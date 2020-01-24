Tour Down Under stage 4 race highlights – Video

null

After the summit finish on Paracombe on stage 3, it was back to the sprinters on stage 4 of the 2020 Tour Down Under, with a tricky finish in Murray Bridge.

After avenging his opening-day disappointment with a storming victory in Stirling on stage 2, Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) established himself as the fastest rider in this race with a second stage victory.

Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who won that opening stage, made a good go of it after a strong team lead-out, but started his sprint a little early and was comfortably overtaken by Ewan.

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) continued his consistent display with a third-place finish that puts him in the lead of the points classification.

In the battle for the overall classification, crosswinds caused some tense moments, but Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) retained the ochre jersey. However, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), winner of the past two editions, picked up three bonus seconds at the intermediate sprints to cut the deficit at the top of the standings to three seconds.

