Tour Down Under: Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 sprint in Murray Bridge
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal
3:29:08
2
Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2
Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
4
Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb
6
Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
7
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Team
8
Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hanasgrohe
9
Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
10
Michael Morkov (Den) Deceunink-QuickStep
#
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
13:39:32
2
Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:03
3
Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
0:00:08
4
Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:11
5
George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
0:00:14
6
Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:15
7
Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
8
Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
9
Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
10
Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
0:00:23