him to crack and lose first place to Pogacar.

Roglic may now focus on recovering to take part in the Vuelta a Espana, which starts next month, and hope to become the first rider to win the race four times in a row.

Primoz Roglic on the road after a crash near the end of stage five (EPA)

11:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

A reminder of yesterday’s action, as Australia’s Michael Matthews produced a brilliant late surge to win stage 15 and finally claim his fourth Tour de France victory.

He has a plethora of top five finishes in stages, perhaps the result of being a jack of all trades who so often gets in contention for sprints, breakaways, and hilly finishes without quite being the master of any, but he found his perfect route on the road to Mende:

Michael Matthews conquers sweltering conditions to clinch Tour de France stage win

General Classification after Stage 14

11:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here is how the top 10 are shaping up coming into stage 15. The Dane Vingegaard still leads the way and is on course for his first yellow jersey, with a lead of almost two and a half minutes over reigning champion Pogacar.

Only Thomas, Bardet, Yates, Quintana, Meintjes and Gaudu are within five minutes of Vingegaard, and you would expect the podium to be rounded out by one of those riders behind the leading two.

1 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma 55hrs 31mins 1sec,

2 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates +2m 22s,

3 Geraint Thomas (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +2:43,

4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM +3:01,

5 Adam Yates (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +4:06,

6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic +4:15,

7 Louis Meintjes (Rsa) Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert +4:24,

8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at same time,

9 Tom Pidcock (Gbr) INEOS Grenadiers +8:49,

10 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar Team +9:58

Tour de France: Stage 15 preview and route profiles

11:15 , Jamie Braidwood

It has been a torturous week for the sprinters at the Tour de France as they haul themselves over the Alpine mountains in search of another opportunity at a stage win.

While the more punchy Micheal Matthews was able to take victory on stage 13 in St Etienne yesterday, the likes of Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen, Caleb Ewan and Jasper Philipsen will have been focusing on this stage as a way of getting through those arduous days in and out of the saddle.

But now the sprinters teams have a day’s riding which will suit them once more. Race director Christian Prudhomme has said it could be a stage for the break, but you do not envisage the likes of Quick-Step and Bike-Exchange allowing this to end in anything other than a bunch sprint.

Tour de France sprinters set to battle it out for stage 15 victory

Good morning

11:00 , Jamie Braidwood

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Stage 15 of the Tour de France. After a gruelling week in the Alps, today should offer the sprinters a well deserved opportunity for a stage victory as we travel just over 200km from Rodez to Carcassonne.

We kick off in around an hour in the south of France.