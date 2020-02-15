Tour Colombia 2.1: Molano secures third stage win in Zipaquirá

Cyclingnews
Cycling News
Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 1 of 6

Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Image 2 of 6

Estaban Chaves at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Estaban Chaves at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 3 of 6

Egan Bernal at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Egan Bernal at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 4 of 6

Julian Alaphilippe at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Julian Alaphilippe at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 5 of 6

Richard Carapaz at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Richard Carapaz at stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 6 of 6

Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1
Juan Sebastian Molano wins stage 5 of the Tour Colombia 2.1

Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) secured his third stage win at the Tour Colombia 2.1, sprinting to the stage 5 victory in Zipaquirá. The Colombian came around compatriot Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and passed him right at the finish line, with Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) finishing third.

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead ahead of the final stage on Sunday. His teammates Daniel Martinez trails by 12 seconds and Caicedo by 14 seconds in the overall classification.

The highly technical finish was super fast and slightly downhill, but all the riders made it though the technical final two kilometres before Molano surged past Hodeg, similar to the way he won stage 2 in Duitama on Wednesday.

Colombians swept the top three spots, followed by Americans Travis McCabe (Israel Start-Up Nation) in fourth and Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling) in fifth.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 at Tour Colombia 2.1 was a hilly 180.5km ride from Paipa to Zipaquirá. The stage featured three intermediate sprints at 38km, 103.8km and 138.8km. Three KOM hotspots were also up for grabs at 46.7km, 74km and 115.5km.

The finish in downtown Zipaquirá was highly technical, with a hard 90-plus degree right turn just before 1km to go, and then another inside 1km. 

A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 34km into the day. In the move were mountains classification leader Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellín), Oscar Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott), Walter Pedraza (SuperGiros), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).

Guamá took maximum points at the first sprint, while Duarte claimed the top points at the first and second KOMs as the leaders' advantage grew to five minutes with 98km remaining.

Guamá claimed the second intermediate sprint at 103.8km ahead of Pellaud and Quiroz as the leaders’ advantage dropped to 3:20. Duarte pulled off the hatrick on the mountains classification, winning the third and final  KOM at 115.5km with 65km remaining and taking the KOM jersey from Pellaud by the end of the day.

After a descent from the final KOM, the terrain leveled out for the remainder of the stage. With 55km remaining, the gap from the peloton to the leaders was back to 3:35 as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton.

Guamá took maximum points again at the final sprint with 41.7km remaining, and the gap was down to 1:40 with 40km to go. Deceuninck-QuickStep came forward with 30km to go, helped out by a rider from Israel Start-Up Nation, and the future for the escapees did not look very bright.

The breakaway started to splinter, with riders sensing the imminent catch and sitting up, but a handful continued to press the pace and keep their hopes alive. UAE Team Emirates came forward to finish the job off, however, and any hopes for the breakaway's success were quashed when the bunch made contact with 16km remaining.

Results


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

4:06:00

2

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

3

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

4

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

5

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

6

Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

7

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

8

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

9

Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

10

Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott

11

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

12

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

13

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

14

Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM

15

Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling

16

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling

17

Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

18

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

19

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

20

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

21

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling

22

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team

23

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina

24

Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

25

Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team

26

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

27

Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

28

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates

29

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

30

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

31

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

32

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

33

Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

34

Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

35

Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation

36

Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa

37

Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate

38

Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador

39

Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin

40

Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

41

Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

42

Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling

43

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

44

Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

45

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

46

Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate

47

Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team

48

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

49

Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

50

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

51

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

52

Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela

53

Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

54

Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador

55

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos

56

Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling

57

Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

58

Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

59

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

60

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

61

Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate

62

Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

63

Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

64

Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel

65

Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin

66

Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott

67

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

68

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

69

Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling

0:00:19

70

Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott

71

Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

72

Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia

73

Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates

74

Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia

75

German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott

76

Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia

77

Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina

78

Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

79

Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela

80

Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk

81

Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk

82

Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador

83

Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

84

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

85

Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

86

César Fonte (Por) Efapel

87

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

88

Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir

89

Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling

90

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

91

Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa

92

Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

93

Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling

94

Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa

95

Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina

96

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

97

David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk

98

Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela

99

Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

100

Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

101

Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates

102

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

103

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

104

Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela

105

Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

106

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

107

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

108

Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela

109

Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel

110

Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

111

Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

112

Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:00:37

113

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

114

Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate

0:00:41

115

Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia

0:00:48

116

Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:00:55

117

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

118

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team

119

Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

120

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep

121

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos

122

Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel

0:02:04

123

Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:02:28

124

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

125

Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

126

Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin

0:03:12

127

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

128

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

129

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

130

Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling

0:03:18

131

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team

0:03:50

132

Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk

0:07:53

133

James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:16:01

134

Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

0:16:03

135

Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:16:08

136

Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil

0:21:30

DNF

Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation

DNF

Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil

DNF

Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil

DNF

Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela

DNS

António Carvalho (Por) Efapel

DNS

Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

3

2

Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin

2

3

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

3

2

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

2

3

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

3

2

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

2

3

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

3

2

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

2

3

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

15

2

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

12

3

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

10

4

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

9

5

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

8

6

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

7

7

Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

6

8

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

5

9

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

4

10

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

4

11

Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

3

12

Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott

2

13

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

2

14

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

2

15

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Israel Start-Up Nation

12:18:00

2

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

3

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

4

EF Pro Cycling

5

UAE Team Emirates

6

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

7

Team Ineos

8

Colombia Andina

9

EPM-Scott

10

Movistar Team

11

Team Illuminate

12

Canel's Pro Cycling

13

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

14

Ecuador

15

Team Medellin

16

Rally Cycling

0:00:19

17

Vini Zabu' KTM

18

Orgullo Paisa

19

Efapel

20

Amore e Vita-Prodir

21

Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:00:38

22

Venezueal

23

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

24

Russia

0:00:57

25

Team Novo Nordisk


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

15:31:47

2

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:12

3

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling

0:00:14

4

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

0:00:50

5

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

0:00:58

6

Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott

0:01:14

7

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

0:01:28

8

Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling

0:01:30

9

Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates

0:01:31

10

Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott

11

Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

12

Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:01:44

13

Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:01:46

14

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:01:47

15

Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott

0:01:50

16

Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates

17

Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team

0:01:51

18

Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:01:55

19

Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:02:01

20

Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:02:08

21

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:02:11

22

Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

23

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:16

24

Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate

0:02:21

25

German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott

0:02:24

26

Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin

0:02:27

27

Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:02:33

28

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:02:38

29

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

30

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

0:02:39

31

Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling

0:02:40

32

Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:02:42

33

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

0:02:51

34

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:02:52

35

Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa

36

Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates

0:02:54

37

Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate

38

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:02:57

39

Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina

40

Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

41

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

0:03:02

42

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:03:06

43

Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:03:07

44

Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

0:03:17

45

Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador

0:03:18

46

Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel

0:03:22

47

Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador

0:03:25

48

Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:03:32

49

Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:03:33

50

Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela

0:03:44

51

Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela

0:03:48

52

Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:03:51

53

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

0:04:05

54

Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

0:04:07

55

Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:04:10

56

Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

57

Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:04:13

58

Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:04:16

59

Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:04:24

60

Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos

0:04:36

61

Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel

0:04:52

62

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

0:05:19

63

Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela

0:05:21

64

Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:05:27

65

Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos

0:05:30

66

Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate

0:05:32

67

Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team

0:05:46

68

Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:05:53

69

Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel

0:05:55

70

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:05:56

71

Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:05:57

72

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

0:06:16

73

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

0:06:21

74

Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:06:24

75

Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela

0:06:43

76

Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:07:02

77

Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:07:06

78

Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:07:09

79

Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:07:11

80

Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling

0:07:12

81

Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:07:21

82

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

83

Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin

0:07:29

84

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:07:33

85

Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team

0:07:39

86

Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:07:41

87

Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team

0:07:44

88

César Fonte (Por) Efapel

0:07:47

89

Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:07:49

90

Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

91

Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:07:51

92

Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa

0:07:54

93

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

0:08:00

94

Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:08:09

95

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

0:08:37

96

Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel

0:08:45

97

Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir

0:08:51

98

Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia

0:08:55

99

Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates

0:09:01

100

Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador

0:09:16

101

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:10:10

102

Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir

0:10:35

103

Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:10:47

104

Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:10:51

105

Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling

0:11:00

106

Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:11:56

107

Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team

0:11:58

108

Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela

0:12:04

109

Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:12:14

110

Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin

0:12:26

111

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:12:31

112

Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling

0:12:41

113

Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:13:23

114

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

0:13:30

115

Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team

0:13:58

116

Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina

0:14:13

117

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

0:14:16

118

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:16:33

119

Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling

0:23:30

120

Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:26:01

121

Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia

0:26:07

122

Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk

0:26:34

123

Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate

0:27:11

124

Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia

0:28:29

125

Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk

0:29:25

126

David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk

127

Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia

0:29:35

128

Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:33:25

129

Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:34:09

130

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:34:31

131

Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:37:37

132

Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk

0:42:40

133

Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

0:46:42

134

Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil

0:50:16

135

James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM

0:52:38

136

Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk

0:59:54


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin

5

2

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

4

3

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

3

4

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

2

5

Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin

2

6

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

1

7

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

13

2

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

9

3

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

7

4

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

7

5

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

6

6

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

3

7

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

3

8

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

2

9

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

2

10

Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

2

11

Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin

2

12

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

2

13

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

1

14

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

1

15

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

1

16

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates

45

2

Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep

34

3

Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

25

4

Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation

23

5

Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

15

6

Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos

14

7

Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador

13

8

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

12

9

Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina

12

10

Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling

12

11

Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation

12

12

Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep

10

13

Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin

9

14

Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling

8

15

Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

7

16

Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

7

17

Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate

7

18

Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin

6

19

Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling

6

20

Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM

6

21

Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

5

22

Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep

5

23

Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling

4

24

Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate

4

25

Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott

3

26

Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina

3

27

Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

3

28

Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

3

29

Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott

2

30

Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott

2

31

Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

2

32

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott

2

33

Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros

2

34

Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

2

35

Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin

2

36

Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador

1

37

Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM

1

38

Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

1

39

Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

1


Pos.

Rider Name (Country) Team

Result

1

EF Pro Cycling

45:59:55

2

EPM-Scott

0:01:40

3

UAE Team Emirates

0:01:57

4

Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas

0:02:56

5

Team Ineos

0:03:08

6

Colombia Andina

0:03:21

7

Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec

0:03:23

8

Israel Start-Up Nation

0:03:29

9

Deceuninck-Quick-Step

0:03:35

10

Team Illuminate

0:04:19

11

Ecuador

0:04:20

12

Rally Cycling

0:04:21

13

Orgullo Paisa

0:04:26

14

Equipo Continental Supergiros

0:05:52

15

Team Medellin

0:06:51

16

Canel's Pro Cycling

0:07:13

17

Venezueal

0:07:25

18

Uno-X Norwegian Development Team

0:08:24

19

Efapel

0:08:59

20

Vini Zabu' KTM

0:10:39

21

Movistar Team

0:11:22

22

Bardiani CSF Faizane'

0:15:15

23

Amore e Vita-Prodir

0:17:27

24

Russia

0:54:15

What to Read Next