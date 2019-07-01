Tour de France 2019: Full schedule, stages, route, length, TV channel & live stream
It may be the dead of summer, but cycling's crown jewel has arrived with the 106th edition of the Tour de France. Founded in 1903, it is one of cycling's three grand tours (Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España being the others).
The 23-day, 21-stage race, spanning 3,480 kilometers (2,162 miles) begins in Brussels, Belgium and finishes in Paris. The schedule consists of standard road races, individual time trials and team time trials.
Four-time champion Chris Froome will not be riding in this year's event, leaving just two former winners in the race — his Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas, last year’s victor, and Bahrain-Merida’s Vincenzo Nibali.
The Tour de France features four iconic jerseys, with the most famous being the yellow jersey awarded to the cyclist after each stage with the fastest overall time dating back to the July 6 start. A polka-dot jersey is given to the fastest climber, a white jersey to the fastest cyclist under the age of 26 and a green jersey to the best time trialist.
Below is everything you need to know about the 2019 Tour de France including schedule, stage breakdown and how to watch the event.
Tour de France 2019 schedule
The 21-stage race begins on July 6, and wraps up 23 days later on July 28. Riders are given just two rest days during the grueling 2,162-mile competition.
Stage
Date
Distance
Depart
Arrive
Coverage start
Stage 1
Sat., July 6
192km (119 mi.)
Brussels
Brussels
5:30 a.m.
Stage 2
Sun., July 7
27km (16.7 mi.)
Brussels-Palais Royal
Brussels-Atomium
8:00 a.m.
Stage 3
Mon., July 8
214km (133 mi.)
Binche
Epernay
6:00 a.m.
Stage 4
Tue., July 9
215km (133 mi.)
Reims
Nancy
6:00 a.m.
Stage 5
Wed., July 10
169km (105 mi.)
Saint-Die-des-Vosges
Colmar
6:00 a.m.
Stage 6
Thu., July 11
157km (97.5 mi.)
Mulhouse
La Planche des Belles Filles
7:00 a.m.
Stage 7
Fri., July 12
230km (142 mi.)
Belfort
Chalon-sur-Saone
6:30 a.m.
Stage 8
Sat., July 13
199km (123 mi.)
Macon
Saint-Etienne
5:00 a.m.
Stage 9
Sun., July 14
170km (105 mi.)
Saint-Etienne
Brioude
6:30 a.m.
Stage 10
Mon., July 15
218km (135 mi.)
Saint-Flour
Albi
6:00 a.m.
Rest Day
Tue., July 16
Stage 11
Wed., July 17
167km (104 mi.)
Albi
Toulouse
7:00 a.m.
Stage 12
Thu., July 18
202km (125.5 mi.)
Toulouse
Bagneres-de-Bigorre
5:00 a.m.
Stage 13
Fri., July 19
27km (16.7 mi.)
Pau
Pau
7:30 a.m.
Stage 14
Sat., July 20
117km (72.5 mi.)
Tarbes
Col du Tourmalet
7:00 a.m.
Stage 15
Sun., July 21
185km (115 mi.)
Limoux
Foix
5:30 a.m.
Rest Day
Mon., July 22
Stage 16
Tue., July 23
177km (110 mi.)
Nimes
Nimes
7:00 a.m.
Stage 17
Wed., July 24
206km (128 mi.)
Pont du Gard
Gap
6:00 a.m.
Stage 18
Thu., July 25
207km (128.5 mi.)
Embrun
Valloire
5:00 a.m.
Stage 19
Fri., July 26
123km (76 mi.)
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne
Tignes
7:30 a.m.
Stage 20
Sat., July 27
131km (81 mi.)
Albertville
Val Thorens
7:00 a.m.
Stage 21
Sun., July 28
127km (79 mi.)
Rambouillet
Paris
7:30 a.m.
*All times Eastern
Tour de France TV channel, how to live stream
TV channel: NBCSN
Live stream: NBCSports App, NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass, fuboTV
The first two stages of the race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, with the station showing delayed coverage and replays for the rest of the race until the final stage. The premium NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass offers live, commercial-free coverage and replays of every stage for a $54.99 price. The Tour de France can also be streamed with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.
Tour de France route map
What are the Tour de France stages?
Over the course of a little more than three weeks, riders will endure a grueling 2,162-mile course that includes seven mountain stages with five summit finishes, five hilly stages, seven flat stages and an individual and team time trial. 2019 marks the fifth time that Belgium has hosted the Grand Depart.
#
Date
Length
Stage
Winner
1
July 6
192km (119 mi.)
Brussels to Brussels (flat)
--
2
July 7
27km (16.7 mi.)
Brussels-Palais Royal to Brussels-Atomium (team time trial)
--
3
July 8
214km (133 mi.)
Binche to Epernay (hilly)
--
4
July 9
215km (133 mi.)
Reims to Nancy (flat)
--
5
July 10
169km (105 mi.)
Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar (hilly)
--
6
July 11
157km (97.5 mi.)
Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles (mountain)
--
7
July 12
230km (142 mi.)
Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone (flat)
--
8
July 13
199km (123 mi.)
Macon to Saint-Etienne (hilly)
--
9
July 14
170km (105 mi.)
Saint-Etienne to Brioude (hilly)
--
10
July 15
218km (135 mi.)
Saint-Flour to Albi (flat)
--
Rest Day
July 16
11
July 17
167km (104 mi.)
Albi to Toulouse (flat)
--
12
July 18
202km (125.5 mi.)
Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre (mountain)
--
13
July 19
27km (16.7 mi.)
Pau to Pau (individual time trial)
--
14
July 20
117km (72.5 mi.)
Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet (mountain)
--
15
July 21
185km (115 mi.)
Limoux to Foix (mountain)
--
Rest Day
July 22
16
July 23
177km (110 mi.)
Nimes to Nimes (flat)
--
17
July 24
206km (128 mi.)
Pont du Gard to Gap (hilly)
--
18
July 25
207km (128.5 mi.)
Embrun to Valloire (mountain)
--
19
July 26
123km (76 mi.)
Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes (mountain)
--
20
July 27
131km (81 mi.)
Albertville to Val Thorens (mountain)
--
How many miles is the Tour de France?
The Tour de France stretches 2,162 miles. This is almost the exact distance between New York City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The longest stage of the race is the seventh, which is over 142 miles long. That would be similar to driving from Philadelphia to Washington D.C.
2019 Tour de France teams
Twenty-two teams will compete in this year's Tour de France. Team Sky, who had last year's winner Geraint Thomas, ended its sponsorship of a professional cycling team and was replaced by Team Ineos.
Team Ineos (Great Britain)
EF Education First (USA)
Ag2r La Mondiale (France)
Team Sunweb (Germany)
Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain)
Mitchelton-Scott (Australia)
Movistar (Spain)
CCC Team (Poland)
UAE Team Emirates (United Arab Emirates)
Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Belgium)
Bora-Hansgrohe (Germany)
Astana (Kazakstan)
Dimension Data (Russia)
Katusha-Alpecin (Switzerland)
Groupama-FDJ (France)
Jumbo-Visma (Netherlands)
Lotto-Soudal (Belgium)
Trek-Segafredo (USA)
Total-Direct Energie (France)
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (France)
Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Belgium)
Arkéa-Samsic (France)
Tour de France past winners
Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain are all tied as the winningest Tour de France riders, with five titles each. Maurice Garin won the first Tour de France in 1903. Geraint Thomas is the defending champion and won three stages during last year's race.
Year
Winner
Nationality
2019
TBD
2018
Geraint Thomas
Wales
2017
Chris Froome
England
2016
Chris Froome
England
2015
Chris Froome
England
2014
Vincenzo Nibali
Italy
2013
Chris Froome
England
2012
Bradley Wiggins
England
2011
Cadel Evans
Australia
2010
Andy Schleck*
Luxembourg
2009
Alberto Contador
Spain
2008
Carlos Sastre
Spain
2007
Alberto Contador
Spain
2006
Oscar Pereiro**
Spain
2005
Lance Armstrong***
USA
2004
Lance Armstrong***
USA
2003
Lance Armstrong***
USA
2002
Lance Armstrong***
USA
2001
Lance Armstrong***
USA
2000
Lance Armstrong***
USA
1999
Lance Armstrong***
USA
1998
Marco Pantani
Italy
*Aberto Contador was the original winner, but later failed a drug test
**Floyd Landis was the original winner, but later failed a drug test
***All of Lance Armstrong's titles have been vacated due to doping