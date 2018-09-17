Tour Championship 2018 odds: The biggest favorites—and underdogs—including bets to finish in the top 5 and top 10 at East Lake

The last event of the 2017-'18 PGA Tour schedule is officially upon us, so it's time for Tour Championship picks to fly in for the elite, 30-person field, capping off a fantastic season. Since major season kicked off with the thrilling Sunday at the Masters, Brooks Koepka taking home two majors despite rules controversies and rain delays, and Francesco Molinari outdueling a strong field at Carnoustie—there hasn't been much let up to 2018.

What kind of encore is in store to cap off this year? Will someone run away with the Tour Championship like Webb Simpson ran away with the Players, or Molinari did at the Quicken Loans? Or will it be a thrilling finish, like Rory McIlroy's walk-off hole-out in 2016? Can Tiger Woods get his elusive first victory since 2013 in this shorter field? And in a season where the best in the world recorded multiple wins, will one of them add to their impressive 2018 resume?

Here's how Vegas oddsmakers slates the action at East Lake:

Tour Championship 2018 Odds to Win (all odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook):

Dustin Johnson 7-to-1 (bet $10 to win $70)

Justin Rose 8-1 (bet $10 to win $80)

Rory McIlroy 9-1 (bet $10 to win $90)

Justin Thomas 11-1 (bet $10 to win $110)

Brooks Koepka 12-1 (bet $10 to win $120)

Tiger Woods 14-1 (bet $10 to win $140)

Rickie Fowler 14-1 (bet $10 to win $140)

Jason Day 20-1 (bet $10 to win $200)

Bryson DeChambeau 20-1 (bet $10 to win $200)

Tony Finau 20-1 (bet $10 to win $200)

Hideki Matsuyama 20-1 (bet $10 to win $200)

Jon Rahm 22-1 (bet $10 to win $220)

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1 (bet $10 to win $250)

Francesco Molinari 25-1 (bet $10 to win $250)

Webb Simpson 25-1 (bet $10 to win $250)

Billy Horschel 28-1 (bet $10 to win $280)

Patrick Cantlay 33-1 (bet $10 to win $330)

Paul Casey 33-1 (bet $10 to win $330)

Patrick Reed 33-1 (bet $10 to win $330)

Xander Schauffele 33-1 (bet $10 to win $330)

Bubba Watson 40-1 (bet $10 to win $400)

Keegan Bradley 50-1 (bet $10 to win $500)

Marc Leishman 50-1 (bet $10 to win $500)

Phil Mickelson 50-1 (bet $10 to win $500)

Gary Woodland 50-1 (bet $10 to win $500)

Cameron Smith 66-1 (bet $10 to win $660)

Kyle Stanley 66-1 (bet $10 to win $660)

Aaron Wise 66-1 (bet $10 to win $660)

Kevin Na 80-1 (bet $10 to win $800)

Patton Kizzire 250-1 (bet $10 to win $2500)

Tour Championship Picks: Odds to Finish in the Top 5, Top 10 and Top 20:

Dustin Johnson: Top 5: +138 (bet $100 to win $138). Top 10: -190 (bet $190 to win $100). Top 20: -1000 (bet $100 to win $10)

Justin Rose: Top 5: (+188). Top 10: -150. Top 20: -910

Rory McIlroy: Top 5: (+200). Top 10: -125. Top 20: -715

Brooks Koepka: Top 5: (+200). Top 10: -125. Top 20: -670

Justin Thomas: Top 5: (+225). Top 10: +100. Top 20: -560

Tiger Woods: Top 5: (+275). Top 10: +110. Top 20: -400

Rickie Fowler: Top 5: (+275). Top 10: +100. Top 20: -500

Jason Day: Top 5: (+350). Top 10: +138. Top 20: -400

Bryson DeChambeau: Top 5: (+400). Top 10: +150. Top 20: -305

Tony Finau: Top 5: (+400). Top 10: +150. Top 20: -305

Hideki Matsuyama: Top 5: (+400). Top 10: +150. Top 20: -305

Jon Rahm: Top 5: (+400). Top 10: +162. Top 20: -305

Tommy Fleetwood: Top 5: (+450). Top 10: +188. Top 20: -305

Francesco Molinari: Top 5: (+450). Top 10: +188. Top 20: -305

Webb Simpson: Top 5: (+450). Top 10: +175. Top 20: -305

Billy Horschel: Top 5: (+500). Top 10: +200. Top 20: -250

Patrick Cantlay: Top 5: (+500). Top 10: +200. Top 20: -250

Paul Casey: Top 5: (+500). Top 10: +200. Top 20: -250

Patrick Reed: Top 5: (+500). Top 10: +200. Top 20: -250

Xander Schauffele: Top 5: (+500). Top 10: +200. Top 20: -250

Bubba Watson: Top 5: (+650). Top 10: +250. Top 20: -200

Keegan Bradley: Top 5: (+900). Top 10: +333. Top 20: -137

Marc Leishman: Top 5: (+750). Top 10: +275. Top 20: -177

Phil Mickelson: Top 5: (+750). Top 10: +300. Top 20: -150

Gary Woodland: Top 5: (+700). Top 10: +275. Top 20: -177

Cameron Smith: Top 5: (+900). Top 10: +350. Top 20: -137

Kyle Stanley: Top 5: (+900). Top 10: +350. Top 20: -137

Aaron Wise: Top 5: (+1000). Top 10: +350. Top 20: -137

Kevin Na: Top 5: (+1200). Top 10: +450. Top 20: -110

Patton Kizzire: Top 5: (+3300). Top 10: +1200. Top 20: +230

Tour Championship Picks: First-Round Leader Odds:

Dustin Johnson 10-to-1 (bet $10 to win $100)

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Justin Rose: 14-1

Justin Thomas: 14-1

Tiger Woods: 16-1

Jason Day: 18-1

Jon Rahm: 18-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 20-1

Tony Finau: 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 20-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 20-1

Webb Simpson: 20-1

Billy Horschel: 22-1

Francesco Molinari: 22-1

Patrick Cantlay: 25-1

Paul Casey: 25-1

Patrick Reed: 25-1

Xander Schauffele: 25-1

Phil Mickelson: 28-1

Bubba Watson: 28-1

Gary Woodland: 28-1

Keegan Bradley: 33-1

Marc Leishman: 33-1

Kyle Stanley: 33-1

Aaron Wise: 33-1

Kevin Na: 40-1

Cameron Smith: 40-1

Patton Kizzire: 80-1

