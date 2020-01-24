Tour Down Under: Another mega tech gallery

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 1 of 66

New Felt Aero Bike

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Image 2 of 66

New Felt Aero Bike

Image 3 of 66

New Felt Aero Bike

Image 4 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 5 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 6 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 7 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 8 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 9 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 10 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 11 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 12 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 13 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 14 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 15 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 16 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 17 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 18 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 19 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 20 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 21 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 22 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 23 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 24 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 25 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 26 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 27 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 28 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 29 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 30 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 31 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 32 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 33 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 34 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 35 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 36 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 37 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 38 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 39 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 40 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 41 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 42 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 43 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 44 of 66

Tour Down Under tech

Image 45 of 66

Tour Down Under tech

Image 46 of 66

Tour Down Under tech

Image 47 of 66

Tour Down Under tech

Image 48 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 49 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 50 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 51 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 52 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 53 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 54 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 55 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 56 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 57 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 58 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech Gallery

Image 59 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 60 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 61 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 62 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 63 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 64 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 65 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

Image 66 of 66

Tour Down Under Tech

We're four days into the racing here at the Santos Tour Down Under, where all 19 WorldTour teams are showing off their new tech for the upcoming season.

We've already brought you one mega tech gallery, but there's just so much here on show that we've decided to do another.

Unsurprisingly, the racing here has been fast and furious, and a few unfortunate crashes have kept the mechanics busy. Over the past week, we've gotten a glimpse into pro cyclists' minds by taking an inside look at the WorldTour data screens. We also got up close and personal with a bunch of exciting new tech, including Rohan Dennis' kit, the TDU edition Allez Sprint, and a brand new Giant TCR.

On the subject of new, we've had our beady eyes out for never-before-seen tech; the sort of stuff that the pros get to test before it makes its way into the public domain. We recently spotted a few pairs of new cycling shoes that are, for now at least, only available in the tight-knit circle of pro bike racing, including Romain Bardet's custom Mavic shoes that are for sale at auction for the bushfire relief.

Story continues

Read More

Best road cycling shoes

Best road bike helmets

Best cycling power meters

Best cycling computers

We've also found a bunch of tech that is pretty unlikely to ever become available to the rest of us mere mortals. A ~170mm stem certainly caught our eye, as did a hyper-specific 144mm stem on Luke Rowe's Pinarello. We assumed it was custom made, but the mechanics explained otherwise. Apparently, they measure every stock stem, in the same way, to account for manufacturing tolerances and differences between models. They really do think of everything.

Trek-Segafredo riders are using a 54-tooth chainring, which when paired with a 10t cassette sprocket, offers a huge top gear (equivalent to a 59 x 11). According to the riders, it's good to have a "supercharged" top gear for descending while keeping the first 11 cassette sprockets more in line with what they've grown used to on 11-speed groupsets.

Now that the racing has begun, we've spent some time wandering the pits at the various start lines, checking out any race-day alterations and chatting with mechanics to see what, if any, changes have been made to get a bike race-day ready. Unsurprisingly, for the hilly day to Paracombe, a number of riders switched out their heavier deep-section carbon wheels in favour of lightweight climbing wheels.

For the Schwalbe Classic Criterium, three riders from each of Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-Quickstep took to the Adelaide city streets aboard TDU edition Allez Sprint Disc bikes, but somewhat unsurprisingly, the riders have returned to their carbon fibre bikes for the racing-proper.

For part two of our Tour Down Under tech gallery we have even more photos than in part one, so make yourself comfortable and scroll through the gallery above to see even more pro bike tech.

Each year the WorldTour racing season kicks off in Adelaide with the Tour Down Under. With that, the riders and teams are sporting their 2020 kit for the first time, and those who have joined a new team will be outfitted in new gear from head to toe.

This year already we've seen Movistar swap from Campagnolo to SRAM and commit to going disc-only, and Lotto Soudal have done the same with their brakes — but are still running Campagnolo.

While there hasn't been nearly as much unrest in with bike sponsors as last season, Astana and Israel Cycling Academy are on new bikes for 2020, choosing Wilier and Factor, respectively. With Cofidis making the jump to the WorldTour, they also have a new bike sponsor, trading Kuota for De Rosa.



Here we also share how to live stream the Tour Down Under, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.





Read More

Mikkel Bjerg's Colnago Concept - Gallery

New De Rosa track bike spotted at Tour Down Under

Richie Porte's Trek Emonda – Gallery

Specialized Tour Down Under Collection spotted in the wild

Unreleased Giant road helmet spotted at Tour Down Under

As we have wondered the pits over the last couple of days, there is no shortage of fresh gear to look at as riders filter in and out of the Tour Down Under's infamous big white tent.

Click through to see our gallery from the first two days at the Tour Down Under.