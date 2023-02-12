Jonathan David scores twice as Lille climbs to 5th

·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — Canada striker Jonathan David scored twice to send Lille up to fifth place in the French league with a 2-0 win over struggling Strasbourg on Sunday.

David converted a penalty in the 23rd minute before flicking home a rebound in the 28th to raise his tally to 14 league goals this season.

“Jonathan is a very smart player. I think he’s very strong today when he runs into space,” Lille coach Paulo Fonseca said. “But I think that he can improve his game in the box. Make quick decisions, choose simple solutions.”

Lille won the league in 2021 but only finished 10th last season.

Toulouse proved lethal in transition to stun Rennes 3-1. Rennes has now lost three of its last four league games to slip to sixth place while Toulouse moved into the middle of the table.

Toulouse opened the scoring on a counterattack in the 27th when Rafael Ratao converted a rebound. A minute later, Morocco winger Zakaria Aboukhlal capitalized on a turnover by Arthur Theate to double the lead. Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga made it 3-0 with a first-time effort in the 37th to notch his eighth league goal.

Rennes scored a consolation goal in the 55th when Toulouse center back Anthony Rouault turned a cross from Jeremy Doku into his own net.

“I think we lacked focus, commitment and aggressiveness,” Rennes coach Bruno Genesio told the club’s website. “There’s certainly a mental aspect which is more difficult to explain.”

Reims thrashed Troyes 4-0 to move into ninth place. Zimbabwe midfielder Marshall Munetsi put Reims ahead in the 10th before setting up Myziane Maolida in the 44th. Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun made it 3-0 with a strike into the bottom corner in the 50th to consolidate his spot as the top scorer in the league by notching his 15th goal. Jens Cajuste sealed the win in the 82nd.

Montpellier benefited from the new manager bounce after appointing Michel der Zakarian as coach on Wednesday to move five points above the relegation zone. Der Zakarian led Montpellier to a 3-0 win over his former club Brest, which dismissed him last October.

Montpellier scored with an own-goal from Brest defender Christophe Herelle in the fourth minute, a penalty from Teji Savanier in the 17th and a half-volley from Elye Wahi in the 54th.

The last two teams in the league, Angers and Auxerre, drew 1-1. Teenage striker Matthis Abline equalized for Auxerre with a penalty in the 22nd but then hit the bar with another spot kick in the third minute of stoppage time.

The 23rd round ends later Sunday with Lyon vs. Lens, and Nantes vs. Lorient.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain had its lead atop the standings cut to five points after losing 3-1 at Monaco on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Grey County building plan to encourage accessory dwelling units

    Grey County is partnering with the University of Guelph to create new planning policy frameworks for additional residential units. Members of county council heard about the project at council’s meeting on Feb. 9. Additional residential units are legally established self-contained residential units that exist alongside a primary residence. They could be a basement, second-floor or garage apartment or a separate structure like a tiny home. The province has been pushing the creation of more additio

  • Curious Kids: How does DNA affect our fingerprints and eye colour?

    Fingerprints and DNA left at a crime scene are both excellent sources of evidence. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) has some influence on our fingertips, but what really makes fingerprints unique is the special folding pattern of tiny ridges on our skin. DNA fingerprinting, on the other hand, is another way of collecting evidence that enables investigators to narrow down the identity of an individual based on unique genetic patterns.

  • Metrolinx faces 2nd court delay in bid to cut down Osgoode Hall trees

    One day after an Ontario Superior Court Justice ruled Metrolinx could move ahead with plans to cut down trees at Osgoode Hall, the transit agency is facing yet another delay. Tree cutting was ordered paused again on Saturday by the Ontario Court of Appeal pending a Tuesday hearing initiated by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI), according to a Metrolinx spokesperson. Work originally began removing the trees on Feb. 4, however Metrolinx soon paused work pending a Feb. 5 court hearing i

  • Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Six days after earthquakes in Syria and Turkey killed tens of thousands, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension over a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster. Many in Turkey express frustration that rescue operations have proceeded painfully slowly, and that valuable time has been lost during the narrow window for finding people alive beneath the rubble. Others, particularly in the southern Hat

  • Young man snowboarding at Bromont ski resort dies

    A 26-year-old man died after snowboarding at the Bromont ski resort in the Eastern Townships Saturday evening, police confirmed. The Bromont police department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death and says it will release more information later today. The resort says the incident happened around 7 p.m. and involved a lamppost on the Edmonton trail. A message on the ski hill's Facebook page says that "it is with great sadness" that it is informing the public of what it called a

  • Dive deep into the Bay of Fundy without leaving home

    If you have ever wanted to see what lives under the dark waters of the Bay of Fundy — without the risk of unknown plant matter brushing against your legs — you're in luck. Dive Deeper, a virtual museum exhibit on the Passamaquoddy region of the Bay of Fundy launched this week. The website, presented by the Huntsman Marine Science Centre, lets you take a deep dive into the flora and fauna that live above and below the bay's depths from the comfort of home. Through a mix of the latest technologies

  • Syria quake aid held up by 'approval issues' with hardline group, says UN

    Earthquake aid from government-held parts of Syria into opposition-controlled territory has been held up by "approval issues" with one hardline group, a United Nations spokesperson said on Sunday. The hostilities that criss-cross Syria, shattered by nearly 12 years of conflict, are an added challenge for aid workers trying to reach the northern regions affected by Monday's earthquake, which killed at least 29,000 people in Turkey and Syria and flatted swathes of towns and cities. Of the 3,500 deaths so far reported in Syria the bulk occurred in the northwest, in territory largely held by Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

  • Penguins superstar Crosby picks up his first game misconduct

    There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.

  • Watch: Young fan's reaction goes viral when LeBron James sits next to her courtside

    A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.

  • Raptors post-deadline rumours: Kevin Durant wanted Nets to trade for Pascal Siakam

    Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

  • UFC 284 video: Justin Tafa floors Parker Porter with vicious knockout in just 66 seconds

    Justin Tafa has heavy hands and only needed 66 seconds to knock out his opponent on the main card of UFC 284.

  • Bo Bichette's new deal with Toronto Blue Jays includes big MVP bonus, says GM Atkins

    In locking up Bo Bichette to a three-year, $33.6-million contract, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins included escalators that could see the shortstop's new deal rocket to more than $40 million if he rises to MVP status. The Blue Jays and Bichette avoided salary arbitration earlier this week by agreeing to a package that will see Bichette earn base salaries of $2.85 million this year, $11 million in 2024 and $16.5 million in the final year of the deal. He also will pocket a $3.25-mill

  • Calgary's Stephen Ames wins PGA Tour Champions event in Morocco

    RABAT, Morocco — Calgary's Stephen Ames fired a final round 73 on Saturday to finish off a wire-to-wire victory at the Trophy Hassan II tournament in Morocco. Ames finished the three-round PGA Tour Champions event with a 9-under total of 210, five shots better than runner-up Mark Hensby of Australia. Ames, who burst from the gate with what would tie for the low round of the tournament in the first round — a 6-under 67 that included eight birdies — needed only 18 pars in the final round on the re

  • Real Madrid beats Al-Hilal 5-3 to win 8th Club World Cup

    RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Vinícius Júnior scored twice and assisted Karim Benzema to lead Real Madrid to its record-extending eighth Club World Cup title by beating Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal 5-3 in the final on Saturday. Federico Valverde added two more goals for the European champions in a final that turned into a shootout. Al-Hilal never led but showed it was no fluke that it upset Brazil's Flamengo to reach the decider in Morocco's capital. Vinícius has been the target of racist slurs in the Spanis

  • Wu Yibing 1st Chinese player in ATP final at Dallas Open

    Wu Yibing became the first Chinese player to reach an ATP Tour final, rallying for a three-set victory over top-seeded American Taylor Fritz in the Dallas Open on Saturday night. Wu will play John Isner, who also won after dropping the first set and advanced to the final of his hometown event with a victory over fellow American J.J. Wolf. Fritz had 20 aces to Wu’s six, but Wu capitalized on two of his four break chances.

  • Leeds vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Rashford and Garnacho strike late goals

    The teams face each other for the second time in a week as Leeds host Man Utd at Elland Road

  • Blue Jackets down 'outworked' Maple Leafs 4-3 to spoil Woll's home debut

    TORONTO — Joseph Woll waited a long time for his first home start with the Maple Leafs. The Blue Jackets spoiled the moment Saturday after Toronto inexplicably took its foot off the gas against the NHL's worst team. Kent Johnson scored the winner in the third period as last-place Columbus fought back from an early 2-0 deficit and responded after giving up a 3-2 lead to down the listless Leafs 4-3 and split a back-to-back. "Outworked, outplayed," Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said of his team's

  • UFC 284 weigh-in results: Both title fights set to lead pay-per-view, but two fighters heavy

    Check out UFC 284 weigh-in results, featuring Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett title fights.

  • Canadian ice dance duos in second and third at Four Continents figure skating

    Canadian national champions Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen's altered approach has seemed to pay dividends. The ice dance pairing (86.28 points) is second after Friday's rhythm dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen finished behind Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates (87.67), and ahead of fellow Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha (79.04). “We’ve really been focusing on changing our approach by having a little bit more

  • What Vegas odds say about Chiefs-Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. And why it’s new for KC

    This is a first in the Patrick Mahomes Era.