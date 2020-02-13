Tour Colombia 2.1: Second stage win for Molano
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) powered to his second consecutive stage win in the Tour Colombia 2.1, holding off Edwin Avila (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) in Sogamoso.
It was a hard-fought stage and sprinters had to survive three climbs in the first half of the 177.7km route. The race came back together in the final 15km, with Deceuninck-Quickstep leading into the final 250m for Hodeg, but Molano had superior punch when it came to the final surge. Avila was coming on fast but the UAE rider threw his bike across the line to ensure back-to-back stage wins.
"I don’t have words. I have taken advantage of this opportunity, and to be honest, these stages have been a very difficult, complicated level, but my team did a spectacular job," Molano said.
"Cristian [Muñoz], Andres [Ardila] and Fabio [Aru] were impressive. I think that helped me a lot to have the help from riders with that much experience that delivered me. That gives me a lot of motivation.
"With the stage yesterday, the win came to me, but today it was very difficult. But I had a lot of confidence, and in the end I think I expected a lot. But the confidence that I gained yesterday was the most important thing for me today."
With the bonus for his two stage wins, Molano moved into fifth overall behind EF Pro Cycling's race leader Jonathan Caicedo, Sergio Higuita, Dani Martinez and Tejay van Garderen.
How it unfolded
The 177.7km third stage took the peloton from Paipa once again to the small town of Sogamoso, where the enthusiastic local fans packed the finish area well before the riders were expected.
The stage featured three intermediate sprints and the first two KOMs of the race. The sprints came at 36.2km, 106.2km and 156.3km, and the KOMs were contested at 47.2km and at 95.6k, leaving 82km to race before the finish.
Although the altitude was once again nearing 3,000 metres of elevation on the climbs, they came in the first half of the stage and led to a long, flat run to the finish, giving the fit sprinters something to anticipate and suffer over the mountains for.
The race got off to an interesting start, with the breakaway of the day taking a while to form. Tour de France champion Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) joined Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin) and several others in an early move about 22km into the stage, but the peloton reacted quickly to shut down the dangerous move.
That left a wide-open sprint at 36.2km, where Brayan Sanchez (Team Medellin) continued to collect points and time bonuses by taking the win ahead of Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Kristian Yustre (Team Illuminate).
Pellaud stayed out front to claim maximum points at the first KOM, a category 4 climb at 47.2km. Team Ineos’ efforts at the race took a hit on the climb, when Leonardo Basso, a last-minute replacement for the injured Ivan Sosa, climbed off and abandoned the race.
The climb finally launched a breakaway that would stick. In the move were Pellaud, Sevilla, Sebastian Henao (Team Ineos) and Felix Baron (Team Illuminate). The quartet immediately started building their gap, and the four riders had 2:35 on the peloton 76km into the day while Movistar led the chase back in the peloton.
Pellaud continued his run of success in the mountains classification, taking maximum points at the final KOM of the day at 96.5km to seal his lead for that jersey. Sevilla claimed top points at the second intermediate sprint of the day at 106.2km, beating Baron and Henao and grabbing a three-second time bonus as well.
With just 60km remaining, the leaders still had a 2:30 gap on the bunch, and the EF Pro Cycling team of overall race leader Jonathan Caicedo soon converged on the front to bring the gap down. And just 10km later they had carved a minute out of the escapees’ advantage.
Movistar came to the front next, and with 25km to go the gap was down to just over a minute. Perhaps not happy with the progress, EF came to the front again in full force to drive the chase.
Sevilla took maximum points and collected another three-second time bonus at the final sprint with 21.4km to go beating Henao and Pellaud. That brought an end to the escapees’ time off the front, however, as the bunch was quickly upon them, and a sprint finish looked assured.
Stage Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
3:57:00
2
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
3
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4
Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
5
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
6
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
7
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8
Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
9
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
10
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
11
Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
12
Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
13
Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
14
Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
15
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
16
Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
17
Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
18
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
19
Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
20
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
21
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
22
Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
23
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
24
Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
25
Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
26
Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
27
Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
28
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
29
Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
30
Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
31
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
32
Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
33
Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
34
Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
35
Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
36
Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
37
Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
38
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
39
Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
40
César Fonte (Por) Efapel
41
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
42
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
43
Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
44
Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
45
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
46
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
47
Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
48
Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
49
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
50
Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
51
Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
52
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
53
Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
54
Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
55
Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
56
Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
57
Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
58
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
59
Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
60
Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
61
Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
62
Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
63
Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
64
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
65
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
66
Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
67
Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
68
Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
69
Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
70
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
71
Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
72
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
73
Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
74
Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
75
Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
76
Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
77
Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
78
Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
79
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
80
Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
81
Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
82
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
83
Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
84
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
85
Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
86
Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
87
Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
88
Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
89
Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
90
Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
91
Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
92
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
93
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
94
Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
95
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
96
German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
97
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
98
Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
99
Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
100
Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
101
Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
102
Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
103
Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
104
Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
105
Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
106
Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
107
Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
108
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
109
Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
110
Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
111
Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
112
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:14
113
Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:01:20
114
Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
115
Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
0:01:56
116
Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:02:22
117
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
0:02:29
118
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
0:02:40
119
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:10:50
120
Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
0:17:21
121
Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
122
Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
0:18:33
123
James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:22:21
124
Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia
125
Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
126
Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
127
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
128
David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
129
Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
130
Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
131
Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
132
Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
133
Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
134
António Carvalho (Por) Efapel
135
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
136
Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
137
Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
138
Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
139
Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
140
Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
141
Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
142
Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
143
Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil
144
Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela
145
Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
0:23:26
OTL
Ulugbek Saidov (Uzb) Team Novo Nordisk
0:43:19
DNF
Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNF
Martin Bugge Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
DNF
Santiago Jose Sanchez Ordoñez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
DNF
Nicolas Javier Naranjo Sanchez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
DNF
Leandro Javier Velardez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
DNF
Gabriel Nicolas Juarez Veron (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
DNF
Carlos Alberto Soto (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
DNF
Antonio Zullo (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
DNF
Bryan Steve Gomez Peñaloza (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
DNF
Vinicius Rangel (Bra) Brazil
DNF
Renan Ladewig Quadri (Bra) Brazil
DNF
Gleb Syritsa (Rus) Russia
DNS
Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
3
2
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
2
3
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
3
2
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
2
3
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
3
2
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
2
3
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
15
2
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
12
3
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
10
4
Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
8
5
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
7
6
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
6
7
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
6
8
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
5
9
Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
10
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
3
11
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3
12
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
3
13
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
3
14
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
2
15
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
2
16
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:11:51
2
EF Pro Cycling
3
Israel Start-Up Nation
4
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
5
Team Ineos
6
Ecuador
7
Orgullo Paisa
8
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
9
Vini Zabu' KTM
10
Colombia Andina
11
Efapel
12
UAE Team Emirates
13
EPM-Scott
14
Canel's Pro Cycling
15
Movistar Team
16
Bardiani CSF Faizane'
17
Team Illuminate
18
Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
19
Team Medellin
20
Venezueal
21
Rally Cycling
22
Equipo Continental Supergiros
23
Amore e Vita-Prodir
24
Russia
0:39:42
25
Team Novo Nordisk
1:02:03
26
Brazil
1:07:03
Overall Classifications
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
7:27:10
2
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
3
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
4
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
5
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
0:00:40
6
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:00:45
7
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
8
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
0:00:46
9
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
10
Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
11
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
12
Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
0:00:57
13
Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
0:00:59
14
Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
15
Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
16
Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
0:01:00
17
Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
18
Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
19
Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
20
Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
21
German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
22
Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
23
Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
24
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
0:01:02
25
Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
26
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
27
Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
28
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
0:01:13
29
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:01:15
30
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
0:01:16
31
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
32
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:01:21
33
Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
34
Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
0:01:22
35
Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
36
Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
37
Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
0:01:23
38
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
0:01:31
39
Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:01:32
40
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
41
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
42
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
43
Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
0:01:33
44
Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
45
Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
46
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
0:01:34
47
Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48
Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
49
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
0:01:40
50
Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
0:01:42
51
Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
52
Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
53
Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
0:01:47
54
Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
55
Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
56
Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
57
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
58
Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
0:01:51
59
Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
0:01:57
60
Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
61
Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:02:00
62
Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
0:02:02
63
Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
64
Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
65
Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
66
Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
67
Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
0:02:08
68
Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
69
Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
70
Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
0:02:09
71
Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
0:02:13
72
Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
73
Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
0:02:17
74
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
75
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:02:18
76
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
77
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
78
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:02:19
79
Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
80
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
81
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:22
82
Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
0:02:24
83
Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
0:02:26
84
Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
85
Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
86
Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
87
Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
0:02:29
88
Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
89
Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
90
Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
91
Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
0:02:30
92
Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
0:02:43
93
César Fonte (Por) Efapel
0:02:44
94
Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
0:02:45
95
Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
96
Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
97
Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
0:02:48
98
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
0:03:14
99
Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:03:31
100
Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
0:03:37
101
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
0:03:45
102
Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
0:03:48
103
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
0:04:03
104
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
0:04:07
105
Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
0:04:26
106
Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
0:04:30
107
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
0:04:45
108
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:04:57
109
Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
0:04:58
110
Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:04:59
111
Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
0:05:07
112
Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
0:05:33
113
Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
0:05:44
114
Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
0:06:17
115
Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:06:50
116
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
0:09:42
117
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
0:10:59
118
Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
0:11:27
119
Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
0:12:32
120
Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
0:19:32
121
Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
0:20:28
122
Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
0:21:23
123
Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia
0:24:32
124
Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
125
Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
126
Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:24:39
127
Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:24:40
128
Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
129
Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
0:24:50
130
Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
0:25:01
131
Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil
132
Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
0:25:24
133
Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
0:25:28
134
David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
135
Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
136
Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
0:25:44
137
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
0:26:01
138
Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela
0:26:09
139
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:26:42
140
António Carvalho (Por) Efapel
0:27:19
141
Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
0:27:23
142
Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
0:27:58
143
Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:28:52
144
Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
0:31:35
145
James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:32:59
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
30
2
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
22
3
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
19
4
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
15
5
Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
12
6
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
10
7
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
9
8
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
6
9
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
6
10
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
5
11
Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
5
12
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
4
13
Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
4
14
Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
4
15
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
3
16
Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
3
17
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3
18
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
3
19
Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
3
20
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
2
21
Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
1
22
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
9
2
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
6
3
Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
4
4
Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
3
5
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3
6
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
3
7
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
2
8
Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
1
9
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
1
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
EF Pro Cycling
21:45:28
2
Deceuninck-Quick-Step
0:00:45
3
Team Ineos
0:00:46
4
Rally Cycling
0:00:59
5
EPM-Scott
0:01:00
6
UAE Team Emirates
7
Movistar Team
0:01:02
8
Israel Start-Up Nation
0:01:21
9
Team Medellin
0:01:22
10
Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
0:01:32
11
Colombia Andina
0:01:33
12
Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
0:01:34
13
Team Illuminate
0:01:42
14
Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
0:01:47
15
Efapel
0:01:57
16
Orgullo Paisa
0:02:02
17
Equipo Continental Supergiros
0:02:08
18
Ecuador
0:02:13
19
Vini Zabu' KTM
0:02:18
20
Bardiani CSF Faizane'
0:02:19
21
Venezueal
0:02:26
22
Canel's Pro Cycling
0:02:29
23
Amore e Vita-Prodir
0:02:45
24
Russia
0:41:54
25
Team Novo Nordisk
1:05:10
26
Brazil
1:09:43