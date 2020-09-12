Tour de France 2020, stage 14 — live updates

10:44 AM

Breaking: Ineos return second positive test for Covid-19

Tom Cary, our man out in France, has just filed this missive from behind the lines in Clermont-Ferrand.

The Ineos Grenadiers staff member who tested positive for coronavirus on Monday's rest day, putting the team at risk of being sent home from the Tour de France, has now returned two negative tests for Covid-19, Telegraph Sport understands.

Ineos were one of four teams — along with Mitchelton-Scott, Cofidis and Ag2r-La Mondiale — who had one member of staff each test positive for Covid-19 at the last round of testing.

10:40 AM

As it stands . . .

Those familiar with the race, or stage racing in general, will realise that there are a number of jerseys on offer at the race, here's a very quick explainer for anybody that is new to the sport . . .

And here are the current leaders in the respective competitions . . .

Classification leaders going into stage 14

But if you want to take a closer look at the details, here you go . . .

General classification — top five going into stage 14

Points classification — top five going into stage 14

Mountains classification — top five going into stage 14

