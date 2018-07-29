Tour de France 2018: Geraint Thomas thanks Chris Froome after 'dream' win

Chris Froome was a gracious teammate to Geraint Thomas as he took his Tour de France title and it did not go unnoticed by the Welshman.

Geraint Thomas thanked teammate Chris Froome for supporting his Tour de France title bid after his "dream" triumph in Paris.

Froome came into the race as Team Sky's lead rider and the Tour's defending champion, also holding the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d'Italia titles, but Thomas emerged to clinch a thoroughly deserved victory.

The Britons stood together on the podium Sunday — Froome having finished third — and Thomas, muddling through his thanks and initially forgetting both his teammate and his wife, paid tribute.

"Big respect to Froomey," he said in his presentation. "Obviously it could have been awkward, there could have been tension, but you were a great champion.

"I'll always have respect for you. Thanks a lot."

Explaining his forgetful nature after requiring the help of second-placed Tom Dumoulin to name his other teammates, Thomas described his emotions.

"I'm pretty tired. The whole team were incredible, the staff as well, everyone," he said.

"I got into cycling because of this race. I remember running home from school to watch the Tour de France. The dream was always just to be a part of it and that came true 12 years ago, back in 2007.

"Now I'm here, stood in the yellow jersey. It's insane, it's incredible, it's a dream come true."

He added: "To everyone back home: just dream big.

"If people tell you it can't be done, believe in yourself and work hard. Keep going. You're going to have knocks, you're going to have downs, but anything is possible."

