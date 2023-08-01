‘Tougher times are ahead’, HSBC warns homeowners

Noel Quinn’s comments came as HSBC’s profits more than doubled to £17bn - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

The boss of HSBC has warned that “tougher times are ahead” for British households as an increasing number of fixed mortgage deals end.

The FTSE 100 bank said that UK homeowners will become increasingly squeezed by rising interest rates, adding that the outlook for the British economy remains uncertain.

Noel Quinn, chief executive of HSBC, said: “With more mortgage customers due to roll off fixed-term deals in the next six months, and further rate rises expected, tougher times are ahead.”

His comments came as HSBC’s profits more than doubled to £17bn.

The London-based lender reported pre-tax profits of $21.7bn (£16.9bn) for the first six months this year, compared to $9.2bn a year earlier, thanks to rising interest rates.

The bank announced a $2bn share buyback on the back of the bumper results.

On Thursday, the Bank of England is poised to raise interest rates to a fresh 15-year high in a bid to tame stubbornly high inflation.

Lenders have come under pressure from politicians and regulators in recent months for failing to raise rates for savers as fast as they have for mortgage products at a time when borrowers are struggling to repay their debts.

On Monday, the City watchdog said it will name and shame banks after it found that less than 30pc of interest rate rises have been passed on to savers.

Despite the surge in profits at HSBC, which earns around two-thirds of its revenue from its Asian business, the lender warned of an uncertain economic environment ahead.

The bank set aside $900m to cover bad loans, including charges related to Chinese commercial real estate and its UK commercial banking operations.

It added: “There remains a degree of uncertainty in the forward economic outlook, particularly in the UK, and we are monitoring risks related to our exposures in mainland China’s commercial real estate sector.”

HSBC also said it netted a provisional $1.5bn gain from its £1 purchase of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank UK (SVB UK) in March.

Mr Quinn said: “There was good broad-based profit generation around the world, higher revenue in our global businesses driven by strong net interest income, and continued tight cost control.”

