Bitterly cold air will blow into Ontario in time for the weekend

Gusty winds behind a cold front sweeping through southern Ontario will make for a blustery Thursday across the region. A spell of frigid air behind the front will send temperatures tumbling well below seasonal heading into the weekend. We’ll see lows dip into the 20s below zero by Saturday morning, which could lead to a risk for frostbite and hypothermia. More on what to expect this weekend and beyond, below.

DON’T MISS: 'Snow snake' hits major Ontario highway hard Wednesday morning

THURSDAY: SNOW UP NORTH AS A COLD FRONT BLOWS GUSTY WINDS ACROSS ONTARIO

A cold front associated with an Alberta clipper moving over Ontario will make for an active Thursday across the province as gusty winds buffet the region and snow falls over the Nickel Belt and cottage country.

ONSnow
ONSnow

The system won’t lead to impressive snowfall totals, with about 5-10 cm expected around Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury. Across parts of southern and eastern Ontario, totals through Friday morning won’t amount to more than a dusting in most spots.

thu wind gusts
thu wind gusts

The main story on Thursday will be the wind. Gusts of 50-70 km/h could blow around loose objects and make it a bit tougher to keep a steady hold on the steering wheel. Subfreezing daytime temperatures will mix with the gusty winds to dip wind chill values into the negative teens for most areas across the region.

FRIDAY AND BEYOND: CALM, BUT COLD

Thursday’s gusty winds will blow frigid air into southern Ontario in time for the weekend. Clear skies and bright afternoon sunshine won’t do much to take away the sting of the cold air.

friday wind chills
friday wind chills

High temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will come in colder than the seasonal low for the date, with Toronto’s high struggling to climb out of the negative teens both days. Blustery winds will make feels-like values much colder.

Low temperatures will dip into the -20s for many areas on Saturday morning. Remain mindful of the potential for frostbite and hypothermia, especially if you have to spend a significant amount of time outdoors.

Beyond, temperatures should moderate heading into next week, with above-freezing temperatures possible for much of the region by midweek.

Thumbnail courtesy of Rachelle Mack

Check back for the latest on conditions across Ontario.

