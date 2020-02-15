Tour Colombia 2.1: Molano secures third stage win in Zipaquirá

Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Estaban Chaves at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Egan Bernal at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Julian Alaphilippe at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Richard Carapaz at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) secured his third stage win at the Tour Colombia 2.1, sprinting to the stage 5 victory in Zipaquirá. The Colombian came around compatriot Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and passed him right at the finish line, with Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) finishing third.

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead ahead of the final stage on Sunday. His teammates Daniel Martinez trails by 12 seconds and Caicedo by 14 seconds in the overall classification.

The highly technical finish was super fast and slightly downhill, but all the riders made it though the technical final two kilometres before Molano surged past Hodeg, similar to the way he won stage 2 in Duitama on Wednesday.

Colombians swept the top three spots, followed by Americans Travis McCabe (Israel Start-Up Nation) in fourth and Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) in fifth.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 at Tour Colombia 2.1 was a hilly 180.5km ride from Paipa to Zipaquirá. The stage featured three intermediate sprints at 38km, 103.8km and 138.8km. Three KOM hotspots were also up for grabs at 46.7km, 74km and 115.5km.

The finish in downtown Zipaquirá was highly technical, with a hard 90-plus degree right turn just before 1km to go, and then another inside 1km.

A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 34km into the day. In the move were mountains classification leader Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellín), Oscar Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott), Walter Pedraza (SuperGiros), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).

Guamá took maximum points at the first sprint, while Duarte claimed the top points at the first and second KOMs as the leaders' advantage grew to five minutes with 98km remaining.

Guamá claimed the second intermediate sprint at 103.8km ahead of Pellaud and Quiroz as the leaders’ advantage dropped to 3:20. Duarte pulled off the hatrick on the mountains classification, winning the third and final KOM at 115.5km with 65km remaining and taking the KOM jersey from Pellaud by the end of the day.

After a descent from the final KOM, the terrain leveled out for the remainder of the stage. With 55km remaining, the gap from the peloton to the leaders was back to 3:35 as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton.

Guamá took maximum points again at the final sprint with 41.7km remaining, and the gap was down to 1:40 with 40km to go. Deceuninck-QuickStep came forward with 30km to go, helped out by a rider from Israel Start-Up Nation, and the future for the escapees did not look very bright.

The breakaway started to splinter, with riders sensing the imminent catch and sitting up, but a handful continued to press the pace and keep their hopes alive. UAE Team Emirates came forward to finish the job off, however, and any hopes for the breakaway's success were quashed when the bunch made contact with 16km remaining.

Results





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:06:00 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 8 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 9 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 11 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 13 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 14 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 17 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 19 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 21 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 22 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 23 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 24 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 25 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 26 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 27 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 28 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 29 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 30 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 31 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 32 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 33 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 34 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 35 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 36 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 37 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 38 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 39 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 40 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 41 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 43 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 44 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 45 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 46 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 47 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 48 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 49 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 50 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 51 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 52 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 53 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 54 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 55 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 56 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 57 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 58 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 59 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 60 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 61 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 62 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 63 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 64 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 65 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 66 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 67 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 68 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:19 70 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 71 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 72 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 73 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 74 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 75 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 76 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 77 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 78 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 79 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 80 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 81 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 83 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 84 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 85 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 86 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 87 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 88 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 89 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 90 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 91 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 92 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 93 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 94 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 95 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 96 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 97 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 99 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 100 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 101 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 102 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 103 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 104 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 105 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 106 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 107 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 108 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 109 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 110 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 111 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 112 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:37 113 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 114 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:00:41 115 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:00:48 116 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:00:55 117 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 118 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 119 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 120 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 121 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 122 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:02:04 123 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:28 124 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 125 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 126 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:03:12 127 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 128 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 129 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 130 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:18 131 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:50 132 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:53 133 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:16:01 134 Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:16:03 135 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:16:08 136 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:21:30 DNF Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation DNF Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil DNF Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil DNF Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela DNS António Carvalho (Por) Efapel DNS Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 3 2 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 2 3 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 3 2 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 2 3 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 3 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 3 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 3 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 15 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 4 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 9 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 7 7 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 6 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 5 9 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 11 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 12 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 2 13 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 2 15 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Israel Start-Up Nation 12:18:00 2 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 3 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 4 EF Pro Cycling 5 UAE Team Emirates 6 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 Team Ineos 8 Colombia Andina 9 EPM-Scott 10 Movistar Team 11 Team Illuminate 12 Canel's Pro Cycling 13 Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 14 Ecuador 15 Team Medellin 16 Rally Cycling 0:00:19 17 Vini Zabu' KTM 18 Orgullo Paisa 19 Efapel 20 Amore e Vita-Prodir 21 Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:00:38 22 Venezueal 23 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 24 Russia 0:00:57 25 Team Novo Nordisk





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15:31:47 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:50 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:00:58 6 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:14 7 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:28 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31 10 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:44 13 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:46 14 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:01:47 15 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:50 16 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 17 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:55 19 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:01 20 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:08 21 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:11 22 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 23 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:16 24 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:02:21 25 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:24 26 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:27 27 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:33 28 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:02:38 29 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 30 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:39 31 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:40 32 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:42 33 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:51 34 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:52 35 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 36 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:54 37 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 38 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:02:57 39 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 40 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 41 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:03:02 42 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:03:06 43 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:07 44 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:17 45 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:18 46 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:03:22 47 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:25 48 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:32 49 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:33 50 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:03:44 51 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:03:48 52 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:03:51 53 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:05 54 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:04:07 55 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:10 56 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 57 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:04:13 58 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:04:16 59 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:04:24 60 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:04:36 61 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:04:52 62 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:05:19 63 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:05:21 64 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:05:27 65 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:05:30 66 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:32 67 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:46 68 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:05:53 69 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:05:55 70 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:05:56 71 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:57 72 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:06:16 73 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:06:21 74 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:24 75 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:06:43 76 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:07:02 77 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:07:06 78 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:09 79 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:11 80 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:12 81 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:21 82 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 83 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 0:07:29 84 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:33 85 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:39 86 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:41 87 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:07:44 88 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:07:47 89 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:49 90 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 91 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:07:51 92 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:54 93 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:00 94 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:09 95 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:37 96 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:08:45 97 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:08:51 98 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:08:55 99 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:01 100 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:09:16 101 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:10 102 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:10:35 103 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:10:47 104 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:51 105 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:00 106 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:56 107 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:58 108 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:12:04 109 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:12:14 110 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:12:26 111 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:12:31 112 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:12:41 113 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:13:23 114 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:13:30 115 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:58 116 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:14:13 117 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:16 118 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:16:33 119 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:23:30 120 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:01 121 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:26:07 122 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:34 123 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:27:11 124 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:28:29 125 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:25 126 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 127 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:29:35 128 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:33:25 129 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:34:09 130 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:34:31 131 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:37 132 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:40 133 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:46:42 134 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:50:16 135 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:52:38 136 Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:59:54





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 5 2 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2 5 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 2 6 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1 7 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 13 2 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 3 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 5 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 6 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 7 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 8 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 2 9 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 2 10 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 11 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 12 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2 13 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 14 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 15 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1 16 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1





Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 34 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 23 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 14 7 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 13 8 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 12 9 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 12 10 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 12 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 12 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 13 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 14 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 15 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7 16 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 17 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7 18 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 19 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 6 20 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 21 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 22 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 23 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4 24 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 4 25 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 26 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 3 27 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 28 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 3 29 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 2 30 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 2 31 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 32 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 2 33 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2 34 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 35 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 36 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 37 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 38 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1 39 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1



