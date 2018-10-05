A tough childhood gave Jessica McCaskill the survival skills she has today

CHICAGO — Worrying about how your family is going to survive is not an easy burden for a child to shoulder.

Yet, it’s exactly what Jessica McCaskill was faced with growing up. McCaskill, who challenges Erica Farias for the WBC super lightweight title at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday night, live and exclusively on DAZN, has had an arduous road to reach this point.

MORE: Join DAZN and watch the Vargas-Dulorme fight for free

Unfortunate family circumstances led McCaskill and her brother to be raised in St. Louis by their great-aunt Christine, the woman McCaskill calls "Mom." Christine went through a difficult time in her own life, which forced McCaskill at a very young age to face hardships that no eight or nine-year-old should have to experience.

"My mother went through a divorce and we just fell through hard times and it was around the fourth grade," McCaskill, 34, told Sporting News during a media day interview on Thursday. "We ended up living in the back of a church. We got kicked out of our house. Money wasn't around.”

The trying times taught McCaskill valuable lessons that she still carries with her today.

“We made do with what we had and we stuck by each other. You learn how to grow up real fast,” she continued. “You learn how to try and help out as much as you can, even as a child. You learn how to be strong and overcome things and that’s something that was deep-rooted a long time ago. I still draw from that today."

The biggest lesson learned? Simply learning how to survive.

“It all came to a point where you had to make yourself understand you had to survive," McCaskill said. "Your survival instincts kick in and you try not to make any of the situations worse. You try to make everything better. I’m a bit of a goof ball, making people smile and just trying to help. That’s just something in me. You follow by your leader. My mom was very strong. She did everything that she could to get us out of that situation."

Story Continues

Once Christine got back on her feet, they moved to Belleville, Illinois, where McCaskill went to middle school, high school and attended college at Southern Illinois University.

As her path to a better situation was taking shape, there was one thing still pestering McCaskill. She had wondered about her biological parents, Shannon Cofield and Gambino Villa, for years. When she became an adult, McCaskill took it upon herself to seek them out. After a couple of years of searching, McCaskill eventually found them. She remains in communication with both.

"It’s just one of those things where you need to know where you come from," McCaskill said. "People want to know who you are and be able to relate to you. I know I have a story. I have the same story that a lot of people have. If I’m an inspiration in any type of way, I would like to be that. For me, it’s a lot of digging in my background and figure out where I came from and figure out who I am and how that can help other people."

In 2012, McCaskill made the trek to Chicago to work at R.J. O’Brien & Associates as a regulatory reporting analyst. It was moving to "The Windy City" which afforded her an opportunity that she always wanted to explore — boxing.

Since then, McCaskill (5-2, 3 KOs) has juggled the life of an investment banker and boxer under the watchful eye of manager Rick Ramos at Body Shot Boxing Club. A normal day for her begins when most are still sleeping and ends when many are in bed. Even on this day, with countless interviews to promote her fight, McCaskill still managed to work a half-day. But she'll be off for Friday's weigh-in.

"It’s pretty insane and I cannot be more thankful for R.J. O’Brien," McCaskill said. "My work schedule leads out into my workout schedule. I’m at the gym at five in the morning with my strength and conditioning coach. We train for about 45 minutes. It gives me enough time to shower and get downstairs to R.J. O’Brien in my office until 3:30 and from there I run two miles to the other gym and help the kids and other people and then we work in our training and sparring."

Saturday night’s fight will mark the second time that McCaskill has competed for a world championship. In December, she traveled to England to face WBA lightweight champion, and one of the best women's fighters in the world, Katie Taylor. She wound up losing that bout by unanimous decision.

For McCaskill, the trials and tribulations she has experienced as a young child has molded her into the person she has become today. The icing on cake for her would be winning a world title in her new adopted home.

"It’s going to be very crazy," McCaskill excitedly said. "Chicago is going to light up. I couldn't be happier to represent Chicago."