Tough travel ahead for March Break drivers heading south

Thousands of Canadians are about to hop the border in search of warmth and sunshine.

The more ambitious travelers may consider trying to beat the border rush by leaving on Friday—but that may not be the best option.

GET THE LATEST: A snowy system eyes southern Ontario on Friday

Friday Travel

A Colorado low will move through southwestern Ontario Friday, also impacting states south of the border.

Interstates 75 and 79, the two main routes from Ontario, will both be impacted by the snow.

The first 8-10 hours of the drive from Toronto will be impacted by tough travel, mainly blowing snow in Ohio and slippery snow covered stretches through the hills of Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

SaturdayTravel

Postponing your departure until Saturday may mean a longer wait at the border, but a much smoother drive once you’re through the gate.

For the week ahead, temperatures will be below normal for the Carolina coast and closer to seasonal for Florida. The Gulf and Atlantic shorelines have plenty of warm water awaiting the beach goers.

Thumbnail image courtesy of Unsplash.