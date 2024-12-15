Toulouse embarrass Exeter and expose alarming gulf in class

Antoine Dupont was once again at the heart of everything good about a brilliant Toulouse side - AFP/Adrian Dennis

Exeter Chiefs 21 Toulouse 64

It was only a few years ago that Exeter Chiefs were ruling supreme as European Rugby’s elite side.

Amidst the chaos caused by Covid across the globe, it was quite the achievement for the Devonians to position themselves at such a seat of power.

Fast forward to present day and, sadly, it is an all too different tale for Rob Baxter’s side after they conceded a remarkable 10 tries and 64 points at home to supreme Toulouse.

Crumbs of comfort are few and far between with Exeter having lost all seven of their Premiership matches this season and now both their first two Champions Cup matches, too.

The loss of a glut of household names in the summer of 2023 was – according to Baxter himself – widely expected as the ramifications of contracts sorted amidst the pandemic finally came home to roost.

Forced to look closely at his squad, literally from the bottom up, Baxter has used these past two seasons to try and unearth a new collection of rugby gems at Sandy Park.

Unlike before, when those home-grown rookies coming through the ranks were able to look up to a wealth of wily and seasoned campaigners now the stocks have diminished to such an extent that on-field experience and leadership is scarce in its extreme.

It is a concern, there is no doubt about that, but Baxter remains steadfast in his belief that for his latest batch of youngsters to fully blossom, they must be allowed to grow in the heat of top-line battle.

The approach is certainly admirable but, when you come up against the best the continent has to offer, the gulf in class, experience and power is abundantly and alarmingly clear.

As so often is the case, Antoine Dupont was the catalyst for much of the French side’s attacking verve. However, there were equally impressive displays from Matthis Lebel and Pierre-Louis Barassi, both of whom bagged a brace of in the ten totalled come the end.

It was another ridiculously good performance from Antoine Dupont - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Julien Marchand, Thibault Flament, Theo Ntamack, Blair Kinghorn, Paul Graou and Dupont were also on the mark, whilst Thomas Ramos hammered over seven conversions to complete the rout.

The Chiefs had brief moments, a try double for winger Tommy Wyatt, plus a score for Josh Hodge, gave the locals something to cheer about, but they were rare highlights in a one-sided affair.

Tommy Wyatt was the standout player for Exeter Chiefs – he scored two tries and beat five defenders - PA/Steven Paston

“I don’t mind us playing these types of games, because you do have to learn,” said Baxter. “Playing against good teams should make you better. The important thing is that we do get better from today and we don’t go into our shells.

“When we were a team that built ourselves – and I don’t want to keep banging the same old drum – sometimes you have to take your licks, but it’s the experience you gain from it that prepares you for the next time. That’s where we are at the moment.”

Last season the Chiefs caught a number of sides cold with their fresh and inventive approach. European greats such as Toulon, Munster and Bath all had their noses blooded, as did the likes of Saracens and Sale Sharks in the early weeks of the Premiership.

However, by the end of the campaign, rivals had got wise to Exeter’s ‘new kids on the block’. This season, the surprise factor has diminished and so too have on-field results which have regressed.

Devon natives are more than a little bit twitchy at the moment, and this hammering will only add to those concerns.

Exeter are used to dreams coming true, having climbed the English pyramid to become European champions, but this season is rapidly turning into a nightmare.

Match details

Scoring Sequence: Dupont try (0-5), Ramos con (0-7), Marchand try (0-12), Ramos con (0-14), Lebel try (0-19), Ramos con (0-21), Wyatt try (5-21), Slade con (7-21), Flament try (7-26), Ramos con (7-28), Barassi try (7-33), Ramos con (7-35), Lebel try (7-40), Wyatt try (12-40), Slade con (14-40), Barassi try (14-45) Hodge try (19-45), Slade con (21-45), T Ntamack try (21-50), Ramos con (21-52), Kinghorn try (21-57), Ramos con (21-59), Graou try (21-64)

Exeter Chiefs: J Hodge; I Feyi-Waboso, B Hammersley (W Haydon-Wood 40), T Tua (Z Wimbush 64), T Wyatt; H Slade, S Townsend (W Becconsall 71); W Goodrick-Clarke (K Blose 40), D Frost (J Yeandle 59), E Painter (J Roots 40); R Tuima (D Jenkins 48), R Capstick; E Roots, J Vermeulen (c, G Fisilau 49), R Vintcent.

Tries: Wyatt (2), Hodge; Conversions: Slade (3)

Yellow Card: Townsend

Toulouse: T Ramos; J-C Mallia (B Kinghorn 51), P-L Barassi, S Chocobares, M Lebel; R Ntamack, A Dupont (c, M Castro-Ferreira 63); R Neti (D Ainu’u 54), J Marchand (G Cramont 54-62), D Aldegheri (J Merkler 48); T Flament, E Meafou (J Brennan 51); F Cros (T Ntamack 54), J Willis (P Graou 63), A Roumat.

Tries: Dupont, Marchand, Lebel (2), Flament, Barassi (2), Chocobares, Kinghorn, Graou; Conversions: Ramos (7)

Referee: A Brace

Attendance: 13,832

Henry Slade speaks to Premier Sports - ‘They showed their class tonight’

On facing Toulouse...

“They’re an unbelievable team. They have threats everywhere, it’s tough to win the ball.. they have quality players all over the park and they showed their class tonight.”

On Exeter’s form...

“Results-wise it hasn’t been good but if you look at the performances, there have been some close games, it’s not far away and [we’re not far away] from it clicking. We want to put it right. A result will go our way and that will breed confidence.”

Jack Willis speaks to Premier Sports

“We made incredible memories last year but we know we have a target on our backs and we have to keep going. We have to be better than we were last year [when we won the title].”

FULL-TIME: Exeter 21 Toulouse 64

And that is that. Toulouse ended the contest some time ago - they were brilliant as they ran in 10 tries. It’s early on but you’d be a brave person to bet against them title No.7 come next May.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 21 Toulouse 64

It’s try No.10 for the French side who have been all over the hosts for most of this match. The ball is flung wide right to Paul Graou who crosses unopposed. Exeter will be hoping the final whistle comes right this moment...the conversion is missed but that really doesn’t matter.

75 mins: Exeter 21 Toulouse 59

Blair Kinghorn looks to have score try No.10 in the right corner but a replay shows that the Scotland international loses control of the ball while flying through the air and touching it down.

Brittle back-line

The Chiefs may have replaced their experienced defensive coach Omar Mouniemne recently as part of a mid-season shake-up, but seasonal issues still remain when it comes to plugging their leaky back-line. The much-talked about blitz may have gone, but a naivety in defence remains clear as day and Toulouse have once again exposed it with Santiago Chocobares carving a hole through the home midfield, allowing Theo Ntamack to take them through the 50-point mark.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 21 Toulouse 59

I strongly suspect the hosts will want the full-time whistle to come right now. Toulouse have the freedom of Sandy Park as Blair Kinghorn is sent free on the right by Ramos, who then adds the two points. It’s all rather easy-peasy for the brilliant French side.

You score, we score...

It’s gone try mad here in Devon as these two European heavyweights go toe-to-toe with one another. Toulouse have come out punching again this half, landing two telling blows from Lebel and Barassi, but the Chiefs are simply refusing to throw in the towel, countering with two effective shots of their own from Wyatt and Josh Hodge.

63 mins: Exeter 21 Toulouse 52

There are a raft of changes, the most notable being that Dupont is replaced. Once again he has been at the heart of everything brilliant about Toulouse’s powerhouse of an attack.

This is doubtless how many a defender sees Dupont - in a blur - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 21 Toulouse 52

It’s the French side’s eighth try of the evening and it comes from Ntamack after a missed tackle from Wyatt. Any very, extremely vague hope the hosts had of coming back into this match is well and truly gone thanks to that score.

62 mins: Exeter 21 Toulouse 45

Toulouse, you sense, have just taken their foot off the gas and Exeter have done well his half, they’ll be looking for a fourth try to get the bonus point.

06:55 PM GMT

Dupont doing what he does best

The scrum-half draws in the man before... - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

...passing to Barassi who scores in the corner - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

TRY FOR EXETER!

Exeter 21 Toulouse 45

More attacking stuff from Exeter and this time they get the score their play over the past five minutes deserves. They have numbers on the right but play an inside pass that Hodge kicks on before collecting the ball and diving over the whitewash. The extras are added and the scoreline is looking more respectable for the hosts.

06:49 PM GMT

54 mins: Exeter 14 Toulouse 45

From the resulting line-out they move the ball infield before there’s a lovey dink through that is well read by Willis. Good stuff from Exeter who certainly haven’t given up.

53 mins: Exeter 14 Toulouse 45

Credit where its due, Exeter, back with 15 men on the pitch, are giving as good as they get when in the Toulouse half. They’re in the French outfit’s 22, they keep the ball alive before there’s a knock-on with the try line at their mercy. It goes back for an earlier infringement.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 7 Toulouse 45

Toulouse are in the Exeter 22, Dupont has a look before darting down the blind-side. He holds onto the ball long enough to draw in the last defender before passing to Barassi who goes over the left-corner unopposed. Stone the crows, Ramos misses another conversion...

TRY FOR EXETER!

Exeter 14 Toulouse 40

This isn’t the first time I’ve written this today, Exeter needed that score. They keep the ball alive passing well down the line before a lovely break by Dan Frosts sets up Wyatt for his second try. Slade nails the conversion and from their point of view it’s 7-5 to them in the second half.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 7 Toulouse 40

It’s just all too easy for Toulouse against the 14 men of Exeter. They found gaps when it was 15-apiece and it’s even easier with the yellow card affecting the hosts. They move the ball down the backline, players attacking the ball at pace, once again it’s the basics done brilliantly. Any number of Toulouse men could have scored there but it’s Lebel who is given the honour of touching down on the left corner.

There’s then a collector’s item as Ramos misses the conversion. He is human after all...

40 mins: Exeter 7 Toulouse 35

The second half is under way in Devon, how many more points will the visitors score? Answers on a postcard please...

No shock to see some changes for the hosts - Blose, Haydon-Wood and Jimmy Roots on for Painter , Goodrick-Clarke and Hammersley.

In full flight

Dupont has been brilliant to watch so far.

Antoine Dupont has once again illustrated why he’s the world’s best player - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

C’est formidable

Toulouse have been simply irresistible here in Devon, producing a five-star, five-try demolition job that underlines their tag as Europe’s most decorated side. At the heart of their mastery has been French wizard, Antonie Dupont, whose slight of hand is the sort of stuff normally reversed for those who reside at the famous Hogwarts.



Dupont set the scene with the night’s opening try and the Toulouse juggernaut has not stopped from there, adding extra scores from Julien Marchand, Matthis Lebel, Thibaud Flament and Pierre-Louis Barassi. Tommy Wyatt’s solitary score gave the masses a moment of cheer, but other than that it’s been one-way traffic from there.

Rugby at its best

As we’ve already seen today, the Champions Cup is a brilliant competition showcasing some of the world’s best players. But one of the things I love about rugby, and sport in general, is getting out and about and seeing clubs and teams lower down the pyramid, which is why I want to give a quick shout-out to Jim Evans and everyone at Dorking RFC.

I found myself at this great club yesterday, watching the hosts fall to an agonising, one-point defeat to Canterbury. It was a wonderful day at the foot of Box Hill (surely one of the most picturesque rugby grounds in the UK...) with both sides putting on a wonderful advert for the sport, running the ball at will and entertaining the passionate crowd.

What Jim and Co have done there is an illustration of all that is great about the game. It was rugby sport at it’s most wholesome, enjoyable, community-based best.

HALF-TIME: Exeter 7 Toulouse 35

That was not what Exeter wanted or needed. Toulouse are so on top that I am no Nostradamus when I predict there is no way back for the hosts. Dupont has been, as he always tends to be, brilliant and this could get very messy for the Chiefs.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 7 Toulouse 35

The French side are scoring at will now and have their fifth try of a torrid first half for Exeter. From the penalty they tap and go moving the ball into the midfield where Barassi goes over unopposed by the posts. Ramos makes it five from five and you suspect this game is already done and dusted for the visitors.

38 mins: Exeter 7 Toulouse 28

Toulouse are in the Exeter 22 and earn a penalty. It’s no shock to see them kick for the corner and from the resulting line-out they set up a maul before Dupont (he’s everywhere...) darts down the blind side. They are all over the hosts and Townsend sees yellow for offside...this is going from bad to worse for the hosts.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 7 Toulouse 28

It’s so good from Toulouse who are mastering the basics and reaping the rewards as a result. They move through the phases before shipping the ball right, Dupont, yep, that man again, delivering a flat pass to Thibaud Flament, the lock charging down the right flank before scoring in the corner. Ramos, as he invariably does, adds the two points.

TRY FOR EXETER!

Exeter 7 Toulouse 21

Boy, did they need that. Exeter needed to get something before the break and they get an important score with a Tommy Wyatt try. The hosts ship the ball right with Immanuel Feyi-Waboso breaking a tackle before passing inside, Wyatt the winger scoring under the posts. Slade adds the extras and the hosts have a much-needed glimmer of hope.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 0 Toulouse 21

Brilliant score all thanks to brilliant incisive running from the centre, Pierre-Louis Barassi. He carves through the Exeter defence before offloading to Lebel who also shows a clean pair of heels before touching down under the posts.

Ooh la la, stunning stuff from the reigning champions here in Devon, Matthis Lebel claiming Toulouse’s third score, finishing off under the posts after a razor-sharp counter from deep inside his own half by Pierre-Louis Barassi. Sadly, this could be a long night for the Chiefs!

27 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 14

Toulouse are working so hard at the breakdown and that’s allowing them to really challenge the Exeter defence which is working overtime at the moment.

Gaps appearing in the hosts’ defence

The breakdown has been Exeter’s Achilles heel all season and Toulouse know as much. The French visitors have been all over the Chiefs in the tight exchanges so far in this contest, winning a string of penalties that is allowing them to just build pressure by the minute. The Chiefs are doing their best to withstand the tsunami of Toulouse attack, but the gaps are there and Marchand has just exposed one by rumbling over from a close-range line-out.

23 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 14

It’s all Toulouse at the moment and this could be a long night for Exeter.

19 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 14

Toulouse are never more dangerous than when there’s broken play and Matthis Lebel illustrates why as he collects a deep kick before putting on the afterburners and running a fine line that leaves several Exeter men in his wake, it’s a delight to see. The hosts, ultimately, sort their defence out and snuff out the danger.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 0 Toulouse 14

It’s definitely not going according to plan for the hosts who are now two tries and 14 points down. Toulouse have a line-out in the Exeter 22, they go to No.2 and from there create a driving maul which the Chiefs cannot stop. It’s Julien Marchand with the touchdown and this could get messy for Rob Baxter’s men. Ramos makes the conversion.

Nippy night in Devon

Sandy Park is packed to the rafters for this pre-Christmas cracker in the Champions Cup, but it’s a spiral kick from Exeter second row forward Richard Capstick that has been the highlight so far on a nippy night in the West Country. That is until man of the moment, Antonie Dupont, appears from nowhere to claim the game’s opening score, scampering over with fewer than 10 minutes on the clock.

10 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 7

Exeter were up against it at the start and this isn’t the opening 10 minutes they would have been preying for. But it’s a decent enough response as Hodge chips through in the Toulouse 22 and earns a penalty as a French player, not sure who it was, throws the ball away.

Can the hosts create something from this? The long and short of it is ‘nope’ as Toulouse turn the ball over from the tap-and-go penalty, François Cros wrestling the ball away in the tackle.

TRY FOR TOULOUSE!

Exeter 0 Toulouse 7

It’s that man Dupont with the first score. The link play from the French side is brilliant, it’s rugby at it’s most-basic, potent best, great running off the ball before popping the pass to the on-rushing man. Dupont runs a great inside line, as he is prone to doing, before going over the whitewash. Ramos adds the extras and the French giants are up and running.

7 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 0

Toulouse are in the Exeter 22 and looking dangerous BUT they knock on and Exeter have the put in. From the resulting scrum a Slade kick is charged down before there’s another turnover...it’s a bit scrappy at the moment.

4 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 0

More promising stuff from the host but once again, when in the French team’s half, they lose the ball. Toulouse are so dangerous with turnover ball and this time Dupont takes out two defenders with a lovely, flat pass. A good tackle from Immanuel Feyi-Waboso ends the threat on the left.

2 mins: Exeter 0 Toulouse 0

Good start from the hosts as they get the put in at the scrum after the visitors fail to deal with a Slade up and under. From the set-piece, in the French team’s half, they ship the ball right BUT ultimately the attacking platform comes to nothing as there’s a turnover and Toulouse clear their lines.

1 min: Exeter 0 Toulouse 0

After a minute’s silence - impeccably observed - to remember former England wing Tom Voyce, who died in Storm Darragh, last week, the match gets under way.

Exeter are in their pink outfit and Toulouse are in all white, reminiscent of Real Madrid, and with as many all-time greats as them as well.

So what’s gone wrong for Exeter?

Without a win in the Premiership and Champions Cup all season, the Devon outfit are in a rut.

“Exeter, under Rowe and long-standing director of rugby, Rob Baxter, have freely admitted that their recent history has been one of transition and rebuild, but there would not have been many before the start of this season who would have had the Chiefs as the bottom-placed side in the Premiership as Christmas hurtles into view.”

Here’s a good read on what’s happened at the Chiefs...

READ: Winless and up for sale, Exeter Chiefs are fighting for their future

Rob Baxter has a tough task on his hands - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

It seems strange to write this...

...considering Exeter won this competition four years ago, but there is a bit of a David vs Goliath feel about this match today.

Who is looking forward to...

...seeing Antoine Dupont today?

If you don’t have your hand up then I suspect rugby isn’t the game for you (and, quite possibly, you have no soul...). When in full flow (which is basically every game) he is a joy to watch, able to bend any match to his will. When in dire need of a first win of the season the French No.9 is the last man you want to see in the opposition ranks.

Toulouse skipper and all-round great, Antoine Dupont - AFP/Valentine Chapuis

Exeter are ready

The two teamsheets

EXETER CHIEFS XV TO FACE TOULOUSE: 15 Josh Hodge, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13 Ben Hammersley, 12 Tamati Tua, 11 Tommy Wyatt, 10 Henry Slade, 9 Stu Townsend, 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Dan Frost, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 Rusi Tuima, 5 Richard Capstick, 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Jacques Vermeulen (c), 8 Ross Vintcent, Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Kwenzo Blose1, 8 Jimmy Roots, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Will Becconsall, 22 Will Haydon-Wood, 23 Zack Wimbush

TOULOUSE XV TO FACE EXETER: 15. Thomas Ramos, 14. Juan-Cruz Mallia, 13. Pierre-Louis Barassi, 12. Santiago Chocobares, 11. Matthis Lebel, 10. Romain Ntamack, 9. Antoine Dupont (c), 1. Rodrigue Neti, 2. Julien Marchand, 3. Dorian Aldegheri, 4. Thibaud Flament, 5. Emmanuel Meafou, 6. François Cros, 7. Jack Willis, 8. Alexandre Roumat Replacements: 16. Guillaume Cramont, 17. David Ainu’u, 18. Joel Merkler, 19. Joshua Brennan, 20. Théo Ntamack, 21. Mathis Castro-Ferreira, 22. Paul Graou, 23. Blair Kinghorn

Exeter in need of festive fortune

When you are in a rut and haven’t tasted victory all season it’s highly likely that you wouldn’t really fancy facing French juggernauts Toulouse. Unfortunately that’s the proposition facing Exeter today as they look for some much-needed festive cheer.

The Devonians just haven’t got going this season – last week’s opening-round 39-21 defeat to the Hollywoodbets Sharks adding to the tale of woe – and are in dire need of something to go their way. If there’s one thing in their favour today it’s that they’re at home, but that is about it.

However, Rob Baxter has told his team to put all that behind them and focus on getting a result this afternoon.

“We’re aware that one of our Achilles heels for the last 18 months or so has been the parts of games where you lose momentum and you’re trying to regain control,” the director of rugby said.

“We found that that was a little bit of what happened to us in South Africa last week – we started well but there was a little period where we lost momentum and then we struggled to get ourselves back in charge.

“We’ve got to try to keep improving in that department so that we can try to be stronger in more periods of the game against Toulouse.

“I’m still one of these really positive people. I’ve seen groups of players in Exeter Chiefs teams achieve incredible things. I go into every game with an expectation that this is the opportunity for that to happen.

“That’s the beauty of sport – that you can go into a game and, if you get things right, then you can achieve things as a group that is almost beyond what anyone would think.

“I’m not going into this game against Toulouse with any other expectation than we’re going to try to win it. We’re not going into it just to see if we can hang in it, we’re going into it to win it.”

Stay here for the build-up and action with kick-off set for 5.30.