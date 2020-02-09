Tour Colombia 2.1 team presentation sets the tone for the week – Gallery

Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz

Image 1 of 23

Julian Alaphilippe

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 23

Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz

Image 3 of 23

Edwin Avila

Image 4 of 23

UAE Team Emirates

Image 5 of 23

Tour Colombia 2.1 team presentation

Image 6 of 23

Egan Bernal

Image 7 of 23

Egan Bernal

Image 8 of 23

Egan Bernal

Image 9 of 23

Julian Alaphilippe and friends

Image 10 of 23

Deceuninck-QuickStep

Image 11 of 23

Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 12 of 23

Movistar

Image 13 of 23

Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 14 of 23

Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 15 of 23

Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 16 of 23

Fabio Aru

Image 17 of 23

UAE Team Emirates

Image 18 of 23

Rigoberto Uran

Image 19 of 23

Israel Start-Up Nation

Image 20 of 23

Alvaro Hodeg

Image 21 of 23

Rigoberto Uran

Image 22 of 23

EF Pro Cycling

Image 23 of 23

Tour Colombia 2.1

Festivities for Tour Colombia 2.1 got off to an impressive start Sunday in Tunja, where the South American country's rabid cycling fans filled the local Premier League football team's stadium to see the riders in person and send them into the week under a hail of cheers and noise.

Loud speakers lining the field blared out pronouncements as the plentiful vuvuzela's vuvuzela'd, with the spectators going mad for each team and rider presented, reaching a crescendo when Team Ineos and their Colombian Tour de France champion Egan Bernal came onto the field.

The teams made their way through a mixed zone of media before heading out for the field, where they rode to the stage at the far end of the pitch on rubber mats lined with local school kids decked out in yellow "Talentos Colombia" jerseys.

Fans leaned against the stadium's seating rails to get closer to their cycling heroes like Green Bay Packers loyalists waiting for a player to do the Lambeau leap into their accepting arms. That didn't happen, and good thing, because we may never have seen that rider again given the over-the-top enthusiasm of all involved.

Local media joined the chaos, jamming into the mixed zone to get a word, any word, from the riders. Any rider who spoke Spanish – and maybe even English – was fair game, even if the journalist may or may not have known who that rider was.

A brass horn section in the stands added to the chaos, and it was enough to get the attention of several North Americans in attendance. Rally Cycling's Kyle Murphy has raced in Colombia previously, and the 28-year-old said the team presentation helped set the tone for the week. Despite having seen the spectacle before, Murphy said it's always special.

Story continues

"I do't know if I'm used to it," he told Cyclingnews. "It's awesome. It makes it really fun to be here. Just riding out of Bogota the last few days, we've seen hundreds of bikers."

Rally's Robin Carpenter is experiencing Tour Colombia 2.1 for the first time this year, and the breakaway specialist told Cyclingnews he's been impressed so far.

"I'm really stoked to be here," he said. "We've been loving it so far. We've been in Bogota since last week and it's been great. The people are amazing."

The Tour Colombia 2.1 starts Tuesday with a team time trial back in Tunja.