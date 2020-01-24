Tour Down Under: Caleb Ewan wins stage 4 sprint in Murray Bridge

Pat Malach
Caleb Ewan wins stage 4
Image 1 of 22

Caleb Ewan wins stage 4
Image 2 of 22

The Tour Down Under peloton
The Tour Down Under peloton

Image 3 of 22

Daryl Impey before the start of stage 4
Daryl Impey before the start of stage 4

Image 4 of 22

James Piccoli leads the breakaway
James Piccoli leads the breakaway

Image 5 of 22

Sam Bennett signs in
Sam Bennett signs in

Image 6 of 22

Elia Viviani is banged up but ready to go for stage 4
Elia Viviani is banged up but ready to go for stage 4

Image 7 of 22

The Tour Down Under peloton
The Tour Down Under peloton

Image 8 of 22

Andre Greipel
Andre Greipel

Image 9 of 22

The Tour Down Under peloton
The Tour Down Under peloton

Image 10 of 22

Juraj Sagan
Juraj Sagan

Image 11 of 22

The breakaway in action
The breakaway in action

Image 12 of 22

The Tour Down Under peloton
The Tour Down Under peloton

Image 13 of 22

Joey Rosskopf leads the break
Joey Rosskopf leads the break

Image 14 of 22

Lluis Mas, Gabriel Cullaigh and Eduard Prades
Lluis Mas, Gabriel Cullaigh and Eduard Prades

Image 15 of 22

Jasper Philipsen
Jasper Philipsen

Image 16 of 22

Jay McCarthy
Jay McCarthy

Image 17 of 22

Romain Bardet
Romain Bardet

Image 18 of 22

Simon Yates
Simon Yates

Image 19 of 22

Andre Greipel
Andre Greipel

Image 20 of 22

Bora-Hansgrohe riders share a bottle
Bora-Hansgrohe riders share a bottle

Image 21 of 22

Marco Marcato
Marco Marcato

Image 22 of 22

Bottles on board
Bottles on board


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto Soudal

3:29:08

2

Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-QuickStep

2

Jasper Philpsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

4

Andre Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team Sunweb

6

Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe

7

Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Team

8

Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hanasgrohe

9

Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

10

Michael Morkov (Den) Deceunink-QuickStep


#

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo

13:39:32

2

Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:03

3

Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb

0:00:08

4

Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:11

5

George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma

0:00:14

6

Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:15

7

Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team

8

Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos

9

Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos

10

Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott

0:00:23

