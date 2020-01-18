Tour Down Under: Riders pose with animals and hit the stage for teams presentation - Gallery
Image 1 of 38
Image 2 of 38
Image 3 of 38
Image 4 of 38
Image 5 of 38
Image 6 of 38
Image 7 of 38
Image 8 of 38
Image 9 of 38
Image 10 of 38
Image 11 of 38
Image 12 of 38
Image 13 of 38
Image 14 of 38
Image 15 of 38
Image 16 of 38
Image 17 of 38
Image 18 of 38
Image 19 of 38
Image 20 of 38
Image 21 of 38
Image 22 of 38
Image 23 of 38
Image 24 of 38
Image 25 of 38
Image 26 of 38
Image 27 of 38
Image 28 of 38
Image 29 of 38
Image 30 of 38
Image 31 of 38
Image 32 of 38
Image 33 of 38
Image 34 of 38
Image 35 of 38
Image 36 of 38
Image 37 of 38
Image 38 of 38
The Tour Down Under held its team presentation in Adelaide on Saturday evening, ahead of Sunday's Schwalbe Classic and the start of the race proper on Tuesday.
As always, riders were encouraged to meet animals endemic to Australia for pre-race publicity shots. The likes of André Greipel, Sam Bennett and Caleb Ewan held baby kangaroos and snakes and posed with koalas.
After that, the riders hit the stage in the 'Tour Village' in Adelaide for the teams presentation. Following the conclusion of stage 3 of the women's race, both men's and women's teams were presented to the crowd.
Related
Tour Down Under 2020 – Race Preview
Tour Down Under offers up first Viviani versus Bennett sprint clash
Greipel starts Tour Down Under with hopes of rediscovering old form
Rohan Dennis: A full kit overview
The women's race concludes on Sunday, when the men will race the Schwalbe Classic warm-up criterium ahead of the race proper, which runs six stages from next Tuesday to Sunday.
Daryl Impey, winner of the past two editions, leads a Mitchelton-Scott team that also includes Simon Yates, although the two summit finishes on this year's route could tip the balance back towards 2017 champion Richie Porte, who lines up alongside world road race champion Mads Pedersen for Trek-Segafredo.
There's a strong line-up of sprinters, with Sam Bennett making his debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep, where he has replaced Elia Viviani, who makes his bow for Cofidis. Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) is sure to challenge those two, while other threats include André Greipel (Israel Cycling Academy) and Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates).
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of photos from the team presentation and animal meet-and-greet.