Tour Down Under Stage 3 – Live Coverage

Caleb Ewan puts on the leader's jersey

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2020 Tour Down Under. We'll have blow-by-blow coverage of all six stages, including today's 131km third stage from Unley to Paracombe.

Hello race fans! We're in store for some good action today. Stage 3 is going to provide the first real test for the general classification contenders. It's definitely one for the climbers, with the uphill finish at Paracombe back in the race and the riders following a 131km route from Unley

After departing Unley under neutral, the peloton will climb the South Eastern Freeway and exit at Crafers before tackling the previously used route between Piccadilly, Summertown and Uraidla.

Working its way back toward Lobethal, the peloton will descend Fox Creek Road towards Cudlee Creek, then turn back towards Lobethal, pass through the township’s main street and exit to Gumeracha.

The peloton will then ride into Cudlee Creek and through Chain of Ponds to reach Inglewood, where the riders will again take on the circuit linking it to Houghton and Paracombe four times before doubling back towards Cudlee Creek and descending Gorge Road. At Torrens Hill Road, the riders will hit the final climb of the day into Paracombe.

There are two intermediate sprints with time bonuses today. Both are in Inglewood at 48km and 95km. One KOM comes at the finish line on Torrens Hill Road, a category 1 ascent with an average gradient of 9.3%.