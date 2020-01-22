Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling
Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) conquered the climbs in Stirling to win stage 2 at the Tour Down Under Wednesday, coming past 2019 champion Daryl Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott lead out to seize the victory.
Impey hung on for second and a six-second time bonus toward his GC effort, while Cofidis' Nathan Haas was third. Race leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was near the front when the sprint started but faded out of the top 10.
