Tour de Yorkshire challenge a 'treat' for track specialist Archibald

Katie Archibald took to the road at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

She has Olympic, world, European and Commonwealth titles already on her palmarès but even Katie Archibald can’t help but feel the nerves ahead of the 2018 Asda Tour de Yorkshire.

A specialist on the track, there’s hardly anything else left for the Scot to win on the boards of a velodrome.

But when it comes to the open road, even the healthiest of medal collections can’t alleviate the trepidation of a new experience for the 24-year-old.

Archibald and her Wiggle High5 team will be among those battling for Women’s Tour de Yorkshire honours across the roads of Yorkshire, covering upwards of 250km in two days around the county.

To call that effort a ‘treat’ would bemuse most but then Archibald has proved herself to be beyond a normal rider – though a chance to settle herself into the bunch is not something she’s keen to let pass her by.

“I’m feeling good, I almost feel more nervous for all the talking that goes on, but otherwise I’m feeling good,” she said.

“Road is a treat, I talk about being nervous because this is the first race of the season for me, which is weird in May, but the pressure is off, the expectations for me as an individual aren’t as high.

“It’s the sensation of having tangent goals as opposed to the ultimate win-the-race goals, a bit like being a track amateur when you could be satisfied with trying a new tactic or being one of those being up there, whereas now I’ll enter every race wanting to win it.

“Now here I can return to a race where the ambitions aren’t as superficial or black and white as a race win, that’s something to enjoy.

“I can’t change the late start, the Europeans on the track are so early this year, usually they’re in October but this year they’re in August, so it does make a dent on the season each side.

“It does mean that’s about it the quality of racing as opposed to the quantity and trying to capitalise.”

Story Continues

For the first time the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire will feature two days of racing as opposed to one, with the first heading from Beverley to Doncaster while Barnsley to Ilkley forms Friday’s final stage.

That will see more than 100 female riders bidding for the Yorkshire Bank and Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries blue leaders’ jersey – the prize for the overall race winner after two days of intense action.

Launched as a legacy of the Tour de France and Tour de Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries aims to give every child in Yorkshire access to a bike – with more than 50,000 chances created already.

For Archibald and the women’s field, that means a whole host of new fans taking to the roads to cheer on the elite riders, an experience the Scot – who became Commonwealth champion on the Gold Coast last month – is keen to revel in.

“I get to embrace what goes on and this move to Wiggle High5 is a big step up for me, I’ll be doing a lot of learning which in itself is going to be fun but also annoying because it’s the same thing I’ve said in previous years,” she added.

“I think having men’s and women’s races going on together is a great way of showcasing that racing, showing what we do and you have one-day races that are spectacles in themselves, it’s not always about length.

“I’m looking forward to beginning that road readiness, I’m doing some stage races after this but then is a month of just building volume and getting as much of that as possible.

“Hopefully I can go well enough to be of use across the next two days.”

Yorkshire Bank is an Official Partner of the Tour de Yorkshire and the ground-breaking Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries initiative. Visit www.ybonline.co.uk/tdy