Tougher penalties for rioting become law in NC, as Gov. Cooper declines to block them

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday he had let legislation that would raise criminal penalties for rioting — which cleared the General Assembly last week with bipartisan support — become law without his signature.

Cooper vetoed similar legislation that Republican lawmakers introduced in 2021 due to concerns about the effect stricter penalties could have in deterring protesters from exercising their First Amendment rights, but acknowledged on Friday that the new measure, House Bill 40, had been amended to reflect some of the concerns critics have brought up.

Still, he said he remained concerned about the bill’s potential impacts.

“Property damage and violence are already illegal and my continuing concerns about the erosion of the First Amendment and the disparate impacts on communities of color will prevent me from signing this legislation,” Cooper said in a statement.

HB 40 cleared the Senate this month with a single Democrat joining Republicans to vote in favor of the bill, and passed the House before that with the support of six House Democrats, including a few members of the Legislative Black Caucus.

One of the bill’s supporters, Democratic Rep. Shelly Willingham, previously told The News & Observer he believed in the bill because he felt lawmakers needed to do more to hold violent rioters accountable, and said he would vote with Republicans to override a veto if the governor decided to block the bill again.

Republicans have a supermajority capable of overriding Cooper’s vetoes in the Senate, and are just one seat short in the House, which meant that the GOP-controlled legislature would have likely been able to circumvent a veto and see the bill enacted into law.