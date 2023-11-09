Toulouse v Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp’s team can qualify for the knockouts with a win in France
Van Dijk is ill.
A win for Liverpool in Toulouse would guarantee their place in the knock-out stages of the Europa League with a 100% record in Group E so far. Importantly, it would also allow Jurgen Klopp to rest a number of key players for what will become a rather unforgiving schedule, in all competitions after the international break. Starting with the Premier League fixture at Manchester City on 25 November, Liverpool have nine games in less than a month.
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are aiming to seal a spot in the Europa League knockout stages
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's Europa League game against Toulouse on Thursday. Klopp confirmed that Virgil van Dijk is unavailable though illness, while Ryan Gravenberch will miss out with a "niggle" in his knee and Curtis Jones similarly through a "low-grade" hamstring issue.
