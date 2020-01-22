Tour Down Under: Ewan wins stage 2 in Stirling

The first win of the year for Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) at the 2020 Schwalbe Classic circuit race in Adelaide, Australia

Image 1 of 18

The Tour Down Under peloton

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 18

Bushfire damage along the route at theTour Down Under

Image 3 of 18

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton

Image 4 of 18

The 2020 Tour Down Under peloton

Image 5 of 18

Laurens De Vreese leads the break at the Tour Down Under

Image 6 of 18

Sam Jenner in the breakaway at the Tour Down Under

Image 7 of 18

Joey Rosskopf leads the breakaway

Image 8 of 18

Omer Goldstein in the breakaway

Image 9 of 18

Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo

Image 10 of 18

Sam Bennett in the leader's jersey

Image 11 of 18

Kiel Reijnen and Mads Pedersen

Image 12 of 18

Mads Pedersen

Image 13 of 18

Iljo Keisse, Joao Almeida and Mattia Cattaneo

Image 14 of 18

George Bennett, Jack Bauer and Geoffrey Bouchard

Image 15 of 18

Luis Leon Sanchez

Image 16 of 18

Tour Down Under

Image 17 of 18

George Bennett grabs a bite before the stage

Image 18 of 18

Laurens De Vreese was relaxed before the stage

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) conquered the climbs in Stirling to win stage 2 at the Tour Down Under Wednesday, coming past 2019 champion Daryl Impey and his Mitchelton-Scott lead out to seize the victory.

Impey hung on for second and a six-second time bonus toward his GC effort, while Cofidis' Nathan Haas was third. Race leader Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was near the front when the sprint started but faded out of the top 10.

More to come!