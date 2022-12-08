Tough wins move South Grenville Rangers into first

CARDINAL – Two wins last weekend saw the South Grenville Rangers jump into first place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings. Starting the weekend in third place, the team eked out an overtime win against the Almonte Inferno, and followed up with a resounding win over the Gatineau Hull-Volant.

Almonte took a 2-0 lead early in the first period of the December 3 game in Cardinal. A power play goal by Ethan Wooller with six minutes left in the period got the Rangers’ offence fired up. Noah Penney added an even-strength goal less than two minutes later to tie the game.

The two teams played a nearly scoreless second period until the final six seconds before the whistle when Inferno forward Alex Hensman found the back of the net. Almonte led South Grenville 3-2 after 40 minutes.

The Rangers tied the game with 35 seconds left in regulation after Head Coach Lucas Stitt pulled goalie Wyatt Perras for the extra attacker. Jesse McCoy and Owen Webster connected with Nate Medaglia for the tying goal to send the game into OT.

Just 44 seconds remained in the five minute four-on-four extra frame when Nicholas Mcfarlane set up Webster for the game winning goal and Rangers 4-3 win.

Less than 24 hours later, the team was in Gatineau to face off against the league-leading Hull-Volant.

Connor VanLuit opened the Rangers account early in the first period, the first of three goals for the team in the first period. Gatineau tied the game at 1-1 four minutes later.

That tie lasted less than four minutes before Zach White’s goal sent South Grenville ahead. Webster added his first of two goals in the game in the final seconds of the period – Rangers led the Hull-Volant 3-1 20 minutes in.

A rocky second period saw both teams spend time in the penalty box and no goals scored.

The Rangers added an insurance goal early in third period (Webster, White), winning the game 4-1.

South Grenville sits on the top of the NCJHL standings with 29 points (15-2-1-0) and are tied in points with the North Dundas Rockets, but with two games in hand. The Rangers are one point ahead of the third place Hull-Volant with one game in hand.

The Rangers had two must-win games this weekend if they want to stay in first place. First, the team travels to Chesterville December 10 to face the Rockets in a battle for first place.

On December 11, South Grenville will play the Vankleek Hill Cougars in Westport in the league’s December Showcase day.

Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Morrisburg Leader