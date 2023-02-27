In a tough era for women, Betty Boothroyd smashed parliament’s glass ceiling

As we remember Betty Boothroyd, it is important to think about just how we remember her, what she achieved and when she achieved it.

Betty was a trailblazer in that she was first woman Speaker of the House of Commons. That was incredibly important then, as it is now. But what was also important was the way she stamped her personality on the role.

She was a stickler for tradition in the House of Commons. What you wore, how you addressed others and how you behaved were all very important to her: she was very strict about protocol. She came from a tradition where, as a woman, you had to succeed by showing you were better than the men. There were so few women there and the culture of the place was so difficult that she felt it important to set an example.

That greatly benefited the House, but it didn’t always go well for me. After I made my maiden speech in 1994, I went outside to see friends and family and have a cup of tea. When I returned to the chamber, I sat in a different seat. I didn’t know you weren’t allowed to do that and she told me off for it. She wasn’t unkind, but firm. I was rather deflated. One of her staff came up to explain it all to me afterwards.

But she was also personally kind and supportive, and backed you up when you did difficult things. During the antisemitism row in the Labour party, when I was going through a very difficult time, she came up to me and said “well done”.

She was also fun. I discovered there was a grand piano in the Speaker’s house. I play a lot of piano and suggested to her that we have a sing-song. She invited 40-50 MPs – we had a lovely time.

She brought a great character to the position of speaker. She was a very straightforward women, but in many ways seemed regal. The clothes and the ceremony and the status of the job suited her; she wore them all so well. She was great friends with Jo Richardson, who was MP before Barking before me, and so Betty came to Barking to open a school named after Jo. She was so at ease with everyone and so gracious.

Being the first woman Speaker was a milestone, but during her time the position also grew in importance. She had once been a performer – a chorus girl and a dancer – and she brought a great theatricality to her role in parliament.

There is no doubt that she paved the way for others to follow, and I dearly hope they will. I hope the next Speaker is also a woman, it certainly should be and if it is, Betty Boothroyd will have made that possible. She shattered that bit of the glass ceiling.