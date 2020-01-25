Tour Down Under stage 5 race highlights – Video

Giacomo Nizzolo wins stage 5

The penultimate stage of the 2020 Tour Down Under was another one for the sprinters, as Giacomo Nizzolo (NTT Pro Cycling) took his first WorldTour win since 2012.

The Italian beat Simone Consonni (Cofidis) in the dash to the line, with a disorganised run-in coming after the GC teams had attempted to shed the sprinters on the final climb of the day, Kerby Hill.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Nizzolo received an inadvertent lead out from Lotto Soudal rider Roger Kluge around the final turn, so much so that he and Consonni gained several bike lengths over the rest of the peloton.

Read more

Tour Down Under: Nizzolo wins stage 5 sprint in Victor Harbor

Impey takes charge at Tour Down Under but Porte is the danger as Willunga looms

Porte loses Tour Down Under lead but overall victory remains within reach

Tour Down Under victory lifts Nizzolo, Riis and NTT Pro Cycling

In the final sprint for the line, the Italian held off his compatriot and a fast-finishing Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to grab the win.

Meanwhile, two-time overall winner Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) took the overall race lead, finishing second and first at the day's two intermediate sprints to take five bonus seconds and move two seconds up on Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo).

Impey's move means that, as was the case in 2018 and 2019, the final winner will be decided by the two facing off on Willunga Hill. Porte won the stage in the past two editions, but Impey managed to hold on – albeit with larger leads than this - on both occasions.

Watch how the whole stage unfolded in the highlights video above.