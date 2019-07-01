Tour de France 2019: Full schedule, stages, route, length, TV channel & live stream

Sporting News

It may be the dead of summer, but cycling's crown jewel has arrived with the 106th edition of the Tour de France. Founded in 1903, it is one of cycling's three grand tours (Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España being the others).

The 23-day, 21-stage race, spanning 3,480 kilometers (2,162 miles) begins in Brussels, Belgium and finishes in Paris. The schedule consists of standard road races, individual time trials and team time trials.

Four-time champion Chris Froome will not be riding in this year's event, leaving just two former winners in the race — his Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas, last year’s victor, and Bahrain-Merida’s Vincenzo Nibali.

The Tour de France features four iconic jerseys, with the most famous being the yellow jersey awarded to the cyclist after each stage with the fastest overall time dating back to the July 6 start. A polka-dot jersey is given to the fastest climber, a white jersey to the fastest cyclist under the age of 26 and a green jersey to the best time trialist.

Below is everything you need to know about the 2019 Tour de France including schedule, stage breakdown and how to watch the event.

Tour de France 2019 schedule

The 21-stage race begins on July 6, and wraps up 23 days later on July 28. Riders are given just two rest days during the grueling 2,162-mile competition.

Stage

Date

Distance

Depart

Arrive

Coverage start

Stage 1

Sat., July 6

192km (119 mi.)

Brussels

Brussels

5:30 a.m.

Stage 2

Sun., July 7

27km (16.7 mi.)

Brussels-Palais Royal

Brussels-Atomium

8:00 a.m.

Stage 3

Mon., July 8

214km (133 mi.)

Binche

Epernay

6:00 a.m.

Stage 4

Tue., July 9

215km (133 mi.)

Reims

Nancy

6:00 a.m.

Stage 5

Wed., July 10

169km (105 mi.)

Saint-Die-des-Vosges

Colmar

6:00 a.m.

Stage 6

Thu., July 11

157km (97.5 mi.)

Mulhouse

La Planche des Belles Filles

7:00 a.m.

Stage 7

Fri., July 12

230km (142 mi.)

Belfort

Chalon-sur-Saone

6:30 a.m.

Stage 8

Sat., July 13

199km (123 mi.)

Macon

Saint-Etienne

5:00 a.m.

Stage 9

Sun., July 14

170km (105 mi.)

Saint-Etienne

Brioude

6:30 a.m.

Stage 10

Mon., July 15

218km (135 mi.)

Saint-Flour

Albi

6:00 a.m.

Rest Day

Tue., July 16

Stage 11

Wed., July 17

167km (104 mi.)

Albi

Toulouse

7:00 a.m.

Stage 12

Thu., July 18

202km (125.5 mi.)

Toulouse

Bagneres-de-Bigorre

5:00 a.m.

Stage 13

Fri., July 19

27km (16.7 mi.)

Pau

Pau

7:30 a.m.

Stage 14

Sat., July 20

117km (72.5 mi.)

Tarbes

Col du Tourmalet

7:00 a.m.

Stage 15

Sun., July 21

185km (115 mi.)

Limoux

Foix

5:30 a.m.

Rest Day

Mon., July 22

Stage 16

Tue., July 23

177km (110 mi.)

Nimes

Nimes

7:00 a.m.

Stage 17

Wed., July 24

206km (128 mi.)

Pont du Gard

Gap

6:00 a.m.

Stage 18

Thu., July 25

207km (128.5 mi.)

Embrun

Valloire

5:00 a.m.

Stage 19

Fri., July 26

123km (76 mi.)

Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne

Tignes

7:30 a.m.

Stage 20

Sat., July 27

131km (81 mi.)

Albertville

Val Thorens

7:00 a.m.

Stage 21

Sun., July 28

127km (79 mi.)

Rambouillet

Paris

7:30 a.m.

Tour de France TV channel, how to live stream

The first two stages of the race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, with the station showing delayed coverage and replays for the rest of the race until the final stage. The premium NBC Sports Gold Cycling Pass offers live, commercial-free coverage and replays of every stage for a $54.99 price. The Tour de France can also be streamed with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

Tour de France route map

tour-de-france-map-063019
tour-de-france-map-063019

What are the Tour de France stages?

Over the course of a little more than three weeks, riders will endure a grueling 2,162-mile course that includes seven mountain stages with five summit finishes, five hilly stages, seven flat stages and an individual and team time trial. 2019 marks the fifth time that Belgium has hosted the Grand Depart.

#

Date

Length

Stage

Winner

1

July 6

192km (119 mi.)

Brussels to Brussels (flat)

--

2

July 7

27km (16.7 mi.)

Brussels-Palais Royal to Brussels-Atomium (team time trial)

--

3

July 8

214km (133 mi.)

Binche to Epernay (hilly)

--

4

July 9

215km (133 mi.)

Reims to Nancy (flat)

--

5

July 10

169km (105 mi.)

Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar (hilly)

--

6

July 11

157km (97.5 mi.)

Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles (mountain)

--

7

July 12

230km (142 mi.)

Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saone (flat)

--

8

July 13

199km (123 mi.)

Macon to Saint-Etienne (hilly)

--

9

July 14

170km (105 mi.)

Saint-Etienne to Brioude (hilly)

--

10

July 15

218km (135 mi.)

Saint-Flour to Albi (flat)

--

Rest Day

July 16

11

July 17

167km (104 mi.)

Albi to Toulouse (flat)

--

12

July 18

202km (125.5 mi.)

Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre (mountain)

--

13

July 19

27km (16.7 mi.)

Pau to Pau (individual time trial)

--

14

July 20

117km (72.5 mi.)

Tarbes to Col du Tourmalet (mountain)

--

15

July 21

185km (115 mi.)

Limoux to Foix (mountain)

--

Rest Day

July 22

16

July 23

177km (110 mi.)

Nimes to Nimes (flat)

--

17

July 24

206km (128 mi.)

Pont du Gard to Gap (hilly)

--

18

July 25

207km (128.5 mi.)

Embrun to Valloire (mountain)

--

19

July 26

123km (76 mi.)

Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Tignes (mountain)

--

20

July 27

131km (81 mi.)

Albertville to Val Thorens (mountain)

--

How many miles is the Tour de France?

The Tour de France stretches 2,162 miles. This is almost the exact distance between New York City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The longest stage of the race is the seventh, which is over 142 miles long. That would be similar to driving from Philadelphia to Washington D.C.

2019 Tour de France teams

Twenty-two teams will compete in this year's Tour de France. Team Sky, who had last year's winner Geraint Thomas, ended its sponsorship of a professional cycling team and was replaced by Team Ineos.

Team Ineos (Great Britain)

EF Education First (USA)

Ag2r La Mondiale (France)

Team Sunweb (Germany)

Bahrain-Merida (Bahrain)

Mitchelton-Scott (Australia)

Movistar (Spain)

CCC Team (Poland)

UAE Team Emirates (United Arab Emirates)

Deceuninck – Quick-Step (Belgium)

Bora-Hansgrohe (Germany)

Astana (Kazakstan)

Dimension Data (Russia)

Katusha-Alpecin (Switzerland)

Groupama-FDJ (France)

Jumbo-Visma (Netherlands)

Lotto-Soudal (Belgium)

Trek-Segafredo (USA)

Total-Direct Energie (France)

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (France)

Wanty-Groupe Gobert (Belgium)

Arkéa-Samsic (France)

Tour de France past winners

Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain are all tied as the winningest Tour de France riders, with five titles each. Maurice Garin won the first Tour de France in 1903. Geraint Thomas is the defending champion and won three stages during last year's race.

Year

Winner

Nationality

2019

TBD

2018

Geraint Thomas

Wales

2017

Chris Froome

England

2016

Chris Froome

England

2015

Chris Froome

England

2014

Vincenzo Nibali

Italy

2013

Chris Froome

England

2012

Bradley Wiggins

England

2011

Cadel Evans

Australia

2010

Andy Schleck*

Luxembourg

2009

Alberto Contador

Spain

2008

Carlos Sastre

Spain

2007

Alberto Contador

Spain

2006

Oscar Pereiro**

Spain

2005

Lance Armstrong***

USA

2004

Lance Armstrong***

USA

2003

Lance Armstrong***

USA

2002

Lance Armstrong***

USA

2001

Lance Armstrong***

USA

2000

Lance Armstrong***

USA

1999

Lance Armstrong***

USA

1998

Marco Pantani

Italy

*Aberto Contador was the original winner, but later failed a drug test
**Floyd Landis was the original winner, but later failed a drug test
***All of Lance Armstrong's titles have been vacated due to doping

