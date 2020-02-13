Tour Colombia 2.1: Second stage win for Molano

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 1 of 6

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow points jersey at Tour Colombia 2.1, wins stage 3
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow points jersey at Tour Colombia 2.1, wins stage 3
Image 2 of 6

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow points jersey at Tour Colombia 2.1
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow points jersey at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 3 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Richard Carapaz ECU Team Ineos photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020
Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Richard Carapaz ECU Team Ineos photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 4 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020
Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 5 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020
Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 6 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020
Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) powered to his second consecutive stage win in the Tour Colombia 2.1, holding off Edwin Avila (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in Sogamoso.

It was a hard-fought stage and sprinters had to survive three climbs in the first half of the 177.7km route. The race came back together in the final 15km, with Deceuninck-Quickstep leading into the final 250m for Hodeg, but Molano had superior punch when it came to the final surge. Avila was coming on fast but the UAE rider threw his bike across the line to ensure back-to-back stage wins.

"I don’t have words. I have taken advantage of this opportunity, and to be honest, these stages have been a very difficult, complicated level, but my team did a spectacular job," Molano said. 

"Cristian [Muñoz], Andres [Ardila] and Fabio [Aru] were impressive. I think that helped me a lot to have the help from riders with that much experience that delivered me. That gives me a lot of motivation. 

"With the stage yesterday, the win came to me, but today it was very difficult. But I had a lot of confidence, and in the end I think I expected a lot. But the confidence that I gained yesterday was the most important thing for me today."

With the bonus for his two stage wins, Molano moved into fifth overall behind EF Pro Cycling's race leader Jonathan Caicedo, Sergio Higuita, Dani Martinez and Tejay van Garderen.

How it unfolded

The 177.7km third stage took the peloton from Paipa once again to the small town of Sogamoso, where the enthusiastic local fans packed the finish area well before the riders were expected.

The stage featured three intermediate sprints and the first two KOMs of the race. The sprints came at 36.2km, 106.2km and 156.3km, and the KOMs were contested at 47.2km and at 95.6k, leaving 82km to race before the finish.

Although the altitude was once again nearing 3,000 metres of elevation on the climbs, they came in the first half of the stage and led to a long, flat run to the finish, giving the fit sprinters something to anticipate and suffer over the mountains for.

The race got off to an interesting start, with the breakaway of the day taking a while to form. Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) joined Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) and several others in an early move about 22km into the stage, but the peloton reacted quickly to shut down the dangerous move.

That left a wide-open sprint at 36.2km, where Brayan Sanchez (Team Medellin) continued to collect points and time bonuses by taking the win ahead of Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Kristian Yustre (Team Illuminate).

Pellaud stayed out front to claim maximum points at the first KOM, a category 4 climb at 47.2km. Team Ineos’ efforts at the race took a hit on the climb, when Leonardo Basso, a last-minute replacement for the injured Ivan Sosa, climbed off and abandoned the race.

The climb finally launched a breakaway that would stick. In the move were Pellaud, Sevilla, Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) and Felix Baron (Team Illuminate). The quartet immediately started building their gap, and the four riders had 2:35 on the peloton 76km into the day while Movistar led the chase back in the peloton.

Pellaud continued his run of success in the mountains classification, taking maximum points at the final KOM of the day at 96.5km to seal his lead for that jersey. Sevilla claimed top points at the second intermediate sprint of the day at 106.2km, beating Baron and Henao and grabbing a three-second time bonus as well.

With just 60km remaining, the leaders still had a 2:30 gap on the bunch, and the EF Pro Cycling team of overall race leader Jonathan Caicedo soon converged on the front to bring the gap down. And just 10km later they had carved a minute out of the escapees’ advantage.

Movistar came to the front next, and with 25km to go the gap was down to just over a minute. Perhaps not happy with the progress, EF came to the front again in full force to drive the chase.

Sevilla took maximum points and collected another three-second time bonus at the final sprint with 21.4km to go beating Henao and Pellaud. That brought an end to the escapees’ time off the front, however, as the bunch was quickly upon them, and a sprint finish looked assured.

Stage Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

3:57:00

2

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

3

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

4

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

5

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

6

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

7

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

8

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

9

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

10

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

11

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

12

Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa

13

Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

14

Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

15

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling

16

Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

17

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

18

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

19

Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

20

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling

21

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

22

Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

23

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

24

Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

25

Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling

26

Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel

27

Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott

28

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

29

Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela

30

Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate

31

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team

32

Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin

33

Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador

34

Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa

35

Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team

36

Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

37

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

38

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

39

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates

40

César Fonte (Por) Efapel

41

Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

42

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

43

Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa

44

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina

45

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

46

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

47

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

48

Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

49

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

50

Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

51

Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

52

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

53

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

54

Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate

55

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos

56

Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

57

Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

58

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team

59

Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling

60

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

61

Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

62

Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina

63

Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

64

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

65

Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

66

Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela

67

Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team

68

Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela

69

Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott

70

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos

71

Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador

72

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

73

Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia

74

Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela

75

Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

76

Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

77

Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador

78

Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

79

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

80

Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

81

Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin

82

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

83

Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

84

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep

85

Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

86

Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

87

Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

88

Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela

89

Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

90

Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir

91

Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott

92

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

93

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

94

Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates

95

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

96

German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott

97

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

98

Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates

99

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

100

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

101

Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina

102

Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling

103

Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate

104

Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel

105

Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa

106

Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin

107

Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel

108

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

109

Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

110

Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling

111

Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling

112

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:14

113

Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:20

114

Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation

115

Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling

0:01:56

116

Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:02:22

117

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team

0:02:29

118

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

0:02:40

119

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:10:50

120

Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk

0:17:21

121

Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia

122

Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate

0:18:33

123

James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:22:21

124

Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia

125

Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

126

Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling

127

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

128

David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk

129

Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk

130

Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil

131

Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM

132

Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

133

Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil

134

António Carvalho (Por) Efapel

135

Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

136

Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk

137

Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

138

Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

139

Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

140

Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia

141

Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil

142

Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia

143

Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil

144

Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela

145

Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:23:26

OTL

Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk

0:43:19

DNF

Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos

DNF

Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

DNF

Santiago Jose Sanchez Ordoñez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

DNF

Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

DNF

Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

DNF

Gabriel Nicolas Juarez Veron (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

DNF

Carlos Alberto Soto (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

DNF

Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir

DNF

Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

DNF

Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil

DNF

Renan Ladewig Quadri (Bra) Brazil

DNF

Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Russia

DNS

Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

3

2

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

2

3

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

3

2

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

2

3

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

3

2

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

2

3

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

15

2

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

12

3

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

10

4

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

8

5

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

7

6

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

6

7

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

6

8

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

5

9

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

10

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

3

11

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

3

12

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

3

13

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

3

14

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

2

15

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

2

16

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:11:51

2

EF Pro Cycling

3

Israel Start-Up Nation

4

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

5

Team Ineos

6

Ecuador

7

Orgullo Paisa

8

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

9

Vini Zabu' KTM

10

Colombia Andina

11

Efapel

12

UAE Team Emirates

13

EPM-Scott

14

Canel's Pro Cycling

15

Movistar Team

16

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

17

Team Illuminate

18

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

19

Team Medellin

20

Venezueal

21

Rally Cycling

22

Equipo Continental Supergiros

23

Amore e Vita-Prodir

24

Russia

0:39:42

25

Team Novo Nordisk

1:02:03

26

Brazil

1:07:03

Overall Classifications


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling

7:27:10

2

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

3

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling

4

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

5

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

0:00:40

6

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:00:45

7

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep

8

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

0:00:46

9

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

10

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos

11

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos

12

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

0:00:57

13

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

0:00:59

14

Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling

15

Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling

16

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

0:01:00

17

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates

18

Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott

19

Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott

20

Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

21

German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott

22

Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates

23

Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott

24

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team

0:01:02

25

Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team

26

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team

27

Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team

28

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

0:01:13

29

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:01:15

30

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

0:01:16

31

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

32

Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:01:21

33

Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

34

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

0:01:22

35

Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin

36

Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling

37

Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:23

38

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:01:31

39

Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:01:32

40

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

41

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

42

Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

43

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:01:33

44

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina

45

Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina

46

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:01:34

47

Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

48

Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

49

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

0:01:40

50

Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate

0:01:42

51

Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate

52

Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate

53

Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:01:47

54

Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

55

Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

56

Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

57

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

58

Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:01:51

59

Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel

0:01:57

60

Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel

61

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:00

62

Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:02:02

63

Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa

64

Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa

65

Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

66

Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa

67

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:02:08

68

Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

69

Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

70

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

0:02:09

71

Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador

0:02:13

72

Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador

73

Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel

0:02:17

74

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

75

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:02:18

76

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

77

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

78

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:02:19

79

Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

80

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

81

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:22

82

Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin

0:02:24

83

Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela

0:02:26

84

Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela

85

Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela

86

Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela

87

Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:02:29

88

Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling

89

Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

90

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

91

Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

0:02:30

92

Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:02:43

93

César Fonte (Por) Efapel

0:02:44

94

Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

0:02:45

95

Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

96

Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir

97

Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:02:48

98

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

0:03:14

99

Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:03:31

100

Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:03:37

101

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

0:03:45

102

Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela

0:03:48

103

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

0:04:03

104

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

0:04:07

105

Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador

0:04:26

106

Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin

0:04:30

107

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team

0:04:45

108

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:04:57

109

Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia

0:04:58

110

Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:04:59

111

Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling

0:05:07

112

Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling

0:05:33

113

Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:05:44

114

Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:06:17

115

Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:06:50

116

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:09:42

117

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:10:59

118

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:11:27

119

Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:12:32

120

Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia

0:19:32

121

Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk

0:20:28

122

Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate

0:21:23

123

Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia

0:24:32

124

Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia

125

Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia

126

Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:24:39

127

Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:24:40

128

Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

129

Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:24:50

130

Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil

0:25:01

131

Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil

132

Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil

0:25:24

133

Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk

0:25:28

134

David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk

135

Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk

136

Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil

0:25:44

137

Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:26:01

138

Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela

0:26:09

139

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:26:42

140

António Carvalho (Por) Efapel

0:27:19

141

Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:27:23

142

Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:27:58

143

Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:28:52

144

Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

0:31:35

145

James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:32:59


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

30

2

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

22

3

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

19

4

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

15

5

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

12

6

Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

10

7

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

9

8

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

6

9

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

6

10

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

5

11

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

5

12

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

4

13

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

14

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

4

15

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

3

16

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

3

17

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

3

18

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

3

19

Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

3

20

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

2

21

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

1

22

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

9

2

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

6

3

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

4

4

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

3

5

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

3

6

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

3

7

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

2

8

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

1

9

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

EF Pro Cycling

21:45:28

2

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:00:45

3

Team Ineos

0:00:46

4

Rally Cycling

0:00:59

5

EPM-Scott

0:01:00

6

UAE Team Emirates

7

Movistar Team

0:01:02

8

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:01:21

9

Team Medellin

0:01:22

10

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:01:32

11

Colombia Andina

0:01:33

12

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:01:34

13

Team Illuminate

0:01:42

14

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:01:47

15

Efapel

0:01:57

16

Orgullo Paisa

0:02:02

17

Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:02:08

18

Ecuador

0:02:13

19

Vini Zabu' KTM

0:02:18

20

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:02:19

21

Venezueal

0:02:26

22

Canel's Pro Cycling

0:02:29

23

Amore e Vita-Prodir

0:02:45

24

Russia

0:41:54

25

Team Novo Nordisk

1:05:10

26

Brazil

1:09:43

