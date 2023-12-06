Tour The DMC DeLorean Factory

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

See how a legend is making a comeback…

One of the most beloved and reviled cars out there is the DMC DeLorean. Some just absolutely love the car which was of course made famous by the Back to the Future trilogy, thinking the quirky nature of the 80s sports car makes it loads of fun. However, others are unimpressed by the controversy surrounding John DeLorean or they point to the lackluster performance of a vehicle made at a time when most performance cars were incredibly boring by today’s standards. Rather than sort out who’s right or wrong in this debate, we just love to cover the influence of the quirky gullwing car which continues stronger than ever today.

For the haters, the video tour of the DeLorean Motor Company factory probably isn’t something they’ll watch, and that’s fine since we have plenty of other cool cars for them to check out. For the rest of you, this tour provides a fascinating look at the model which originally was only made for the 1981 to 1983 model years before DMC went belly up.

One of the most distinctive characteristics of the DeLorean are the brushed stainless steel outer body panels. They sure make a bold statement along with the angular, squared-off bodylines penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro himself. When the car was released, nobody suspected it would become a cultural icon thanks to a blockbuster sci-fi movie. Even people who aren’t into cars can easily identify a DeLorean, like the Volkswagen Beetle and Chevrolet Corvette, proving how much of a cultural force the car is, even in the 21st century.

As you’re about the see, the walk-through of the factory is done mostly by Stephan Wynne, CEO of DMC. The man obviously is excited to be so involved with brining these special cars to the public. It’s also interesting to see all the tooling, bins, and other items taken from the original factory and put to use 4 decades later.

