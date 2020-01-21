Tour Down Under news and interviews – Podcast

Lotto Soudal’s Caleb Ewan enjoys the applause of the home crowd after winning the 2020 Schwalbe Classic from Cofidis duo Elia Viviani (left) and Simone Consonni

After a long hiatus we welcome back Procycling editor Edward Pickering to the Cyclingnews podcast, as we look ahead to the Tour Down Under and discuss a number of topics from the evolution of UAE Team Emirates to the chances of Elia Viviani and Caleb Ewan as they go head-to-head in Australia.

Viviani moved to Cofidis over the winter, and we discuss how the French team have successfully gone about their business in the transfer market and whether the Italian can replicate the form he has shown over the past two years.

We also hear from both Viviani and Ewan after Sunday’s downtown criterium, while we also check in with Tom Southam from EF Pro Cycling as he looks ahead to the first WorldTour race of the year.

Our final interview in this episode is with Matt White, from Mitchelton-Scott. White has masterminded six overall titles in the past nine years, and with Daryl Impey on his roster is looking to make it three in a row. The Australian team director talks about this year’s Tour Down under course and how and where the race might be won.

