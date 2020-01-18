Tour Down Under: Riders pose with animals and hit the stage for teams presentation - Gallery

null

World champion Mads Pedersen

The team presentation took place in Adelaide

Andre Greipel with a koala

Sam Bennett

Omar Fraile with a kangaroo

Sam Bennett grabs a selfie

Juri Hollman holds a snake

Eduard Prades with a koala

Andre Greipel is Israel's lead sprinter

Lotto Soudal are led by home rider Caleb Ewan

Bora-Hansgrohe

The Astana team leave the stage

The team presentation took place in Adelaide

Team Sunweb

Richie Porte won the Tour Down Under in 2017

Israel Cycling Academy make their debut as a WorldTour outfit

Elia Viviani

Jasper Philipsen will hunt sprint wins for UAE

Jumbo-Visma on the stage

Team NTT are led by Giacomo Nizzolo and Ryan Gibbons

World champion Mads Pedersen

Deceuninck-QuickStep

UAE Team Emirates

Romain Bardet heads for the stage

Rohan Dennis makes his full Team Ineos debut

Bahrain McLaren on stage

AG2R La Mondiale

Trek-Segafredo are presented to the crowd

All eyes on Sam Bennett ahead of his Deceuninck-QuickStep debut

CCC Team

Movistar on stage

The Movistar riders with a koala

Elia Viviani makes his Cofidis debut

Daryl Impey returns as winner of the past two editions, while Mitchelton-Scott have also brought Simon Yates

Team Ineos

Richie Porte has won on Willunga Hill for the past six years

Groupama-FDJ on stage

Jurgen Roelandts

The Tour Down Under held its team presentation in Adelaide on Saturday evening, ahead of Sunday's Schwalbe Classic and the start of the race proper on Tuesday.

As always, riders were encouraged to meet animals endemic to Australia for pre-race publicity shots. The likes of André Greipel, Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan held baby kangaroos and snakes and posed with koalas.

After that, the riders hit the stage in the 'Tour Village' in Adelaide for the teams presentation. Following the conclusion of stage 3 of the women's race, both men's and women's teams were presented to the crowd.

The women's race concludes on Sunday, when the men will race the Schwalbe Classic warm-up criterium ahead of the race proper, which runs six stages from next Tuesday to Sunday.

Daryl Impey, winner of the past two editions, leads a Mitchelton-Scott team that also includes Simon Yates, although the two summit finishes on this year's route could tip the balance back towards 2017 champion Richie Porte, who lines up alongside world road race champion Mads Pedersen for Trek-Segafredo.

There's a strong line-up of sprinters, with Sam Bennett making his debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep, where he has replaced Elia Viviani, who makes his bow for Cofidis. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is sure to challenge those two, while other threats include André Greipel (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of photos from the team presentation and animal meet-and-greet.