Tour Colombia 2.1: Second stage win for Molano

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates)

Image 1 of 6

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow points jersey at Tour Colombia 2.1, wins stage 3

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Image 2 of 6

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) in the yellow points jersey at Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 3 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Richard Carapaz ECU Team Ineos photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 4 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 5 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Image 6 of 6

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 3rd stage Paipa Sogamoso 1777 km 13022020 Julian Alaphilippe FRA Deceuninck Quick Step photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) powered to his second consecutive stage win in the Tour Colombia 2.1, holding off Edwin Avila (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in Sogamoso.

It was a hard-fought stage and sprinters had to survive three climbs in the first half of the 177.7km route. The race came back together in the final 15km, with Deceuninck-Quickstep leading into the final 250m for Hodeg, but Molano had superior punch when it came to the final surge. Avila was coming on fast but the UAE rider threw his bike across the line to ensure back-to-back stage wins.

"I don’t have words. I have taken advantage of this opportunity, and to be honest, these stages have been a very difficult, complicated level, but my team did a spectacular job," Molano said.

"Cristian [Muñoz], Andres [Ardila] and Fabio [Aru] were impressive. I think that helped me a lot to have the help from riders with that much experience that delivered me. That gives me a lot of motivation.

"With the stage yesterday, the win came to me, but today it was very difficult. But I had a lot of confidence, and in the end I think I expected a lot. But the confidence that I gained yesterday was the most important thing for me today."

With the bonus for his two stage wins, Molano moved into fifth overall behind EF Pro Cycling's race leader Jonathan Caicedo, Sergio Higuita, Dani Martinez and Tejay van Garderen.

How it unfolded

The 177.7km third stage took the peloton from Paipa once again to the small town of Sogamoso, where the enthusiastic local fans packed the finish area well before the riders were expected.

The stage featured three intermediate sprints and the first two KOMs of the race. The sprints came at 36.2km, 106.2km and 156.3km, and the KOMs were contested at 47.2km and at 95.6k, leaving 82km to race before the finish.

Story continues

Although the altitude was once again nearing 3,000 metres of elevation on the climbs, they came in the first half of the stage and led to a long, flat run to the finish, giving the fit sprinters something to anticipate and suffer over the mountains for.

The race got off to an interesting start, with the breakaway of the day taking a while to form. Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) joined Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) and several others in an early move about 22km into the stage, but the peloton reacted quickly to shut down the dangerous move.

That left a wide-open sprint at 36.2km, where Brayan Sanchez (Team Medellin) continued to collect points and time bonuses by taking the win ahead of Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Kristian Yustre (Team Illuminate).

Pellaud stayed out front to claim maximum points at the first KOM, a category 4 climb at 47.2km. Team Ineos’ efforts at the race took a hit on the climb, when Leonardo Basso, a last-minute replacement for the injured Ivan Sosa, climbed off and abandoned the race.

The climb finally launched a breakaway that would stick. In the move were Pellaud, Sevilla, Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) and Felix Baron (Team Illuminate). The quartet immediately started building their gap, and the four riders had 2:35 on the peloton 76km into the day while Movistar led the chase back in the peloton.

Pellaud continued his run of success in the mountains classification, taking maximum points at the final KOM of the day at 96.5km to seal his lead for that jersey. Sevilla claimed top points at the second intermediate sprint of the day at 106.2km, beating Baron and Henao and grabbing a three-second time bonus as well.

With just 60km remaining, the leaders still had a 2:30 gap on the bunch, and the EF Pro Cycling team of overall race leader Jonathan Caicedo soon converged on the front to bring the gap down. And just 10km later they had carved a minute out of the escapees’ advantage.

Movistar came to the front next, and with 25km to go the gap was down to just over a minute. Perhaps not happy with the progress, EF came to the front again in full force to drive the chase.

Sevilla took maximum points and collected another three-second time bonus at the final sprint with 21.4km to go beating Henao and Pellaud. That brought an end to the escapees’ time off the front, however, as the bunch was quickly upon them, and a sprint finish looked assured.

Stage Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3:57:00 2 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 5 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 10 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 12 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 13 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 14 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 15 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 16 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 18 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 19 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 21 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 22 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 23 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 24 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 25 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 26 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 27 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 28 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 29 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 30 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 31 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 33 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 34 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 35 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 36 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 37 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 38 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 40 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 41 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 42 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 43 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 44 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 45 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 46 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 47 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 48 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 49 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 50 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 51 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 52 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 53 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 54 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 55 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 56 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 57 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 58 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 59 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 60 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 61 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 62 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 63 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 64 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 65 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 66 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 67 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 68 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 69 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 70 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 71 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 72 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 73 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 74 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 75 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 76 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 77 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 78 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 79 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 80 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 81 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 82 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 83 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 84 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 85 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 86 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 87 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 88 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 89 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 90 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 91 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 92 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 93 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 94 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 95 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 96 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 97 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 98 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 99 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 100 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 101 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 102 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 103 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 104 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 105 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 106 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 107 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 108 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 109 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 110 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 111 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 112 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:14 113 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:20 114 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 115 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:01:56 116 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:22 117 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:29 118 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:40 119 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:50 120 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:21 121 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 122 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:18:33 123 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:22:21 124 Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia 125 Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 126 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 127 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 128 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 129 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 131 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 132 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 133 Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 134 António Carvalho (Por) Efapel 135 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 136 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 137 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 138 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 139 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 140 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 141 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 142 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 143 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil 144 Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela 145 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:23:26 OTL Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk 0:43:19 DNF Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos DNF Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team DNF Santiago Jose Sanchez Ordoñez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk DNF Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk DNF Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk DNF Gabriel Nicolas Juarez Veron (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk DNF Carlos Alberto Soto (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk DNF Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir DNF Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros DNF Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil DNF Renan Ladewig Quadri (Bra) Brazil DNF Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Russia DNS Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 3 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 3 2 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 2 3 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 3 2 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 2 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 2 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 3 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 4 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 8 5 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 6 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 7 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 8 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 9 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 10 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 3 11 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 12 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 13 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 3 14 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 15 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 2 16 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:11:51 2 EF Pro Cycling 3 Israel Start-Up Nation 4 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 Team Ineos 6 Ecuador 7 Orgullo Paisa 8 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 9 Vini Zabu' KTM 10 Colombia Andina 11 Efapel 12 UAE Team Emirates 13 EPM-Scott 14 Canel's Pro Cycling 15 Movistar Team 16 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 17 Team Illuminate 18 Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 19 Team Medellin 20 Venezueal 21 Rally Cycling 22 Equipo Continental Supergiros 23 Amore e Vita-Prodir 24 Russia 0:39:42 25 Team Novo Nordisk 1:02:03 26 Brazil 1:07:03

Overall Classifications





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 7:27:10 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 5 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:40 6 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:45 7 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:00:46 9 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 10 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 11 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 12 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:00:57 13 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:59 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:00 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 19 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 21 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 22 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 24 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:01:02 25 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 26 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 27 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 28 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:01:13 29 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:15 30 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:16 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 32 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:21 33 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 34 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:01:22 35 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 36 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 37 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:23 38 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:31 39 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:32 40 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 41 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 42 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 43 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:01:33 44 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 45 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 46 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:34 47 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:40 50 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:42 51 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 52 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 53 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:47 54 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 55 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 57 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 58 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:51 59 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:01:57 60 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 61 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:00 62 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:02 63 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 64 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 65 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 66 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 67 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:02:08 68 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 69 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 70 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:09 71 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:13 72 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 73 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:02:17 74 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 75 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:02:18 76 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 77 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 78 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:02:19 79 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 80 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 81 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:22 82 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:24 83 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:02:26 84 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 85 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 86 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 87 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:02:29 88 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 89 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 90 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 91 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:30 92 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:02:43 93 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:02:44 94 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:02:45 95 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 96 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 97 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:02:48 98 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:14 99 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:31 100 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:37 101 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:03:45 102 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:03:48 103 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:03 104 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:04:07 105 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:26 106 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:04:30 107 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:45 108 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:57 109 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:04:58 110 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:59 111 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:07 112 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:05:33 113 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:05:44 114 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:06:17 115 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:50 116 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:09:42 117 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:10:59 118 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:11:27 119 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:12:32 120 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:19:32 121 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:28 122 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:21:23 123 Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia 0:24:32 124 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 125 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 126 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:24:39 127 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:24:40 128 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 129 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:24:50 130 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 0:25:01 131 Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil 132 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:25:24 133 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:28 134 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 135 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 136 Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 0:25:44 137 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:26:01 138 Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela 0:26:09 139 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:42 140 António Carvalho (Por) Efapel 0:27:19 141 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:23 142 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:27:58 143 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:28:52 144 Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:31:35 145 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:59





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 30 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 3 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 19 4 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 5 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 12 6 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 7 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 8 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 9 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 10 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 5 12 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 4 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 14 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 4 15 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 3 16 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 17 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 18 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 19 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 3 20 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 21 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 22 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 2 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 3 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 4 4 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 5 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 6 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 7 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 2 8 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 9 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 1



