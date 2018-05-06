Tour de Yorkshire mission accomplished for Williams and new-born son in Scarborough

Williams walked away with the Dimension Data grey jersey after the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire

All Peter Williams wanted to do in this week’s Tour de Yorkshire was win something for his son – now it’s mission accomplished.

The Southport-born cyclist may not have won the third stage from Richmond to Scarborough but that didn’t mean he rode away empty-handed.

Indeed his efforts in two breakaways saw him rewarded with the Dimension Data grey jersey for most active rider of the day as voted for by fans watching on Twitter.

But it was one fan in particular who captured the attention of the 31-year-old – his new-born son, Maxwell.

“It’s always nice to come away with something, it’s something who I can show my boy who was born last week, and I knew he was watching on the TV which is nice,” he said.

“To have the support is nice, ONE Pro Cycling do a lot with the fans and that interaction, so to have that support is fantastic.

“It was a good day out, massive crowds everywhere and an incredible atmosphere – this event just gets bigger and better and it’s amazing to be a part of.

“Coming into Scarborough the crowds were huge, the pace had gone out of the peloton with the split so they were going flat out.”

For Williams, the work is only just beginning if he wants to get his hands on the Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries leader’s jersey come Sunday evening.

Launched as a legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Bank Bike Librariesaims to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike.

Since the launch of this ground-breaking initiative, 49 bike libraries have opened across the county, creating over 50,000 chances for children to ride a bike.

For the first time the winner will be crowned following an historic fourth stage, rolling out of Halifax and into Leeds but not before covering 189.5km on Yorkshire’s roads.

Few will have quite the familiarity of the course as Williams however, in touching distance of home when the route passes through Skipton in the afternoon.

“It’s fantastic, the roads are closed so to have that opportunity with all the crowd out – in an area you know – is really special,” he added.

“The legs aren’t too bad, they’re coming round but Sunday is a different day – it’s an incredibly tough one but it goes past my house and my front door which is nice.

“This event is a huge event for our team, it’s a highlight of the year – it’s massively important for us to do well and show ourselves, as well as enjoying it.”

