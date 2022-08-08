Tough-talking Liz Truss promises police will get ‘back to basics’ to cut crime

Liz Truss visiting Onside Future Youth Zone in Chelmsford on Monday. Youth centres are likely to be a big part of the Foreign Secretary's efforts to tackle crime should she win the leadership election - Dylan Martinez/Getty Images

Liz Truss has promised to launch a review into how to tackle anti-social behaviour if she becomes prime minister as part of her “back to basics” police policy push.

The Foreign Secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner has already vowed to keep Boris Johnson’s 2019 manifesto pledge to hire 20,000 more police officers before the next election.

The Truss campaign said she would “conduct a review into how to tackle anti-social behaviour and the steps that can be taken to prevent it from happening in the first place”.

But it was unclear who would conduct the review, how long it would last or what specific policy levers it would consider.

The Truss campaign did note that youth centres can reduce anti-social behaviour by up to 70 per cent - an indication they could form part of her anti-social behaviour policy.

It is part of the Foreign Secretary’s attempt to flesh out her domestic policy ahead of Sept 5, when the result of the Tory leadership race is announced.

Liz Truss playing table tennis on a visit to Onside Future Youth Zone on Monday - Dylan Martinez/PA wire

Ms Truss said: “People across Britain want to feel safe on their streets. They want to know that criminals are being locked up and crime is being prevented. They want a government that takes action on tackling anti-social behaviour which we know will also help improve young people’s life chances.

“I’ll deliver on our commitment to have 20,000 more police officers. More importantly, I’ll make sure our police forces get back to basics and spend their time making streets safer.

“People can trust me to keep our streets safe, make our communities better, and deliver what I say I will.”

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, is also vowing to get tough on crime if he becomes prime minister, with crime rates rising again in the wake Covid lockdowns.

Mr Sunak has previously urged policemen to tackle street crime, not Twitter jokes. He has also put fighting sexual exploitation at the centre of his law and order approach.

Mr Sunak told The Telegraph: "Our police forces must be fully focused on fighting actual crime in people’s neighbourhoods and not policing bad jokes on Twitter.

“It will be my top priority in government to keep the British public safe – and I will do whatever it takes to make that happen."