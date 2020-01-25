Tour Down Under Stage 6 – Live Coverage
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today's 151.5 km final stage from McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill.
Scroll to continue with content
How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020 – live stream, TV and results
Sam Bennett takes Tour Down Under opening stage
Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling
Porte wins stage 3 in Paracombe
Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 sprint in Murray Bridge
Nizzolo wins stage 5 sprint in Victor Harbor
Stage 6 will decide the overall race with two ascents of Willunga Hill