'Tough, feisty, fun-loving': Teen killed in area crash remembered for big smile

Killed just one week before her 17th birthday, one of two victims of a fatal crash west of London last week was a hard-working teen with a beautiful smile, friends and family say.

Lola Fentie, age 16, died alongside her best friend, Aleah Van Erp, 17, in a single-vehicle rollover between Komoka and Strathroy on Dec. 22.

"Lola had a tough, feisty and fun-loving personality, her smile could light up a whole room," read a section of her obituary, a copy of which was emailed to The Free Press from her brother, Quintin Fentie.

Three others were hurt in the crash that happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Amiens Road just south of Melrose Drive in Middlesex Centre, Ontario Provincial Police said. Two of them were sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a fifth person was taken with less severe injuries, police said.

The three surviving teens are believed to be high school students from the Strathroy area. One of them was still in hospital as of Monday.

Fentie and Van Erp were Grade 12 students at Strathroy District collegiate institute. The pair and one of the surviving teens "had been a perfect trio of friends since Grade 3," Lisa Metivier, a close friend of the Van Erp family, previously said.

An aspiring nurse and the younger sister of two brothers, Fentie would have turned 17 this week. "When she passed, it was seven days off her birthday," said Quintin, her eldest brother.

Fentie, her obituary read, could "make everything she did look effortless. She was an unbelievably hard worker and had a drive for schooling."

A former work colleague described her as dependable and recalled she was "always smiling."

"She had a really beautiful smile and was there for you when you needed someone to talk to," said Kate Bradley, who worked with Fentie at Tim Hortons in Strathroy.

Like Fentie, Van Erp had a passion for animals and planned to attend college to become a veterinary technician. Friends of her family previously described Van Erp as an "old soul" who enjoyed photography and spending time in nature.

In an email to parents on Monday, Strathroy collegiate principal Stephanie Hambides said in-person support would be available at the school on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

"School social workers and counselling will be available to meet with groups and offer individual sessions for students and families," Hambides wrote in the email, adding that members of the Canadian Mental Health Association would also be on site.

Meanwhile, Fentie's eldest cousin has launched an online fundraiser to support her family. It had raised more than $14,000 by late afternoon Monday.

"Lola had a beautiful smile that seemed to radiate from her soul and lit up her eyes," her cousin Trish Rice wrote on the fundraiser page.

"She will always be remembered that way and never forgotten," she said.

A visitation for Fentie will be held on Friday, followed by a funeral on Saturday.

A visitation and funeral service for Van Erp is scheduled for Wednesday, according to her obituary. Family members said donations to Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation would be appreciated.

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press