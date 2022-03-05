‘Toughest team wins.’ Owyhee survives double-overtime scare, will play for 5A state title

Michael Lycklama
·3 min read
  • 1/4

    ‘Toughest team wins.’ Owyhee survives double-overtime scare, will play for 5A state title

    Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com
  • 2/4

    ‘Toughest team wins.’ Owyhee survives double-overtime scare, will play for 5A state title

    Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com
  • 3/4

    ‘Toughest team wins.’ Owyhee survives double-overtime scare, will play for 5A state title

    Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/4

    ‘Toughest team wins.’ Owyhee survives double-overtime scare, will play for 5A state title

    Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

The final 24 minutes turned into a disaster for Owyhee on Friday.

Shots stopped falling. A big lead went up in smoke. The Storm even trailed three times.

But Owyhee, which rolled to lopsided wins all season, gritted out a 53-50, double-overtime win over Meridian in the 5A state tournament semifinals to punch their ticket to Saturday’s championship.

Owyhee (23-3) will face conference rival Centennial (16-10) for the state title at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center.

“That second half was terrible,” Owyhee coach Andy Harrington said. “I don’t know how we won, but we found a way.

“The toughest team wins.”

The Storm needed every ounce of that toughness to dispatch Meridian (18-10). The defending state champs trailed by as many as 17 points in the second quarter as Owyhee put on an offensive showcase early Friday. But Meridian slowly chipped away until freshman Zeke Martinez canned a 3-pointer at the top of the key to tie the game at 44 with 2:51 left in the fourth quarter.

That kicked off a chess match as both teams drained the clock and held for the final shot. Neither could deliver a fatal blow in the fourth quarter or the first overtime. It took a steal by Owyhee junior Barrett Fernandez with 1:13 left in double overtime to finally tip the scales.

The steal set up junior Titus Bailey for a pair of free throws trailing by one. The transfer from Capital calmly sank both for a 51-50 lead with 1:01 left. Then senior Jack Payne drilled two more free throws with 21.8 seconds left for the final margin.

“We kind of got rocked,” Payne said. “They punched us in the face, but we somewhat recovered. I mean, we double overtime recovered. It was a lot of fun.”

Bailey led the Storm with 18 points and seven rebounds. He also delivered a key 3-pointer in double overtime off an inbound play to finally break the basket-for-basket stalemate that sent the game to two overtimes.

“For Titus to come over from Capital, where they didn’t win a lot of games, early in the year his confidence was a little low,” Harrington said. “But that dude has been one of the best players around the last month of the season.”

Payne turned in another all-around performance, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists. But the Colorado State commit’s most memorable moment came on the sideline.

A cut on his back reopened in the fourth quarter with Owyhee nursing a three-point lead. Referees discovered blood on his jersey and ordered him to change it. Then they discovered blood on his shorts and told him those needed to go too.

Payne headed toward the locker room before teammate Reece Sasser-Gunson stopped him on the bench, ripped off his shorts and offered them to Payne to laughs from the crowd. Payne convinced him to pull his shorts back up and make the switch in the tunnel to the locker room.

Owyhee had to burn a timeout, but Payne didn’t miss a second of the game.

“We’ll definitely have to cover that with Reese later,” Harrington joked. “But that was a big-time play.”

The win keeps Owyhee’s quest for history alive. No Idaho team has won a 5A boys or girls basketball state title in its first season since the Lake City girls in 1995.

The newest West Ada high school could join that club with its 20th straight victory Saturday.

“I said it at the beginning of the game, ‘Let’s make history,’” Payne said. “It’s the first ever state tournament in school history. It’s pretty insane. We’re going to have a lot of fun tomorrow.”

Ethan Pearce scored 17 points and grabbed six rbounds, and Martinez scored 12 points for Meridian, which faces Rigby (17-9) in the third-place game at noon Saturday at Rocky Mountain.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.