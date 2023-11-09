Toulouse v Liverpool

The Canadian Press

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad scored three times in the first 21 minutes to defeat Benfica 3-1 and reach the Champions League round of 16 for the second time in its history on Wednesday. Sociedad secured a spot in the next stage after Inter Milan won 1-0 at Salzburg in the other Group D match. The Spanish club had advanced to the last 16 in its debut in Europe’s top club competition in 2003-04. Benfica, the two-time European champion that had reached the quarterfinals the last two se