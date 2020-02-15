Tour Colombia 2.1: Molano secures third stage win in Zipaquirá
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) secured his third stage win at the Tour Colombia 2.1, sprinting to the stage 5 victory in Zipaquirá. The Colombian came around compatriot Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and passed him right at the finish line, with Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) finishing third.
Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead ahead of the final stage on Sunday. His teammates Daniel Martinez trails by 12 seconds and Caicedo by 14 seconds in the overall classification.
The highly technical finish was super fast and slightly downhill, but all the riders made it though the technical final two kilometres before Molano surged past Hodeg, similar to the way he won stage 2 in Duitama on Wednesday.
Colombians swept the top three spots, followed by Americans Travis McCabe (Israel Start-Up Nation) in fourth and Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) in fifth.
How it unfolded
Stage 5 at Tour Colombia 2.1 was a hilly 180.5km ride from Paipa to Zipaquirá. The stage featured three intermediate sprints at 38km, 103.8km and 138.8km. Three KOM hotspots were also up for grabs at 46.7km, 74km and 115.5km.
The finish in downtown Zipaquirá was highly technical, with a hard 90-plus degree right turn just before 1km to go, and then another inside 1km.
A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 34km into the day. In the move were mountains classification leader Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellín), Oscar Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott), Walter Pedraza (SuperGiros), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).
Guamá took maximum points at the first sprint, while Duarte claimed the top points at the first and second KOMs as the leaders' advantage grew to five minutes with 98km remaining.
Guamá claimed the second intermediate sprint at 103.8km ahead of Pellaud and Quiroz as the leaders’ advantage dropped to 3:20. Duarte pulled off the hatrick on the mountains classification, winning the third and final KOM at 115.5km with 65km remaining and taking the KOM jersey from Pellaud by the end of the day.
After a descent from the final KOM, the terrain leveled out for the remainder of the stage. With 55km remaining, the gap from the peloton to the leaders was back to 3:35 as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton.
Guamá took maximum points again at the final sprint with 41.7km remaining, and the gap was down to 1:40 with 40km to go. Deceuninck-QuickStep came forward with 30km to go, helped out by a rider from Israel Start-Up Nation, and the future for the escapees did not look very bright.
The breakaway started to splinter, with riders sensing the imminent catch and sitting up, but a handful continued to press the pace and keep their hopes alive. UAE Team Emirates came forward to finish the job off, however, and any hopes for the breakaway's success were quashed when the bunch made contact with 16km remaining.
Results
Pos.
Rider Name (Country) Team
Result
1
Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
4:06:00
2
Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
3
Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4
Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
5
Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
6
Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
7
Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
8
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
9
Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
10
Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
11
Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
12
Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
13
Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
14
Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
15
Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
16
Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
17
Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
18
Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
19
Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
20
Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
21
Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
22
Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
23
Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
24
Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
25
Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
26
Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
27
Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
28
Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
29
Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
30
Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
31
Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
32
Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
33
Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
34
Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
35
Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
36
Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
37
Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
38
Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
39
Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
40
Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
41
Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
42
Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
43
Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
44
Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
45
Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
46
Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
47
Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
48
Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
49
Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
50
Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
51
Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
52
Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
53
Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
54
Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
55
Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
56
Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
57
Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
58
Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
59
Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
60
Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
61
Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
62
Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
63
Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
64
Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
65
Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
66
Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
67
Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
68
Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
69
Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
0:00:19
70
Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
71
Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
72
Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
73
Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
74
Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
75
German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
76
Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
77
Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
78
Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
79
Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
80
Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
81
Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
82
Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
83
Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
84
Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
85
Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
86
César Fonte (Por) Efapel
87
Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
88
Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
89
Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
90
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
91
Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
92
Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
93
Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
94
Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
95
Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
96
Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
97
David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
98
Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
99
Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
100
Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
101
Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
102
Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
103
Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
104
Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
105
Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
106
Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
107
Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
108
Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
109
Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
110
Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
111
Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
112
Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
0:00:37
113
Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
114
Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
0:00:41
115
Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
0:00:48
116
Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:00:55
117
Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
118
Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
119
Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
120
Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
121
Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
122
Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
0:02:04
123
Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
0:02:28
124
Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
125
Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
126
Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
0:03:12
127
Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
128
Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
129
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
130
Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
0:03:18
131
Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
0:03:50
132
Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
0:07:53
133
James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
0:16:01
134
Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
0:16:03
135
Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
0:16:08
136
Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
0:21:30
DNF
Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
DNF
Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
DNF
Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
DNF
Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela
DNS
António Carvalho (Por) Efapel
DNS
Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
